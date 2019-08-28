PANDORA — After posting 21 victories over the last two seasons, third year head coach Matt Hershey looks to reload at Pandora Gilboa behind ten returning letter winners.
To do so, the Rockets must replace seven offensive and four defensive starters lost to graduation.
Offensively, junior Silas Schmenk (6-0, 180) takes over at quarterback for the graduated Jared Breece, who threw for 1,937 yards last season and was an all-state signal caller in 2017.
Four players looking to split time at wide receiver in seniors Walker Macke (6-0, 160) and Austin Miller (6-1, 160) along with juniors Bryce Basinger (6-2, 155) and Blake Steiner (6-0, 150). Macke recorded 15 catches for 198 yards last season while Basinger picked up 31 receptions for 503 yards.
Junior Sam Burkholder (6-0, 165) is the returning running back, having ran for 270 yards last season, while the offensive line will feature senior Isaac Stall (5-8, 185), junior Gavin Biery (6-1, 195), junior Tommy Hovest (5-9, 200) and senior Dylan Bryan (5-11, 215).
Defensively, sharing time in the defensive backfield will be Basinger, Macke, Schmenk, Miller and Steiner while Burkholder and Stall are expected to see action at linebacker. Stall had 80 tackles last season with ten tackles for a loss.
Biery, Hovest and Bryan all will help anchor the defensive line.
“We will have to grow up in a hurry,” stated Hershey of his squad, which opens the season on Friday hosting Northwest Conference favorite Columbus Grove. “We lost a lot of production from last year’s team and guys who were role players will have to learn to carry the load. We have the ability to be a very competitive team in every game we play.”
Hershey is hoping the Rockets are in position to challenge for a league title.
“The ability to stay healthy will be as important as ever,” Hershey said of his Rocket team that features 36 players on the roster. “We have some very tough games in the middle of our schedule against conference powers. If we are able to be in the mix come week ten, we will need to play extremely well in those games.”
