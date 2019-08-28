MONTPELIER — Coming off a 4-6 season overall and finishing 4-3 in the Toledo Area Athletic Conference, the Montpelier Locomotives have a good mix of youth and experience that could lead to a successful season in 2019.
Under eighth-year coach Steven Brancheau, the Locos have a handful of experienced players ready to break out and move up the league standings.
Offensively, the Locos plan on using multiple formations to use all their athletic ability. Senior Clay Turner is a quarterback with two years experience, and he has backs in Chandler Byers and Brayden Custer back as well.
“I expect our playmakers to do the little things and to lead by example,” stated Brancheau. “People in the stands see the touchdown pass or the great run, but they don’t see the checks made at the line or the block thrown that opened it up for someone else. That is what I want to see out of our playmakers.”
The experience continues on the line, where Mason Foote, Austin Peffley and Alex VanKham anchor what could be a strong point for the Locos.
“Controlling the line of scrimmage puts less pressure on our backs and quarterbacks,” said Brancheau.
Like many of the teams in the TAAC, the Montpelier coach is looking at two-ways players to make plays on both sides of the ball.
“On defense we want to take some pressure off our defensive backs,” explained Brancheau. “We have some guys coming back that can definitely help us towards that goal.”
Custer (48.5 tackles), Michael (43.5) and Beck (42.5) are back to lead the defense, which will use a 3-4 formation.
“Experience is something you can’t teach,” explained Brancheau. “Having a lot of experience helps us progress through our installs and the game slows down for guys. I would definitely say experience is an important piece of having a successful season, but it definitely needs to be accompanied by hard work, paying attention to detail and communication.”
Montpelier mostly went for two after scores last season and will need a punter after the graduation of Bryer Bentley.
Health is a concern for Brancheau.
“This season could be successful if we can stay healthy,” closed the Montpelier coach. “We have experience coming but we are thin behind it. We will need to work to develop some depth and we will see where things shake out. I see Northwood and Edon being towards the top of the TAAC and I think we can be right up there as well.”
