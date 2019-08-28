STRYKER — The Panthers enter their second season as a program and despite a 0-10 (0-7 TAAC) inaugural season, the 2019 season comes with hope of a season of firsts for the program.
Kent Holsopple takes the reins in year two following the departure of Justin Sonnenberg. Holsopple graduated from Hilltop but has been an integral part of the Stryker program from inception.
“I was here when we started, I was a volunteer on the sidelines, helping out coaches with stats and other things so I kind of grew into the program,” he explained. “Last year I was on staff so I was more a part of the program on a day to day basis. I got to know the kids and the process for us to continue to get better. It’s just about building competitors, building kids that believe in each other and to keep on learning about football.
“This is 85 years in the making, the culture hasn’t been in place so we’re trying to build that culture here.”
A group of 18 will comprise the Panther roster this season including four seniors, six juniors, a sophomore and seven freshman.
“The seniors that we have this year, they’re the ones that have been through this program for four years now,” added Holsopple. “I remember certain seniors in particular, that first game, that first season and it’s just neat to see how much growth and confidence that they’ve experienced. It’s not just about just seeing their growth as a football players but also confidence as young men, it’s been pretty special to see that.”
Just two lettermen were lost to graduation in Alex Grice (1 letter, 41 tackles, 1 int.) and Izayuh Littin (1 letter, 38 tackles) setting up the chance for a lot of experienced individuals in year two.
“We just talk about that there’s opportunities for firsts here this season,” remarked Holsopple. “I share some of my personal experiences from high school where I grew up in Hilltop. My freshman year we were 0-10, sophomore year 1-9, then 4-6 and 6-4. Just sharing that kind of experience with them and telling them you have to keep your nose to the grindstone and things will keep on happening.”
More than just football, Holsopple understands the value of strong camaraderie in a program and he sees that developing everyday.
“We talk about competing every day and about loving each other and caring about each,” he said. “If we do those kind of things, the victories will come, in my opinion.”
OFFENSE
After struggling at times in year one, Holsopple has elected to tweak the offense in year two.
“We’re changing the offense, we’re doing more spread, four and five receiver sets, empty back, single backs and shotgun,” he explained. “We have a lot of athletes here but we have a lot of kids that are 6-0, 160. We don’t have a long list of kids that are 6-3, 250 so we’re trying to maximize our roster and cater the systems to it.”
Rather than a pounding running attack, Stryker will elect for a quicker running game that doesn’t require big lineman.
“We’re looking for quick hitters to get on the outside to make plays,” added Holsopple. “I talked to different coaches in the area and they said we need to play to our strengths and just see how it goes.”
Wyatt Short (Sr., TE, 8 receptions, 132 yards) Noah Huffman (Sr., OL), Carter Zimmann (Sr., 11 receptions, 256 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Gabe Littin (Sr., WR) will be the leaders of the team and the offense as seniors.
“The seniors are going to lead the way for us,” stated Holsopple. “I put it on their shoulders and encourage them by saying ‘this is going to be your team, we’re going to go as far as you guys want to go’. They’ve been doing great in practice, leading and encouraging.”
Payton Woolace (Jr., QB, 30-96, 515 yards, 4 TDs) as quarterback will be joined by a number of younger players, especially a large freshman class.
“We have a really good freshman class so some of those kids are going to see big-time minutes but we’re trying to develop them and keep them going,” remarked Holsopple. “They’ve been a breath of fresh air for the program because we have just a single sophomore, James Dixon (So., 1 letter,).”
DEFENSE
Just as on offense, the defense will also be changed by Holsopple to benefit the size and speed of the team.
“Last year, we loaded up the box quite a bit as far as seven or eight kids, “ he related. “We’re going to go to a three-three stack which is more prone to help a defense against the spread offenses. So, again, we’re trying to cater to our strengths. We don’t have the big kids up front, we have some size, but we’re trying to have much more depth.”
Short (33 tackles, 2 sacks) and Huffman (22 tackles, 1 sack) will anchor the defense along with Amos Sloan (Jr.), Cameron Wonders (Jr.) and Logan Liechty (Jr.).
In the secondary, Zimmann, Littin and Woolace will lead the attack.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Zimmann (honorable mention all-TAAC) made four fields goals a year ago and proved to be a valuable asset. This year, Kaleb Holsopple will serve as backup kicker and the punter.
“Carter (Zimmann) made some 40-plus yard field goals last year and he’s a good weapon to have,” admitted Holsopple. “Our punt team was something we need to improve on but I think Kaleb is going to help bring improvement to that. We’re just trying to get organized as far as long snappers because we have to be more consistent, but we’re working through that too.”
Competition for kick returners is still ongoing.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
Stryker will begin the season in unusual fashion with an 8-man matchup against Holgate and later, another 8-man clash with Toledo Christian after both switched to that format in the off-season.
With little time to change opponents, Holsopple and the administration elected to play both games in the 8-on-8 format, if nothing else, to still have an opponent on the schedule.
“Toledo Christian reached out to us first and I talked with the administration and we seemed to think an eight-on-eight game is better than no game,” stated Holsopple. “There’s no guarantees we would have been able to get an 11-on-11 game with short notice. We’re going to have to adjust our schemes, it’s going to be two weeks of different schemes than the other eight weeks but it’s football. We still have the same type of premises, you have to take care of the ball, you have to move the ball, you have to tackle and you have to block. I think it’ll be a good experience for the kids, we’re giving the kids the opportunity to play football here. We want to do that in a format that’s safe and amenable.”
Besides Holgate and Toledo Christian, the Panthers face a tough TAAC schedule and will face Whiteford (Mich.) for the second-straight season.
“I think our experience last year playing Whiteford, who was coming off a state title, was very beneficial,” remarked Holsopple. “They were a class act, a class program, and it’s good for the kids to see that. They were just a very dominant, very skilled team but they’re sportsmanship was very nice and that’s something you want to model your team after.”
In the second year of organized competition, Holsopple understands the value and necessity of a victory for the future.
“Victories are going to be a key to some success,” he said. “It’s not about just some personal successes but both team and individual. Seeing the community still supporting us is, I think, important because we can’t exist without the support of the parents and the community behind us.
“It’s important for us to see those lower youth levels continuing to be strong and stable and growing. But as a team, we’ve got to keep moving forward and we have to keep on building our competitive nature. There’s always room and opportunities to grow and a win helps that.”
The schedule may line up this season for Stryker to be in a position for a victory which Holsopple believes would propel the program even further.
“We have six home games this season so there’s a good opportunity that one of those six games, we could really find success and get a win,” he remarked. “And that would be great, a great shot for our community. People always get excited about winners and it’s just a natural effect of having a win that you get excited which sparks more interest. That’s really what we’re trying to do is just to spark more interest and give kids the opportunity to play here.”
