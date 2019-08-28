LIBERTY CENTER — Last year’s season for Liberty Center was a taste of what the program was built on, hard-nosed football and long runs in the playoffs. Shades of the 1990s were prevalent as the Tigers rolled all the way to the Division V state semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Orrville, 38-7.
The 12-2 (6-1 NWOAL) squad reminded many of those classic teams under Rex Lingruen, including the 1999 championship team. Coach Casey Mohler saw those teams firsthand and is excited to be a part of giving the community another taste of that.
“I grew up in that era, where we were making playoffs runs and battling for league titles,” he explained. “These kids just weren’t around for that so we remind them constantly and talk about it. “A lot of their fathers and uncles played back then so they understand what the tradition is.”
Aside from the the family connection, Mohler is quick to point out what a supportive community Liberty Center is entering his third season as head coach.
“The community is behind them but not every community supports the football team the way ours does,” he said. “When you’re the only show in town in November, it’s pretty awesome. Everybody’s coming to watch you, the community just comes out to have a pep rally or wants to provide you with this and do that for you. This doesn’t happen every day. We appreciate it and understand how important it is for us.”
The D-V regional champs will now sets their sights on the 2019 season as 50 players comprise a team that lost 19 starters from a year ago. Of those 19 lost, 18 were seniors which means just three starters return on offense and four on defense.
A team of 50 is adequate but means aside from 11 seniors and four juniors, the bulk of the team is in the lower classes.
“Depth is a real concern,” admitted Mohler. “The key is staying healthy and to develop leaders. We are hoping to compete week in and week out and hope to be in position to win games in the fourth quarter. Our schedule is difficult so there won’t be any off weeks. We will have to be ready to play every week and won’t be able to have an off game.”
A full rehab of the offensive and defensive lines means the Tigers will be scrambling in the early weeks to find the right mix.
“For us to compete each week we are going to need to find guys that can play the line,” stated Mohler. “Staying healthy is going to be critical for us to be successful. Hopefully, the success we had last year and the extra four weeks of practice will pay dividends this season.”
Those four extra weeks of practice may be the spark that gets the Tigers on the right track this season.
“In one sense it’s extremely beneficial because you’re getting extra practice but in another sense, we still had a layoff from December till June,” explained Mohler. “You still have to reteach everything. But just the fact that they got that reinforcement for four more weeks is big. We were able to put younger guys in situations that mid season they probably weren’t ready for. We had to get our starters all the reps to get prepared but by the end of the season they knew what they had to do. They didn’t need all of those reps so we got the younger guys reps. Some of those kids played because of injury and things like that so heading into the season, it kind of gives us a jumpstart.”
OFFENSE
Three big pieces were lost on the offense in quarterback Jarrett Krugh (82-132, 1,245 yards, 14 touchdowns, 3 letters), running back Caleb Carpenter (286 rushes, 1,772 yards, 20 touchdowns, 4 letters) and wide receiver Brendan Morris (24 catches, 359 yards, 3 letters).
Carpenter carried the bulk of the runs throughout the season and finding a clear replacement for him won’t be easy.
“I don’t think we’re going to be able to replace Caleb Carpenter, we don’t have another 215-pound man walking around,” explained Mohler. “But we feel good about Max Philips (Jr.) and he was able to step in for three-and-a-half weeks last year and do the job for us. We feel like we’ve got our younger kids again, that have developed over the last year that can step in. And so it might be more of a committee type thing. I think Karter Kern (Jr.) looks good at camp. And so we don’t want to have to rely on one guy to get 40 carries. It was just happened to be that we found something that was working and I wasn’t going to go away from it until they stopped it so that’s why he got those. But you know, if we can be diverse on offense, I think that’s going to help us.”
Another big piece returning was last year’s backup quarterback Camden Krugh (Jr., 21-42, 283 yards) who played the final three games of the season due to an injury to his brother, Jarrett. Even with limited snaps last year, the Tiger coaching staff has high expectations for him.
“We expect a lot out of him really,” remarked Mohler. “Playing in the playoffs we didn’t ask him to go out and win us games. We asked him to contribute and do what was asked of him and he completed 50 percent of his passes.”
For Krugh, he won’t be expected to carry the team but rather build on what he has already done.
