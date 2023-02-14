SHERWOOD — After a two-year hiatus, Doug Rakes is back at the helm of the Fairview football program.
Rakes was approved to be head coach on a one-year supplemental contract for the 2023-24 season at the Central Local Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday, putting him back in charge of the program he left just two years ago.
Rakes began his head coaching tenure at Fairview in 2013 after being an assistant at Fairview from 2000-12. He graduated from the school in 1999.
His decision to step down from the program in January of 2021 following three-straight playoff appearances and two regional finals appearances was one of family.
“The decision to step down after that 2020 season was mostly to spend time with family,” Rakes said. “At the time I thought my son might play football and I didn’t want to miss that. I wanted to be able to do things with my wife that I wasn’t able to do before.”
But after one year away from the sport, Travis Cooper, who was entering his second year as head coach at Defiance and coached under Rakes as an assistant at Fairview, drew Rakes back into coaching as an assistant for the Bulldogs, helping the Bulldogs to their first non-COVID playoff win since 2003.
“I probably wouldn’t have come back to coaching, but I felt like I owed Travis a year there,” Rakes said of his decision to take the job at Defiance. “It turned out to be a great one, I can’t say enough about the whole program there at Defiance and it was nice from a coaching standpoint to just be an assistant, I could just go in and coach football.”
In the two years that Rakes was absent from Fairview, the Apaches went just a combined 3-17, including a 0-10 season last year. Jon McCord stepped down as head coach after one season and when the job opened up again Rakes jumped at the opportunity to return to his alma mater.
“When the season was over, Travis (Cooper) asked me what my plans were and at that point, I had every intention of coming back unless there was a head coaching job that really took my interest, “ Rakes said. “Little did I know coach McCord was going to step down a few months later so I ended up applying for the job.”
When Rakes first took the head job back in 2013, the Apache program was in a similar situation to what it is now with nine wins in the prior two seasons.
It took a while to get the program bustling, as the Apaches went five years without a playoff appearance and won just 10 combined games in Rakes’ first three seasons.
Rakes, though, believes that he learned from that experience, and will be able to apply what he learned as he gets ready to head a young Apache squad that is reeling after last season.
“I think one of the main lessons I learned was that when I struggled to have success early, I always tried to out-coach my opponent. I think that’s a slippery slope. A lot of times the answer is just to simplify,” Rakes said.
Rakes notes that there is a main difference from him coming into the job in 2013 and now. He’ll retain all but one assistant from last year’s Fairview coaching staff whereas back in 2013 it was the opposite.
The list of returners includes McCord, who will stay on the staff after stepping down as head coach to be the defensive coordinator. McCord led a very young Fairview team that certainly took their lumps a year ago, and now Rakes is hoping that experience that they gained last year can help flip their mindset heading into this season.
“The last couple of years have been rough. It was very apparent to me after watching some film that they had to play a lot of younger guys that probably weren’t ready for varsity action,” Rakes said. “That can be good as far as gaining experience goes, but you also have to worry about their mindset. You don’t want losing to become acceptable and I think we need to get to the point where these kids are confident in competing with the teams on our schedule.”
The Apaches will open Rakes’ second stint on the road against rival Wauseon on Friday, Aug. 18.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.