WAUSEON — With the departure of Travis Cooper following a 4-6 (3-4 NWOAL) season a year ago, long-time assistant Shawn Moore will take over a squad of 65 looking to rebuild past success.
Moore, a middle school teacher at Wauseon, held a number of different roles under Cooper but has been amazed just how much effort goes into the head coaching position since taking over in March.
“It’s the little things that you don’t even think about, things like planning lifting,” explained the Wauseon graduate. “I’m not a weightlifting guy but now I have to become an expert in weightlifting, planning those lifts three days a week while keeping track of guys and who’s there and who’s not. It’s communicating with parents, communicating with players and so on. There’s just different things that you don’t normally think of that now you’re the one who has to think of it. It’s not just X’s and O’s but a lot of other important things.”
One byproduct to teaching sixth grade has been the proximity of potential future athletes and a surge Moore saw of newcomers, especially in the freshman class comprised of 23 players.
“These kids that are that are playing now, I’ve taught them,” he said. “They know me and I have interacted with them for the most part throughout the years. I think that familiarity gives me a little bit of a benefit because they know who I am and what I’m about. Hopefully, that connection with the kids can continue, year after year and we can keep all those kids out with numbers coming back.”
The Indians return four starters on offense and four on defense but will have to rebuild both the offensive and defensive lines while finding replacements for two big pieces in the running game, Xavier Torres (RB/CB, 74 rushes, 492 yards, 7 TDs, 17 catches, 192 yards) and Joey Shema (RB/LB, 4 letters, 98 rushes, 392 yards, 1 TD).
“We have a good core of skilled guys that can catch the ball offensively and a good returning group of defensive backs,” stated Moore. “We also have team speed and our entire DB unit is back.”
With key pieces back at quarterback, wide receiver and in the defensive secondary, Wauseon may have the tools to improve quickly.
“We have a solid group of kids that are working hard to put themselves in a position to win games and compete for a league championship,” added Moore. “We are taking every day one at a time and look forward to the challenges that we see day in and day out in the NWOAL.”
OFFENSE
Cody Figy (Sr., QB, 37-61, 442 yards, 2 TDs) returns after playing quarterback in the second half of his junior season while starting QB Connar Penrod (Jr., 56-123, 600 yards, 5 TDs; 15 rushes, 328 yards, 6 TDs; 10 catches, 150 yds) will shift to more of an athlete role in the offense.
Figy will have plenty of targets available to throw to including Noah Tester (Sr., WR/S, 3 letters, 20 catches, 205 yards, 1 TD), Sean Brock (Sr., WR/DE, 3 letters, 18 catches, 317 yards, 2 TDs), Tyson Britsch (Jr., WR/LB), Jonas Tester (So., WR/CB) and Davon Ramos (Sr., WR/CB).
“We have a lot of skill guys that I think are able to get open in space,” stated Moore. “So we’re going to put some more wide receivers out there and try and get them the ball and see what they can do. We’ll definitely try to throw out a little bit more than we have in the past.”
Building the offensive line will be a big chore after losing some key pieces including Trevor Rodriguez (OT/DT, 3 letters), Garrett Demaline (OG, 2 letters), Sam Frank (C) and Zeb Smith (OT/DT, 4 letters).
“We’re basically replacing all of our guys on the offensive line,” added Moore. “But we do have one guy that started half the year and then he got hurt. Trent Sauber is coming back, again and we’ve got some big kids, We just have to play around and see who fits best where and which five guys end up there, solidifying and giving us the best chance to win.”
Sauber (Sr., OT) will be joined by newcomers Wes Spadafore (Sr., OG/DL), Jaden Banister (Jr., C), Jack Shema (Jr., OG/DL) and Matt Shaw (So., OG/DE).
In the running game, Thomas Leahy (Sr., RB/LB), Isaac Wilson (Jr., RB/LB, 2 letters) and Bryson Stump (So., RB/LB) will see the majority of the carries.
DEFENSE
While the offense is in rebuilding mode, the defense returns a good portion of talent and Moore believes it is a little bit ahead in the early season.
“Defensively, we did change our scheme of a little bit,” he remarked. “But it’s all the same for the linebackers making their reads and flying to the football. DB-wise, everything’s basically the same for our guys, so it’s just picking up where they left off from last year. I think our guys are coming along well, they’ve taken the changes in stride and are working hard every day.”
Holden Serres (Sr., DE) returns as a big presence on the line with Sammy Sosa (Sr.) and Matt Shaw (So.).
The line-backing and secondary corps will be the heart and soul of the Wauseon defense this season according to Moore.
“We’ve got a couple of linebackers that were really good last year, they’re coming back,” he mentioned. “Isaac Wilson is a leading tackler from last year and he’s looked really good so far in practices and in our scrimmage. He’s going to be the leader of our defense. Tyson Bridge on the outside is playing really solid football for us as well. I think that our DB’s will be the strength of our team coming back with Connar Penrod, Noah Tester, Jonas Tester and newcomer Devon Ramos.”
Wilson amassed 83 tackles and two sacks a year ago and will be joined at linebacker by Brock, Britsch and senior Alex Moore.
SPECIAL TEAMS
While kicking and punting duties are still being figured out, the Indians have filled a major hole left by the graduation of long-snapper Zac Carroll (LS/TE, 3 letters).
“We’ve been working to replace our long snapper, which you kind of take for granted,” admitted Moore. “We had a kid that’s been there at least three and a half years in Zac Carroll. Right now, I think Tyson Bridge will step in there and do that role for us and I think he’ll be capable.”
As far as kickers, the competition is still ongoing.
“That’s been a challenge, trying to find some kids that are going to fill those roles,” stated Moore. “We have about three kids right now that we’re going to rotate through those spots. It’s going to end up being who ends up being the most consistent in those aspects for us.”
OVERALL OUTLOOK
“Bryan, PH, LC and Archbold will always be solid and competing for a league title,” explained Moore. “Evergreen is continually improving and is on the cusp of good things. Delta and Swanton have new coaches as well and will be looking for improvement in new systems so you never know what you will get from them.”
Aside from the league battle and some tough out of conference games, Moore is not as concerned with wins and losses as he is that his players enjoy the game.
“I think the biggest thing we’re focusing on is just making sure that the kids are having fun,” he remarked. “I think the one thing that we’ve been talking about is, it’s a long season, it’s hard, but you shouldn’t be playing football unless you’re having fun while you’re doing it. So, making sure that the kids are having fun, is probably the biggest thing, not that they weren’t having fun before. It’s an emphasis for us this year, to try to keep kids out and keep our numbers the same or increasing.”
With so much emphasis on winning and titles, Moore believes a program’s success needs to incorporate a love of the sport into the players for long-term success.
“You have to let them have fun so we do different team things and competitions to make it fun,” he said. “You still have to have that focus and have goals. You have to talk about where we want to go and what we want to do but I think, having fun, allows them to still compete day in and day out. We talk a lot about just taking one day at a time and one snap at a time and doing the best you can every time you go out there.”
Wauseon will still have season goals to shoot for as early as week one when the Indians face off with the Fairview Apaches.
“I think a successful season is a just seeing our kids competing well,” concluded Moore. “We’re going to start with Fairview in week one, they had had a really good year last year and they’re bringing everybody back. That’ll be a good test for us to see where we’re at. And then we’ll just keep building week by week and improving. There’s always going to be things that you can improve on in every facet of the game. I want to see them stick together and play for one another and become accountable to everybody.”
