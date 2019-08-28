ANTWERP — A new coach and a new offense will be the two biggest adjustments for the 2019 Antwerp football team as the Archers welcome in former assistant coach Jason Hale as the new head man.
Hale takes over a squad lost several key players to graduation a year ago and finished 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the Green Meadows Conference.
One of the biggest changes for Antwerp will be on the offensive side with the loss of four-year letter winner Keaton Altimus at quarterback, who threw for 2,541 yards last season.
Antwerp also must overcome three of its top receivers being gone to graduation but the cupboard is far from bare for the Archers.
“We will look a little bit different this year with the losses we have but we have athletes to replace them,” noted Hale of the blue and white roster.
Hale has been pleased with the efforts of six seniors in leading Antwerp.
“The seniors will play a key role in getting this team to the next level,” added the new Antwerp head coach. “We want to build on the success we had last year and keep moving in the right direction.”
OFFENSE
Senior Blake Schuette takes over as the signal caller, after having played most of his sophomore season at that position as well. The three-year letter winner recorded 216 receiving yards last season.
Senior Tim Taylor also returns for Antwerp and will be the Archers’ primary running back. Taylor rumbled for 410 yards last season and scored seven times.
As a unit, Antwerp averaged 27.6 points per game last season.
“We want to spread the ball around and take advantage of the athletes we have,” Hale noted.
Hale does feel that one of the strengths of Antwerp will be the depth of the offensive line.
“I think we have several guys who are capable of playing at the varsity level this year,” added the Archer head coach. “The guys are working very hard and there are several of them who could be in the rotation, which keeps everybody fresher.”
Juniors Dylan Hines, Jonathon Buehrer and junior Ryan Van Vlerah are three of the top candidates for Antwerp up front.
Also in the mix will be sophomore Kaden Phares, senior Izik Garrett and sophomore Kaden Miller.
“We are going to look to run the ball more this year so our line play will have to adjust to that,” Hale continued. “It is a different scheme and is something we have been working on.”
Senior Nick McCreery is slated to be the tight end while senior Quincy Brinneman is expected to be the wide receiver.
“I am looking forward to watching this group develop,” added the first-year head coach.
DEFENSE
The Blue and White enter the season looking to improve on a unit that needs to lower a 24.9 scoring average against them in 2018.
Taylor, Hines and Brinneman are expected to anchor the Archer defensive unit as the linebackers and Hale believes they will be very strong.
“I think we will be very strong there,” noted Hale. “We made some defensive adjustments last year and having that familiarity will be a big help for us. This year, we have been able to do more and just make plays instead of having to think about it so much.”
“One thing I think we really need to work on is developing depth,” continued the Archer head coach. “I feel like we will have that up front along the line with the guys we are able to rotate in on both sides of the ball. But, it is something we need to continue work on and get better at.”
McCreery, Buehrer, Sproles and Van Vlerah will be the leaders up front for Antwerp.
Junior Landon Reyes will be a defensive back along with junior Jordan Buerkle.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Special teams are always important and Hale knows the Archers must do a good job in that area of the game as well.
“We know that we have to be disciplined and do the little things in all areas of the game,” stated the first year Archer head coach. “It is something we work on daily and that carries over to special teams as well. It can be a big part of the game and we need to be at our best.”
OVERALL OUTLOOK
“The attitude and chance to get better has been great in summer workouts,” commented Hale. “We are going to have to show up every day and compete to get better.”
With three of its first five games at home, including a pair of rivalry games against Paulding and Wayne Trace, the Archers hope to get off to a good start.
“We always want to get off to that good start and this year is no different,” added the Archer mentor. “There are some good football teams on the schedule again so we need to come prepared every week to play and play well.”
In the league, Hale thinks Fairview is probably a step above the rest but knows the league slate will not be easy.
“Fairview is going to very solid and they bring a lot of kids back from a team that went a long way last year,” added Hale, whose squad starts the league schedule with a road trip to the home of the Apaches. “Hicksville will be competitive as well and always plays well under Coach Smith. “Edgerton loses a little bit up front but will still be very good with the skill kids they have back. Every game in the league is going to be a challenge and will be tough. We are going to have to work very hard to finish where we did last year. I look forward to that challenge and cannot wait for the year to get started.”
