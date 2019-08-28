HAVILAND — The high school football season at Wayne Trace will bring about lots of new faces in 2019 as the Raiders look to reload with the return of only six offensive and two defensive starters.
Head coach Mike Speice returns for his fourth season with the Raiders and is looking forward to seeing how his squad develops over the coming season.
“This group has been working very hard and has gotten along very well so far,” noted Speice. “The chemistry is very good and the seniors have been tremendous leaders. I am excited to see how they develop as a group.”
The roster includes 34 players, which includes eight seniors, nine juniors, six sophomores and 11 freshmen.
“I am very pleased with the way we have progressed,” Speice continued. “I didn’t know what to expect at the start of the year but have been very happy with the work they have put in.”
“Despite an overall lack of numbers, we have had some guys pushing for spots at the varsity level and that just makes us a better team,” added the Raider head coach. “It has been fun to watch to see how kids have responded in different situations.”
OFFENSE
Nothing is likely to change offensively for the Raiders after averaging 369 yards of total offense and 30 points per game.
Junior signal caller Trevor Speice returns to lead the way for Wayne Trace after throwing for 2,566 yards a year ago, completing 174 of 328 passes with 29 touchdown tosses.
“He has taken a big leap this year,” commented the Raider head coach of his son. “He is more comfortable in the offense and understands the game better this year. We have really worked on making good decisions and he has matured in that aspect as well. I am looking forward to seeing how the offense progresses this year.”
One of the top targets for Wayne Trace is expected to be senior wide receiver Nathan Gerber (6-6, 190), who hauled in 32 receptions for 366 yards and seven scores last season. Gerber is also going to be the backup quarterback for the Raiders.
Gerber and senior Alex Reinhart (6-4, 170) are going to be the split ends while junior Owen Manz (6-1, 175), senior Reid Zartman (6-1, 190), junior Gabe Sutton (5-4, 120), junior Cameron Cox (6-0, 175) and junior Gage Tinlin (5-8, 140) will see time at the slot.
“We feel that we have good depth at the receiver positions,” added the Raider mentor. “We’ve got several kids who we think can contribute and help us out there.”
With seniors Nate Showalter (6-0, 212) and Kameron Bevis (5-10, 170) handling the running back duties, it will be the offensive line who will be challenged to open up holes and protect the quarterback this season.
“There are several guys battling for playing time up front,” continued the elder Speice. “It may come down to a rotation where we keep guys fresh and get them off the field at different times.”
Juniors Joseph Munger (6-2, 250) and Jacob Stouffer (5-11, 240) are looking to be the left tackle and left guard, respectively, while senior Drew Forrer (5-11, 190) and junior Carter Baksa (6-1, 220) both could get playing time at center.
On the right side, sophomore Nate Sinn (6-0, 240) will be the right guard while sophomore Landyn Whitman (6-4, 240) is expected to the right tackle. Nate Wilhelm (5-11, 240) is battling for playing time on the offensive line as well.
“We have been pleased with the play of the line so far,” Speice said. “But, they know and we know they still have work to do to get better as well.”
Taking care of the ball is always a priority offensively and that is something that Wayne Trace will look to improve in.
“Turnovers are always a big key to any game and we know that we must make good decisions offensively,” added the Wayne Trace head coach. “That is an area that we have discussed as well as just being smart and making good decisions. Both areas are critical and the guys knows that we need to do a good job in those areas.”
DEFENSE
One of the biggest areas for the Raiders to show improvement is on the defensive side of the ball after Wayne Trace allowed 30 points and 347 yards a contest.
“We are going to mix things up a little more this year,” Speice commented. “It is an area that we have worked hard on and we think some of the changes we have made will help us this year. Every week we may look a little different. It is going to depend on how we adjust during the year as well as who we are playing.”
The Raiders will try to do so despite having only a pair of starters back in 2019.
“Inexperience is a concern but we will see how they respond once they get in a varsity game,” Speice added. “We want to improve each night in practice and on Friday nights as well. That is our primary focus. We want to take it one day at a time.”
Baksa and Zartman are expected to be the defensive guards with Stouffer and Wilhelm hoping to hold down the tackle slots.
Showalter, Forrer and Bevis will look to be the linebackers with Manz and Tinlin serving as the cornerbacks.
Speice looks to be the strong safety while Sutton, sophomore Joel Reinhart (6-1, 170) and Cox all seeing time at the other safety slot.
“The guys get along really well and work well together,” commented Mike Speice. “We know that we are going to have to make some adjustments as we go but we are pleased with where we are as a whole.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Trevor Speice will also be the Raider punter, returning to that spot after averaging over 36 yards a kick last season. Gerber will serve as the kicker for Wayne Trace.
“It is an important area of the game and we will work on constantly improving,” stated Mike Speice. “We know that we need to be solid and it is an area that can make a big impact on a game.”
OVERALL OUTLOOK
Wayne Trace opens the season with a trio of challenging games, starting the season with a road trip to county rival Paulding before traveling to Northwest Ohio Athletic League favorite Patrick Henry in week two. Another rival is on the docket for week three when Northwest Conference contender Crestview comes to Raider Field.
“Our non-league schedule will again be a big challenge for us,” continued Mike Speice. “It helps to prepare us for a tough Green Meadows Conference slate as well.”
In the league, Speice states that Fairview is probably the team to beat but also thinks that several teams are capable of challenging in the conference race.
“Fairview is going to be very solid and they return a bunch of players from a team that made a long playoff run,” concluded the Raider mentor. “Edgerton also has some very quality kids back and they had a good run last year as well. But, I think that there are going to be several other teams that are capable of beating anybody on a given night. You are going to have to come ready to play each night.”
