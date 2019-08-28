The 2019 version of the Tinora Rams brings with it many adjectives.
Here are just a few that could best describe what is to be expected out of Defiance County’s northeast corner when the clock strikes go-time …
“Young” tops the charts, with just five seniors – four hauling varsity experience back to the pack – positioned atop a pigskin powder keg that will look toward many underclassmen for a light of the fuse.
“Quick” is another, as speed across the board is projected as one of the Rams’ biggest threats in the wake of some promising preseason performances. Along with that goes “physical,” a nice, yet dangerous compliment for a team with the potential to turn and burn.
But when looking at a Tinora squad trying to stuff the past into the box in which it belongs, “motivated” is the descriptor that might best sum up this season’s Rams and the ambition they bring to the fall fields after toughing out a rough ride as of late.
The incoming juniors and seniors definitely remember the 6-4 campaign in 2017 that marked the first time in five years a Tinora team wasn’t included in a postseason party. Moreover, last year’s 3-7 finish to a long season of injuries and disarray is a bad memory the sophomores also share with their upperclassmen peers.
According to head coach Kenny Krouse, it’s beyond time to flip the script.
“I’ve never sugarcoated anything to you and I’m not gonna start,” said Krouse, whose 155-76 record in 22 years at Tinora includes nine GMC crowns and two regional titles out of 11 playoff appearances. “It was a disappointing ’18 and very uncharacteristic of Tinora football, and it left a bad taste in all of our mouths. We’ve got to get back to playing the traditional type of football we’re accustomed to having out there on Domersville and Banner School Road. So that’s at the forefront.”
The brand Krouse refers to is one that generates far more offensive productivity than the 11.5 points per game put up a year ago, with seven out of 10 games yielding eight points or fewer for an offense struggling to find its balance.
Meanwhile, half of the Rams’ battles ended with the opposition hanging 30 points or more, taxing the defense for a 24.2-point average for a defense historically accustomed to stops and shutouts.
So now it is up to a 12-man band of letterwinners to play a different tune along with the accompaniment of several young upstarts seeing their first varsity action in for the Green-and-White, and that all kicks off with Liberty Center’s traditional trip to Justin F. Coressel stadium for a smashmouth season opener.
Will this be the year Tinora steps up to meet its potential?
“We have such a great attitude and our work ethic has been extremely good, and our mental toughness that we’ve asked out of our kids has been what we’ve expected and what we’ve had traditionally,” said Krouse. “This group of young men is up for the challenge, and we’re very proud of what we’ve seen out of them so far. We’re excited about the opportunity this fall to get off to a good start and get back to Tinora football.”
OFFENSE
Ram fans can expect to see an offensive overhaul this season with several new faces – or new at their positions – and a few returning threats as the mechanics.
This starts under center with the introduction of versatile sophomore signal-caller Nolan Schafer, already a three-sport varsity athlete taking over for graduated quarterback Spencer Giesige. Giesige’s 479 yards passing in the Rams’ rush-heavy Wing T scheme came via a 45-of-104 (43 percent) tossing ratio and reaped 10.6 yards per completion.
Despite being relegated to mostly limited special teams duties as a freshman, Schafer’s past junior varsity performance and present ability to stretch the field with speed and savvy is projected to provide a bevy of new options on the offensive side of the grid.
“He can fly. He can just motor, and he bring a whole other dimension that nobody’s gonna prepare for in our offense that people have seen traditionally from us,” said Krouse of his sophomore slinger. “But he’s an athlete; that’s the best way to describe him.
“You’re gonna have to defend a young man who’s a multiple threat when he has the ball in his hands, and he’ll have the ball in his hands every down,” he stressed.
Schafer’s option abilities to pass or run will be much-welcomed by a Tinora offense that also lost a lot of its rushing fuel in the backfield. With 1,477 total yards gained on the ground in 2018, 1,084 of them and 10 touchdowns graduated with fullback Kyle Ordway, who gradually found his stride as last year’s Tinora workhorse.
The Rams hope to rectify the loss with senior slugger Lucas Flory, a 210-pound powerhouse and offensive line transplant who has been hard to stop in preseason scrums. Adding quickness to the running game power will be the return of sophomore wingback Cole Commisso – who churned out 70 yards in just 16 carries in limited action as a freshman – and the introduction of sophomore newcomer KP Delarber at the halfback position.
“We’ve got a young man that’s worked extremely hard, and we felt that we needed that type of running back in our system after Kyle had graduated,” said Krouse of Flory. “We had tinkered with him in the past on scout team, but he gives us that 210-pound downhill runner that we need in this offense to be successful.”
As Flory brings power and experience to the backfield, so do seniors Mason Santos and Lucas Schlegel to the offensive trenches.
Santos (5-10, 220) will resume his familiar home at center as Schlegel (5-9, 175) lines up speed and know-how at one of the guard slots. Also projected to push the pile is the 6-0, 200-pound junior pair of Elijah Ackerman at guard and Braden Serres at tackle, while sophomore newcomer Tyler Hespe (5-9, 200) is slated for starting action at the other tackle position.
Providing extra protection while serving as receiving threats, senior letterwinner Even Willitzer (6-0, 175) and sophomore returnee Casen Wolfrum (5-11, 200) will step in as tight ends to round out a line with some new starters saddled with yielding old-school results.
