ARCHBOLD — After winning the NWOAL in 2017, a very young 2018 Archbold team finished with a 7-3 mark and narrowly missed making the playoffs. The Bluestreaks finished 10th, just 0.55 points behind eighth-place Lake.
Ironically, Archbold defeated Lake, 23-14, while losing in the final seconds to Division IV playoff-bound Bryan, 23-20.
The Streaks lost eight players to graduation, including first team defensive tackle Kasyn Schaffner (74 tackles) and NWOAL second team defensive end Aiden Warncke.
The outlook appears good again for Archbold, which returns 15 starters, eight on offense and seven on defense. As David Dominique enters his fifth season, the Streaks will be looking to make the playoffs under Dominique for the second time, as well as the second time in three years.
An area of concern lies within the offensive and defensive lines.
“Losing three starters on the offensive and defensive lines is a key weakness moving into the upcoming season,” Dominique said. “This was a main strength of our team last year, so we must fill the roles of those lost to graduation.”
OFFENSE
A big key to Archbold’s success will be the play of junior quarterback Brandon Taylor, in handling Archbold’s spread offense. An NWOAL honorable mention choice, Taylor completed a strong 57 percent of his passes last year, along with 1,331 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. He added 424 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore D.J. Newman will likely serve as the backup quarterback.
“As a sophomore (and earning starts after the first few games), Taylor was a surprise player for us last year,” Dominique said. “We want to be balanced on offense between the run and the pass, but we want to do a little more throwing this year.”
Archbold has three starting wide receivers back. Junior Antonio Cruz is the top returnee in yardage, tallying 436 yards and four touchdowns on 32 receptions. Senior Isaiah Gomez led with 38 receptions and garnered 378 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Tony Grime is the other returnee, catching 11 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown.
Others vying for time at wide receiver are senior Elijah Zimmerman and Spencer Short, juniors Jacob Walters, Jakob Beaverson and sophomores Gavin Bailey, Donmonic Simpson, Caleb Zamora and Hunter Cullen.
Senior Brayden Hall returns at tight end. Others looking to find time at the position are junior Caleb Ranzau and sophomores Cayden Alvarado and Charlie Krieger.
Returning at running back is NWOAL second teamer Noah Gomez (738 yards, nine touchdowns, 109 receiving yards). Also looking to relieve Gomez are juniors Johnathan Yoder, Caleb Hogrefe and Zeke Miller.
Archbold needs to replace three linemen, losing Kasyn Schaffner, Clay Nafziger and Holden Galvan. Returning starters on the line are senior center Matthew Gladieux, an NWOAL second teamer, as well as NWOAL second team choice , senior tackle Mason Babcock.
Filling in the void are new starters Josh Richer, a junior guard, senior tackle Zoey Tuckerman, senior guard Shane Eicher. Senior tackle Adrian Juarez will also see time.
Other linemen vying for playing time are junior guard Carson Meyer, junior guard Layne Hammon, junior tackle Bishop Tuckerman, junior tackle Gavin Schaffner, sophomore Quinn Cline, sophomore tackle Ethan Wyse, sophomore tackle Sammy Ruffer and sophomore tackle Spencer Simon.
DEFENSE
A big strength on defense for the Streaks are the defensive backfield, where all four starters return. One is NWOAL second team cornerback Grime, who collected four interceptions last season. Strong safety Zimmerman, an NWOAL second teamer, garnered 62 tackles. Also back is junior safety Hogrefe and safety Noah Gomez. Short and Newman will also see action.
“A key strength is that we return our defensive backfield, so we will look for these guys to lead our team with the experience they gained last year,” Dominique said.
At linebacker, Archbold must replace Nafziger and Izzy Reyes. Back at linebacker is junior Carson Meyer (67 tackles), an NWOAL honorable mention choice. Replacing Nafziger and Reyes will be Yoder and Richer. Also looking for playing time are Alvarado, Isaiah Gomez and Wyse.
Archbold will look to replace three stellar defensive linemen, in first teamer Kasyn Schaffner, end Aiden Warncke, an NWOAL second team selection and tackle Holden Galvan, an NWOAL honorable mention selection.
Returning on the defensive line are defensive end Gladieux and tackle Babcock. Filling the other starting spots are tackles Juarez and Eicher and defensive end Ranzau.
Also competing for playing time are tackle Miller, end Krieger, tackle Hammon, tackle Cline, tackle Biship Tuckerman, tackle Ruffer, tackle Schaffner, tackle Simon, end Cullen, end Hall and end Beaverson.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Senior Devin Witte and Zimmerman will compete for the placekicking and kickoff duties. Newman will be the punter.
Returning punts and kickoffs will be Cruz, Noah Gomez and Grime.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
“Although we lost some very good players form last year’s senior group, we are going to look to our returning 15 starters to lead the way for our team and help the newcomers to adjust to varsity football,” explained Dominique. “Every week is going to be tough with our schedule, so preparation is key and must continually improve, as the season progresses. While we have 46 players, 12 are freshmen, so we don’t have a lot of depth and we will need to be injury free.”
LEAGUE OUTLOOK
The NWOAL is again going to be a very tough conference this year,” added the Bluestreak mentor. “I look for the defending champions Patrick Henry to be at the top, along with Bryan and Liberty Center. With that being said, I think a number of other teams return talented rosters that can compete in the top tier of this league. I look for each week to be a battle, as the NWOAL will be well-balanced from top to bottom.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.