“We just want him to progress to increase his production a little bit and have more confidence,” added Mohler. “We feel like we can ask him to do a little bit more now than what we did last year. I know when you throw a sophomore in the playoffs and the regional finals you don’t want to overwhelm. But now we feel like he’s got that experience where we we can add a little bit to his plate. We’re not going to ask him to go out and win games for us. But we are going to ask him to go out and be productive.”
Other returners on offense include Zach Bowers (Sr., 2 letters, RB, 1,342 yards, 16 touchdowns, 1st team all-NWOAL), Alex Righi, (Sr., 2 letters, RB, 16 catches, 320 yards) Connor Keller (Sr., 2 letters, WR), Trent Murdock (Sr., TE, 10 catches, 206 yards) and Dylan Matthews (Jr., RB). Trey Patterson (Jr., WR) and Aaron Shafer (Sr., RB) will likely also fill a role on the offense.
Key pieces of the line graduated but Matt Winterfield (Sr.), Jake Lubinski (Sr.) and Ethan Cramer (Jr.) return and will likely be joined by Owen Johnson (So., G) and Evan Hogrefe (Jr.).
DEFENSE
“We’re ahead of where we are offensively right now,” admitted Mohler. “I feel like we’ve got a really good core group of guys back from last year in Maguire Vollmar (Sr., LB, 2 letters, 96 tackles, honorable mention all-Ohio), Trent Murdock (DL), Alex Righi (LB) and Connor Keller (DB, 93 tackles, 2 interceptions). We’re really going to rely on those guys for leadership and productivity on that side of the ball.”
Despite losing four of five players in the secondary, Mohler believes the youth he has can be molded to fit right in.
“We feel like we’ve got young kids that got some extra practice last year, know what the system is and know that you have to go out perform at a high level if you want to accomplish good things,” he said. “So I feel like we’ve got those kids and we’re trying to develop a system where we can make guys interchangeable to play multiple positions if we need to. I think we’ve got that this year and I think in the long haul that’s going to help us.”
Patterson, Shafer and Matthews will play in the secondary while Lubinski, Phillips, Johnson and Kern will play at linebacker.
The defensive line will be comprised of Winterfield, Cramer and Hogrefe.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Orry Killam and Parker Strauss both graduated for the Tigers and Mohler knows the hole that was left by the duo at the kicker position.
“I think our special teams last year was gigantic for us,” he recalled. “I think we had 15 touchbacks or more and we had a kid make field goals to win games. I don’t know if we’re going to be as strong in the kicking game but I feel good about our kickers. Asa Killam is back and I think he has some that same work ethic his brother (Orry) did. We’ve picked up another kicker (Wes Wymer) that wanted to come out and he’s working just as hard and has kind of just tagged along with Asa.”
On kick returns and punt returns, Keller and Shafer will split duties.
For Mohler, the special teams unit is a chance to develop younger players for the other units.
“We’re going to have guys, hopefully, that are hungry to be on the coverage teams,” he stated. “To run down and make tackles and hopefully we can develop that. We get a chance to get guys on the field and tell them that’s their opportunity to go out and shine. I think that can be a motivator for them.”
OVERALL OUTLOOK
“It should go without saying that we want to compete for a league title,” explained Mohler. “If you lose league games, you won’t be competing for a title. It’s the process of every week, we’ve got to prepare to play the best team on our schedule, because every week we’re playing the best on our schedule at that time. You can’t say well, this is a big game this week and next week’s not because that doesn’t work. Teams are too good to do that and you can get knocked off.”
A difficult non-league schedule is great preparation for the league grind in Mohler’s mind.
“Kenny Krause does a great job at Tinora, they’ve won regional titles, been to state semifinals and been league champs multiple times,” added Mohler. “It’s always a great opener for us, because we know we have to be ready. That kind of helps you ratchet up the intensity a little bit. And then week two with Napoleon is the same way, you’re going to play a team that is going to be really fundamentally sound. They’re going to be big, strong, fast and if you’re not ready, you’re going to get embarrassed.”
Analyzing Liberty’s schedule only reinforces the difficulty over the course of 10 games but Mohler believes his kids understand how important each game really is.
“If the kids buy into the process of preparing, it doesn’t matter who you play, you’re going to be ready to go.,” he concluded. “I know we’re going to get a little bit of everything we’re going to see throughout the year in our non-league schedule or some kind of combination of that. And once you see it, it doesn’t overwhelm you quite as much when you get towards the end of season.”
