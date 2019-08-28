HOLGATE — When the grim news came in earlier in the summer that Holgate would be looking at less than 15 players on the roster for the upcoming season and the 11-man schedule would be in jeopardy of cancellation, there weren’t a lot of options for the Tigers.
However, after the decisions of schools like Toledo Christian and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans to play their seasons as eight-man teams, the decision seemed to be clear for athletic director Rich Finley and head coach Colton Wagner.
With the choice to forgo their originally-planned 10-game schedule and find eight-man teams to face, the focus now turns to just how to play that eight-man schedule.
The Tigers have leaned heavily on programs working on their eight-man growth already along with an already-established eight-man field of teams in Michigan. With that and a core of some talented athletes, Wagner and Holgate are optimistic about the opportunities that transition may provide.
“The thing is, we found out at our first scrimmage that it’s still football,” quipped Wagner, a 2008 Holgate grad entering his second year as head coach after guiding his alma mater to a 3-7 mark last season. “On defense, there’s less guys out there so there’s more big play potential but you’ve still got to block and tackle and everything. Just giving the guys a chance to play is great.”
A group of four seniors, five juniors, two sophomores and three freshmen make up the Tiger roster entering the season, allowing for plenty of playing time for those suiting up in Purple and Gold.
“Eight-man wasn’t the ideal situation we were planning on this season, and set us back a couple weeks as us coaches needed to study and research the different schemes and game planning that come with the eight-man style,” explained Wagner. “So far the practices we have had we it have been a lot of trial and error to see how we can still keep most of what we have installed in 11-man over the last year or so and translate that into the eight-man game.
“We want guys on our team that want to be here, work hard, and want to compete. We currently have the toughest 14 men in our school, and we are going to go out and compete to win every game.”
OFFENSE
With a narrower field (40 yards wide in eight-man, 53.3 in 11-man) but less players playing on it, the opportunities for scheming and personnel change for teams competing at the smaller level. With that comes chances for players to move around and take on more versatile roles.
The Tigers offense will have some familiar faces from last season but some may see new chances to perform on Friday nights in different positions.
The trenches are often where the most attrition happens with teams playing 11-man football with traditionally low numbers like Holgate. With eight-man ball essentially lopping the tackles off the conventional five-man front, that issue is addressed off the bat.
“That’s one of the things that we benefit from most, the line,” said Wagner. “We really don’t have line depth so we’re going to go with a four-man line that includes a guy in Blake Hattemer that we were going to move to tight end anyway. He’s our fourth lineman off the edge so he’s eligible. We wanted to keep the offense similar to what we would have done in an 11-man season.
“We only had five lineman that were ready to play on the line this season and we’ll have a package where they’re all on the field. All of our athletes are back this year which is big for us.”
Quarterback Gavyn Kupfersmith is back for the Tigers for his second season under center. The junior signal caller completed 67-of-133 passes a season ago for 743 yards and six TDs while also rushing for 118 yards and three more scores.
Holgate will have to replace graduated leading rusher Tallon Meyer (717 yards, 5 TDs) along with Wyatte Schwab (104 yards, 1 TD) but with senior Jeradt Nagel (38 rushes, 235 yards, 3 TDs) returning, the rushing game may be a strength to lean on.
Graduated Cole Snyder (18 catches, 310 yards, 3 TDs) paced the Holgate receiving corps last year, leaving 6-1 senior Ethan Atlman (14 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD) as the team’s leading receiver from last season.
Altman will slide into the backfield in a two-back system as the lightning to Nagel’s Thunder. Sophomore Hunter Gerschutz, who saw action in eight games as a freshman, will see time at receiver and running back, providing a spark as the fastest player on the team, according to Wagner.
DEFENSE
With the differences in action between eight-man and 11-man football, defense is where many of the challenges lie for the Tigers heading into the season.
“In talking to other teams, it’s honestly harder for the coaches than the players to game plan and scheme,” said Wagner. “We couldn’t really translate what we used to do on defense into (eight-man). Toledo Christian showed us some formations they were running and we sent them ours to help and get us prepared.”
As on offense, versatility will be the key for the Tigers in the fall, putting players in different positions.
“Guys have to be able to play a lot of positions and we have to get better at our open-field tackling,” noted Wagner, whose squad will use a three-man defensive front with two linebackers as a base formation. “We have more depth on our defensive line. You’ve got to get more creative on how to handle things.”
Blake Hattemer (Sr., 6-4, 235), Brandon Hohenberger (Jr., 13 tackles, 3 TFL), Freddy Alvarez (Sr.) and freshman Hayden Birr (6-0, 220) will rotate along the defensive front while junior Darion Schwartzgraber will be flexible as a defensive back that can drop down into the trenches.
Depth in the defensive backfield is an issue for the Tigers, however.
SPECIAL TEAMS
With more open space on the field in the new format, risks are added when special teams are factored into play.
“We talked about it, do we just punt out of bounds every time because that’s a lot of ground to cover if someone does return it,” considered Wagner. “Do we squib it or onside it to avoid the big play potential. That’s some of the things we’re working out.”
OVERALL OUTLOOK
Holgate will get a solid look at the map this fall, filling out a 10-game schedule with seven different opponents.
After a trip to Stryker in week one, Holgate will welcome the alma mater of former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, Ashtabula St. John, to Henry County in week two.
On Sept. 13, Holgate will play Toledo Christian at Toledo Bowsher before three straight home games against the likes of Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic, Toledo Christian for homecoming and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans.
On Oct. 11, Holgate will rematch with Sandusky SMCC in Sandusky before road trips to Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and against Kings Crusaders in Harlan (Ind.). Holgate will cap off the season with a Halloween Thursday night game against the Michigan School for the Deaf.
Said Wagner: “We’re playing quality opponents. I’m excited to see how we match up against them.
“Overall, football is football. The fundamentals are the same. You still need to be able to tackle and block well in order to be successful. We would have loved to play our 11-man schedule this year and build off of what we started implementing last year, but now it’s on to a new challenge.”
In terms of the Green Meadows Conference outlook, Wagner cites a pair of favorites for the league crown, despite the Tigers not competing in conference games this season.
“I think Fairview will be the team to beat this season,” noted Wagner. “That group of guys are very talented, and we have seen that since their freshman year. You also cannot count out Edgerton again. They seem to just keep reloading on the line with All Ohio players and their running back is a stud.”
