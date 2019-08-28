HAMLER — With seven returning starters on offense and seven on defense, the Patriots of Patrick Henry appear primed to repeat as NWOAL champs.
The Patriots, who run a pro-style offensive attack, return four first team All-NWOAL performers in running back Wil Morrow, wide receiver Kolton Holloway, tackle Garrett Schwiebert and guard Spencer Gerschutz.
All-NWOAL second team quarterback T.J. Rhamy also returns.
“Our biggest strengths are our offensive line, our running back and our quarterback,” said Patriots mentor Bill Inselmann. “We have experienced and talented skill players and great senior leadership.
OFFENSE
Senior Rhamy led the team in rushing last year, with 1,119 yards rushing. In addition, he passed for 1,190 yards. Backing up Rhamy is junior Behn Petersen.
Despite missing a few games early with an injury, senior Morrow rushed for 867 yards. The Pats did lose fullback Brayden Petersen to graduation, so junior Jayden Schulze will take over, there.
Others who could see time at running back are junior Corbin Johnson, senior Cade DeLong, sophomore Kijano Hill and sophomore fullback Noah Kistner.
Senior Holloway garnered nearly half of Rhamy’s passing yards, with 542 yards receiving. Wide receiver Logan Schwiebert graduated, while the Pats will also have to fill a huge void, after losing NWOAL first team tight end A.J. Healy.
Junior Clayton Feehan will take over the other starting wide receiver slot, while senior Hunter Diem will start at tight end. Other receiver candidates are sophomore tight end Josh Tyson and wide receivers Layke Crossland, a junior, junior Gavin Eagleson, sophomore Ryan Kurtz, junior Anthony Meyer and junior Owen Jardine. DeLong could also see time at wide receiver.
Anchoring the offensive line are guard Gerschutz and tackle Schwiebert, the latter of whom earned a full ride commitment to the University of Toledo.
Senior Andreas Escalante, a guard last year, switches over to tackle. Senior Josh Stout will again start at guard. Caleb Rosengarten, a newcomer to varsity football, will start at center.
Other linemen vying for playing time are senior guard Kaleb Bremer, sophomore guard Chase Gillson, junior tackle Brendan Burke, sophomore tackle Emilio Raymundo, junior guard Dylan Russell and sophomore tackle Will Seedorf.
DEFENSE
The Pats lost some key players to graduation, in NWOAL second team defensive end Brayden Petersen, NWOAL second team defensive tackle Cam Gebers and defensive back Cam Gebers.
However, headlining the defense is player of the year Rhamy, at nose guard. Schwiebert will start at tackle, while Stout and Escalante will split time at the other tackle spot. Diem and Schulze will start at defensive end.
“The strength of our defense is the defensive line,” Inselmann said.
Others who could see playing time on the defensive front are nose guard Bremer, tackle Gillson, tackle Burke, tackle Raymundo, tackle Russell, end Seedorf and end Caleb Rosengarten.
Returning starters at defensive back are Holloway and Jardine, while Feehan, another newcomer to football, will be starting at one spot. Bhen Petersen and Corbin Johnson will rotate at the other slot.
Other candidates at defensive back are Crossland, Eagleson, Kurtz, Meyer and Timmy Johnson.
“The potential problem for us on both sides of the ball is depth,” Inselmann said. “We have to be careful when practicing, because injuries could really set us back. Though we have 45 players, 16 are freshmen, so we have just 29 players in the top three classes. We have 10 seniors, 11 juniors and eight sophomores. With injuries, we could have a big drop in talent level. It could go south in a hurry.”
At linebacker, Morrow returns. Kistner and Gerschutz will hold down the other two starting spots.
Other linebackers in the top three classes are Tyson and Hill, so an injury here could be detrimental.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kickoff and punt returners will be Holloway and DeLong. Kicking duties have yet to be decided.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
After going 2-8 in 2017, practically everyone left the Pats for dead, after they started out 0-3, losing all three non-league contests. But Patrick Henry turned it on from there, going 7-0 in the league.
A 28-7 win over 1-9 Delta didn’t turn many heads, but a 28-14 win over Archbold got everyone’s attention. The Pats finished off the regular season with a 34-19 win over Liberty Center, to claim the NWOAL title.
But the Pats, who competed in small-school Division VII for the first time, ended up facing eventual state champ McComb the first week of the playoffs, quickly ending the postseason.
But this year, Patrick Henry, now the smallest school in the NWOAL, wants more in Division VII.
“We want to compete for the league title and make a long playoff run,” Inselmann said. “We have talented skill players (three who were all-league) and experienced offensive and defensive lines. We just have to stay healthy.”
LEAGUE OUTLOOK
“Archbold, Bryan and us, are the frontrunners for the league crown,” Inselmann said. “(But) Liberty Center and Wauseon are dangerous. (However), we’ll find out what we’re made of right away in week four, our first league game, when we travel to Archbold.”
