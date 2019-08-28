SWANTON — There is good news and bad news, for the Swanton Bulldogs football team.
First, the good. Up until 2016, Swanton had only qualified for the postseason just once (1996). The Bulldogs then experienced unprecedented success, making the state playoffs three times in the last four years.
Now for the bad news. Despite the recent success, the Bulldogs are experiencing their third head coach in the last four years.
Mike Vicars stepped down after the 2016 season, after leading the Bulldogs to a share of the NWOAL crown in 2016, its first league title in 20 years and two straight years in the state playoffs.
In his first year in 2017, Randy Kerns led Swanton to the playoffs. But after a 2018 season where the Bulldogs suffered through a barrage of injuries and a 3-7 overall mark, Kerns left for an opportunity to be near family once again. He accepted the head post position at Fairborn High School near Dayton, a Division II football school.
Denton Saunders, who first played football for Liberty Center and then for Patrick Henry where he graduated, takes over at Swanton. Saunders was a nine-year assistant coach, most recently at Gibsonburg. This will be his first head coaching gig.
It looks to be a rebuilding year for Swanton, which lost seven two-way players to graduation. The Bulldogs were a consensus preseason pick to finish seventh in the league.
The biggest transition is changing the longtime Bulldogs offense from the Wing-T, to the spread.
“It’s taken some time for the players to adjust, but I think they’re starting to get it now,” Saunders said.
OFFENSE
The good news for Swanton is that part-time starting quarterback Andrew Thornton returns. Thornton, a junior, missed the first six games last year because of a torn ACL. Junior Trent Weigel is the backup quarterback.
“Andrew’s a big kid (6-2, 180) with a good arm, but not a lot of speed,” Saunders said. “We want to be balanced between running and throwing and Andrew will mainly hand off and throw.”
Senior Tyler Going will replace four year starter Michael Lawniczak at running back. Going, who has good speed, was an NWOAL honorable mention choice at running back last season. Going also started for Lawniczak for several games, when Lawniczak was injured.
Hunter Mix, who got some starts last year with Lawniczak out, has graduated, so Xavier Wiemken will take Mix’s spot. Junior Kaiden Keivens could also see some action.
In going to the spread, Swanton will employ four wide receivers. Getting the starting nod will be senior Justyn Bartlett and juniors Josh Vance, Ian Saunders and Devin Crouse. Junior Trent Weigle will also rotate in, quite often.
“Devin Crouse is a fast player, who will be an explosive playmaker with the ball and a defensive back for us, who can cover sideline to sideline,” Saunders said.
Others who could see time at wide receiver are sophomore Brendan Dziengelewski, senior Riley Hensley, sophomore Lathen Powlowicz, senior Austin Hayden and sophomore Austyn Gossett.
On the offensive line, the Bulldogs lost two good ones in Xavier Williams, an NWOAL second-team choice, along with Derek Floyd. Williams is now playing football at Ohio Northern University.
“We do have some question marks with the offensive line,” Saunders said.
Starting for Swanton on the offensive line will be junior Connor Cass, senior Damion Boyer, junior Sam Dominique, junior Eric Bettinger and junior Josh Towns.
Others battling for spots on the offensive line are senior Maverick Kolas, sophomore Bryce Marvin, senior Brendan Keith, junior Jacob Camble and sophomore Aarron Thomas.
DEFENSE
The defense lost six starters, in defensive end Kodi Jones, defensive back Dylan Gilsdorf, defensive back Mix, linemen Ryan Marvin, Floyd and Williams. Williams was an NWOAL second team choice, while the other five were honorable mention selections.
While inexperienced on defense, Saunders likes what he has seen from his defense in scrimmages.
“They are flying to the football,” Saunders said.
Wiemken, an honorable mention choice, will start at linebacker, along with Going. Bettinger will also play some linebacker. Other linebackers are Powlowicz and Gossett.
Starters at defensive back will be Saunders (NWOAL honorable mention last year), Crouse, Weigle and Thornton. Other defensive backs are Josh Vance, Dziengelewski, Bartlett, Riley Hensley and Keivens.
The defensive linemen will be Cass, Boyer, Dominique, Towns and Marvin. Some other defensive linemen are Keith, Kolas, Camble and Thomas.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Riley Hensley, who Saunders calls “reliable, with a strong leg,” will be the kicker. Crouse will handle the punting duties.
Josh Vance, Crouse and Gowing will be the punt and kickoff returners.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
“We have 41 players, but 17 are freshmen, so depth is a weakness,” Saunders said. “Our outlook is positive right now, as players are buying into what we have been doing.”
“The league is always tough and could go to anyone this year, but Patrick Henry is my favorite to win the league,” Saunders added. “Liberty Center, Bryan and Archbold are all tied for second in my opinion.”
