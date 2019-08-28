PAULDING — After showing improvement as the 2018 season progressed, the Paulding Panthers enter 2019 looking to build on that success under the direction of fifth year head coach Tyler Arend.
Arend was very pleased with the way Paulding progressed last season but now wants to see his squad take the next step in 2019 and continue to build on that success.
“I thought we improved every week as the season progressed last year,” commented the Panther head coach. “We became a much better football team in week ten than we were in week one and that is all I can ask from the kids. Now, we want to ride that success into this year and that starts with a week one rivalry game.”
The traditional season opener for the Panthers is a battle with neighboring school district Wayne Trace, which will make the trip to Keysor Field to start the high school football season Friday.
“It is a game that gets talked about a lot but we have really focused with the guys on getting better each day and wanting to have our best day each day we are here,” Arend added. “We want to focus on ourselves and improving what we do every practice and game.”
Arend also feels that his squad is benefiting from knowing what to expect from the coaching staff.
“Consistency in what we teach and what we want to do is a big key,” noted the Paulding mentor. “The players know what to expect from us and they also know what we expect from them. That has allowed us to do a little more advanced preparation and work.”
OFFENSE
The Panthers will look to run a power spread offense led by junior quarterback Payton Beckman. Beckman (6-4, 187) completed 56 of 114 passes last season, throwing for 844 yards and seven touchdowns.
Jacob Deisler (5-8, 185) will top the Maroon and White’s ground game after running for 850 yards on 168 tries with nine going for scores.
Also expected to see action in the backfield are senior Jacob King (5-10, 223), who run for 276 yards on 68 carries with seven touchdowns, and junior Fernando Garcia (5-7, 165), who ran for 149 yards.
Replacing three lost starters up front will be a key for the Panthers as well. Senior Cole Mabis (6-0, 195), junior Nolan Johanns (6-3, 285) and junior Quintin Gonzales (6-2, 208) are expected to lead the Panther offensive line.
Senior Riley Coil (6-2, 215) will be the Paulding tight end while senior Brandon Jackson (5-7, 145) along with juniors Deyton Price (5-10, 145) and Caleb Manz (6-0, 150) are expected to be the primary receivers.
“We have some key kids back but we know that we have some players who will need to step up as well,” Arend commented. “They are going to have to make the adjustment to high school varsity football and we will see how they do. I do like the way they are working though, but it will be interesting to see what happens once we get into games.”
DEFENSE
Defensively, Paulding will use a 3-4 base defense but the Panthers will adjust to their opponents and to the personnel expected to be on the field.
King, Garcia, Johanns and Gonzales all are battling time along the defensive front for Paulding. Juniors Brendan Hornish (6-1, 285), Preston Hull (5-10, 147) and Will Bulka (6-2, 242) are also expected to see game action.
Mabis returns at linebacker for Paulding following a year which he totaled 73 tackles while Coil comes back after getting 76 stops. Deisler appears to be the other leading candidate at linebacker. Sophomore Sam Woods (5-10, 198) looks to get some action as well.
At defensive back, Jackson, Manz, Price, senior Owen Carnahan (6-6, 154) and senior Seth Dysinger (5-11, 180) all are battling for playing time along with juniors Adrian Manz (6-0, 153) and Hunter Kauser (5-10, 140). Sophomore Carsen Perl (5-9, 138) will be in the rotation as well.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Senior Evan Edwards (5-9, 155) comes back for his final season, returning as the placekicker after converting 22 of 24 point after attempts last year. Edwards also kicked through the end zone seven times a year ago for Paulding.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
Arend says the overall depth on this year’s Panther squad is better than it has been in the past which should be a positive factor.
“We feel like we have more depth, especially at the skill positions, than we have since we have been here,” continued the Panther head coach. “We have some great competition at more positions which will push everybody to be better.
Now, it’s time for Paulding to take that next step in 2019.
“I think we are ready to turn the corner,” Arend stated of the Panther prognosis. “They guys have worked hard and put in tremendous work this preseason. We want to carry the momentum that we created last year and take it into the season with us.”
Arend concluded that he wants it to be fun for this year’s squad.
“We feel that the 2019 season could be a special season,” noted the Panther mentor. We have a great group of upperclassmen and they work well together which makes it a fun group to coach every day. As long as we put in the work one day at a time and focus on getting better every day it will be a great season for us.
In the league, the Paulding mentor knows it will be challenging.
“The Northwest Conference is one of the best conferences in Northwest Ohio and it is a grind from top to bottom,” added Arend. “We look forward to getting into league play but we also understand the importance of focusing on one game at a time. I expect the conference to be very competitive this year and we look forward to the challenge of competing and expecting to win each week we take the field.”
