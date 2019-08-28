NAPOLEON — After an up-and-down year where the Napoleon Wildcats went 6-4 overall and 5-2 in the Northern Lakes League, 12th-year coach Tory Strock believes his 2019 team has the pieces needed to contend for the NLL crown.
“We have 50 guys in the upper three grades and 26 freshmen,” Strock said of the 2019 team. “For the most part, we’re healthy. We have some depth that we haven’t had, and that’ll be big.”
Experience is the buzzword this season the veteran coach has thrown around.
“We’ve got some experience on the line that we haven’t had the last couple of years,” added Strock. “We have depth that we haven’t had in the last couple of years. Not just on the offensive line, but in the backfield and in the defensive secondary.”
OFFENSE
The first step in the process for the Cats is the return of senior quarterback Andrew Warncke. Last season the Napoleon signal-caller completed 49 of 100 passes for 783 yards and 11 touchdowns.
He has some help in the backfield as junior running back Jarrett Gerdeman returns after leading the Cats with 842 rushing yards and 11 scores a year ago.
“We return our quarterback and that’s always big when you have continuity at that position,” admitted Strock. “Jarrett Gerdeman returns in the backfield and I fully expect him to be one of the top rushers in the whole area.”
Up front, the Cats have a solid line to block, starting with senior Ben Bostelman, who is a returning second-team all-NLL guard. The top receiver Napoleon has this year may also come from the line, as senior tight end Tate Rubinstein. He’ll have to make up the loss of top receiver Logan Shepard.
DEFENSE
Napoleon looks to be quicker on defense, but they’ll do it without their top tackler last season in Angel Granados.
“I like our team speed defensively,” lauded Strock. “Our linebackers run really well and are physical, and I really like our secondary.”
The secondary will be one of the biggest in the NLL as sophomores Joshua Mack and Tanner Rubinstein bring some size to the back end.
“We’ve got a couple of safeties – one is 6-4 and the other is 6-2.” mentioned Strock. “We have a lot of length on the back end. I think our corners run pretty well.”
The Cats also have some speed to go with the size. Strock likes the size and speed of his linebacking core.
“The biggest thing about this defense is the overall speed is pretty good,” said Strock. “I look for us to fly to the football. You can have as many tough kids as you want, but you better have some dudes that can run or the Springfield’s and the Southview’s of the world are going to run away from you. Being tough is one thing, but you need some athletes mixed in there.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Napoleon has some work to do on special teams. The Wildcats will be without Shepard, who averaged 37.3 yards per punt a year ago.
They do have three kickers listed on the roster in Ben Schumm, Drew Grant and Trey Cruz.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
Everybody in the NLL is chasing one team – Anthony Wayne.
“Anthony Wayne, they have it rolling right now,” said Strock. “They have a combination of size and speed. We’ve played them eight times and I believe we’re 4-4 against them. We’ve found the formula to compete and beat Anthony Wayne. Part of that is keeping the ball away from them.”
Strock also thinks he likes his chances. The two will meet Oct. 11 at Anthony Wayne.
“To be quite honest, we have the personnel to compete for a league title,” mentioned Strock. “I’ve never set my goal to be third or fourth. Last year, we ended being the runner-up in the league. I firmly believe we can contend for a Northern Lakes League title this year, because of our depth.”
Before the Cats get into NLL play, they have to contend with longtime rivals Defiance, Liberty Center and Wauseon in the non-league part of the schedule.
“It’s really neat for our kids,” Strock said of the non-league games. “Every week they are a part of something meaningful. Some coaches and athletic directors soften the schedule early in the year, we go rivalry-rivalry-rivalry, and it really tests your mettle.
“It’s fun to play those local games but what killed us is we went 1-2 in those first three games last year,” continued Strock. “Non-league is huge for us to get off to a good start. It’s going to be exciting and intense.”
