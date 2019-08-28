DELTA — After a six year hiatus as the head coach for Delta, long-time coach and assistant, Nate Ruple returns to his alma mater.
Ruple last coached the Panthers from 2009-12, accumulating 16 years at Delta as an assistant or head coach. Overall, Ruple has coached 22 seasons.
“It’s definitely special, in life you don’t get many second chances,” admitted Ruple. “When I left the first time, it was a tough decision for me and my family. But at the time, we thought it was the right decision. Six years later, the job happened to open up again. Things fell into place and here I am so so I’m excited to be back to Delta. I’m excited to be working with this group of kids in this community. We’re looking to put a product on the football field that this community can be proud of in the future.”
Turning around a 2-8 (0-7 NWOAL) team from last year will be job one for a program that’s on a bit of a playoff drought last reaching week 11 in 2015.
The 2019 edition will feature 39 players including six seniors which will make for an extremely young team overall.
Ten returners will be asked to step into leadership roles with experience as the younger guys develop. Ruple has seen a lot of enthusiasm and good effort so far and fully expects these trends to continue throughout the season.
“I’ve been extremely happy with our enthusiasm and the way that these kids have their mind in what we’re trying to do,” he noted. “We have a group of 39 great kids and I’m proud to be coaching this football team, they’ve done everything was asked. I’m real happy with their attitude right now.”
Even with a small senior class and a lot of youth, Ruple is still expecting to see positive improvement through each week.
“We will be a team that is very young and inexperienced,” he explained. “But we will work to improve each day throughout the season as we strive to lay the foundation for success in the future. So far, we are getting better each week.”
OFFENSE
With just five starters back, the Panther offense will be rebuilding this season. Austin Kohlhofer (So., OL), Austin Michael (Jr., OL), Max Hoffman (Jr., RB), Kai Fox (Jr., RB) and Hunter Tresnan-Reighhard (Sr., TE) will anchor the core of the offensive unit.
As in years past, Delta will run the ball in a Wing-T offense, something Ruple is very passionate to continue.
“I’ve always been a big fan of running the football,” he remarked. “I feel like you have to play solid defense, you have to run the football and your special teams have to make plays for you to be a successful team. That being said, we’re gonna have to do a good job as coaches to put our guys in the best possible situation.”
With a strong running attack, a passing game naturally will develop.
“We’ll give the offense the best possible chance for success,” stated Ruple. “Whether that’s throwing the ball a little bit more or whether it’s being a run heavy team, I don’t really know right now.”
One thing that could bolster the running game is what Ruple considers his team’s greatest strength, the offensive line.
“We think right now that we have an offensive line that over time, could improve to be a solid offensive line,” he surmised. “Again, that being said, we’re gonna be playing some sophomores up front. It’s going to be a learning curve but we feel like the physical traits are there. ”
DEFENSE
Graduation took its toll on the defensive side of the ball and with only three returners back, the newcomers will have to learn quickly.
Shawn Cook (So., DB), Tresnan-Reighard (DE) and Fox (LB) will be the key pieces of the 5-2 defense.
“The big thing we want to see is effort and physicality,” replied Ruple. “We want those kids to go out there and hit, run to the football and know their assignments. If we can do that and prevent the big play, we feel like that could give our offense a chance to compete with some of these high powered offenses in this conference.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
“We do have a nice punter coming back in Hunter Tresnan-Reighard,” answered Ruple. “He turned the corner last year and he’s got a good leg.”
Handling the kicking duties will be Braden Risner while a number of candidates will battle for returning duties.
Ruple believes special teams will be a very important aspect to his team’s overall success because of field position.
“I think the key for us is going to be using our special teams to help us.” he said. “It can put us in good situations, from a field position standpoint.”
OVERALL OUTLOOK
“The first thing I want to say is that our seniors, they are small, they’re inexperienced, but they’ve really done everything we’ve asked them to do,” noted Ruple. “At this point in the season, they’ve been tremendous leaders for our young guys and we’re going to need that throughout the season.”
One upside to having so many young players is the ability to mold them the way you want, according to Ruple.
“Having a smaller amount of upperclassmen is going to allow us to play some younger kids and really teach those kids I guess, trial by fire,” he explained. “So that’s what we’re looking to improve each and every week and we’re hoping this group can help lay that foundation for success in the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.