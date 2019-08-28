Despite dealing with injuries and inexperience last season, Ottawa-Glandorf improved its record from a 3-7 mark in 2017 to a 5-5 finish to 2018 that saw the perennial playoff contenders finish just three spots out of the Division V postseason.
O-G will compete in Division IV this season, bringing with it plenty of challenges.
Set to face those challenges are six returning starters on each side of the ball along with the dean of coaches in the Western Buckeye League in Ken Schriner who takes a 168-89 record into his 25th season as Titan mentor.
Senior Jeremy Leopold (64-121, 739 yards, 4 TDs) and junior Jacob Balbaugh (22-53, 225 yards, 3 TDs) both saw time at QB for O-G last season and will return for another year in Blue and Gold, though the Titans will have to replace first team all-WBL and second team all-district defensive lineman Logan Hoffman along with lineman Logan Clark (second team all-WBL and all-district) and linebackers Dylan Tippie (second team all-WBL and all-district) and Ben Duling (honorable mention all-WBL).
Leading rusher Clay Recker (Sr., 81 rushes, 595 yards, 5 TDs) returns and will shoulder more of the load with both Danny Rosales (591 yards, 8 TDs) and Jasper Scarberry (411 yards, 3 TDs) gone.
A two-way threat also is back for Schriner’s squad in second team all-WBL performer Jarrod Beach (Sr.), who served as O-G’s main returner last season, taking a punt back for a touchdown while hauling in 33 passes for 362 yards and two scores.
Will Kaufman (Jr.), Aaron Rieman (Sr.) both are back to hold things down in the linebacking corps, with Beach, Recker, senior Eric Heebsh and sophomore Caleb Kuhlman patrolling the defensive secondary.
Leading punter Landon Jordan (So., 30 punts, 33.3 yard average) returns, though O-G will have to replace kicker Josh Rosengarten.
The Titans, which nearly knocked off playoff squad Van Wert last season in an OT loss while downing Eastwood and Kenton (both 6-4) and only falling to Wapakoneta 21-6, will again face Eastwood in their season opener. O-G will start the season with road games against the Eagles and Elida before a Sept. 13 home opener against St. Marys.
O-G and Defiance will tangle in week eight on Oct. 18 in Ottawa.