“We’re very young, but we’re quick and we’re very smart,” said Krouse. “We like those two ingredients that that group of men bring to the table. It’s anchored by Mason, who’s been a leader for us the past couple years at center and we’re just surrounding him and Lucas Schlegel with a lot of young talent.”
Should Schafer’s passing prowess be called upon, the sophomore quarterback will have no shortage of shifty targets to choose from. In addition to Willitzer and Wolfrum, Commisso and Delarber could also be tagged as potential headaches for opposing defenses trying to keep them honest.
But the best news for the passing game might be the return of junior speedster Max Grube, who was the Rams’ leading receiver a year ago with 129 yards and a pair of touchdowns on seven catches out of 130 total passing plays.
“We’re gonna have as good of people on the perimeter as we’ve had since ’14 and ’15 (regional championships) with Max Grube, Commisso, Wolfrum and Willitzer. We think we’ll provide our opponents with some matchup difficulties because we’ve got four kids out there who have quality speed.”
DEFENSE
Last season brought a mixed bag of highs and lows along with some stats one just doesn’t often associate with the Green-and-White in defensive mode, and that begins with the uncharacteristic 285.5 yards per game opposing offenses were permitted to get away with.
Normally one to squash the run, the Tinora defense somewhat held its own with a 143-yard average. But add 142 more yards through the air and the fact that many times the defense was working overtime, and you’ve got the makings of a challenging season full of struggles.
There were bright spots in GMC play, however, as Tinora’s three lowest point allowances – 17 points and a pair of six-point stands – came respectfully against Antwerp, Ayersville and Holgate to help the Rams to a 3-4 league finish.
“I thought our defense played well for the most part last season,” said Krouse. “Our offense constantly put the defense in a bind, and you can’t do that.”
The loss of Ordway was also taxing on the returning defense, as the departed linebacker’s 107 stops led the team by far. But Flory brings 63 tackles back to lead a relatively inexperienced linebacking slate including Wolfrum (27 tackles) and freshman Christian Commisso.
Inexperience continues to be the theme up front, with freshman Javen Gaines (6-0, 235) expected to get the nod at nose tackle while Hespe and junior Zaine Gaines (6-0, 260) may see action at tackle. The defensive end slots could also see drastic change, with sophomore startup Bryce Bailey and junior Ben Mendez penciled in for action at either side.
But as with the offensive line, Santos (15 tackles, 2.5 sacks) and Schlegel (18 tackles) will stack some experienced bricks in the defensive wall that will need to prove itself from the opening snap.
“From what we’ve seen so far, we run to the football,” said Krouse. “Again, it’s a very young group, we’re athletic, we’ve got really, really good team speed, and the other thing is that we’ve been physical so far. That’s been a huge bright spot for us as a staff to see how physical we’ve been.”
Roaming the secondary will be the Max Grube (32 tackles, 1 interception), Marc Grube and senior newcomer Owen Newman on the corners with Schafer, Cole Commisso (20 tackles) and Delarber seeing a lot of time as safeties.
As Krouse pointed out, attention to detail will be paramount with his quick batch of defensive cogs against dangerous league teams such as Fairview and Wayne Trace who are expected to come out blazing this year.
“We’ve just got to eliminate the big play,” Krouse admitted. “We were notorious the last two season for getting stops and then all of a sudden, we have a breakdown and give up a long play that kind of breaks our back. Again, we have to get back to Tinora football as the foundation of what we’ve produced over the years. We have to be really good against the run and eliminate big plays.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
The graduation of kicker Trey Hurtt – who booted a perfect 15-of-15 extra points in his final season – left yet another hole to fill for the Tinora special teams, and the Rams have done so by giving Santos another job to add to his football resume.
Willitzer will also be testing the waters in his new role as punter this season, but the kick and punt return games will literally be in familiar hands.
After averaging 14.4 yards per return while busting off a 37-yard longest dash, Max Grube is projected to once more lead the way to optimal field position along with the quickness of Cole Commisso as another threat.
“With the speed we have, we’ll have dangerous return people so that’s a plus,” said Krouse. “We think when our opponent kicks or punts to us, it’s gonna be another advantageous thing for us … it will be an offense play because of the amount of speed we’re gonna put back there.”
OVERALL
Per the usual, the Rams get tested from the opening week when D-V state semifinalist Liberty Center comes knocking before capping off its non-league trifecta with road trips to Wauseon and Delta.
Green Meadows Conference play then gets underway in Week 4 with a visit from Wayne Trace before continuing at Ayersville to reach the season’s midway point. With just four home games this season – including a pick-up against Krouse’s alma mater Montpelier to replace Holgate – the Rams will also need to fuel the buses for GMC trips to face roughhousers such as Edgerton, Fairview and Antwerp.
With Fairview ringing in as a preseason pick to rattle some chains in the league this year, Krouse sees the upcoming schedule as a test for his Rams to surprise some teams and carve out a name for themselves in the program’s tradition of collecting GMC hardware.
“I think we’ll be very competitive,” he said. “Obviously with what Fairview has returning after making a run in the playoffs, they’ve got to be the clear-cut favorite. The league is still very balanced with what Edgerton returns, and Hicksville also has a good group returning. But I like where we fit in right now at the start of this season.
“We want to get things back on track as to where Tinora football has been for the last decade, and they know there’s a tremendous amount of emphasis on that,” Krouse concluded. “We take a lot of pride in the tradition that has been established.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.