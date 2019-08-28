HICKSVILLE — The 2018 Hicksville Aces continued to show that they would be a force to be reckoned with for almost anyone who showed up on the other side of the field.
Finishing with a 6-4 record, 5-2 in the Green Meadows Conference, the Aces narrowly missed out on a fourth straight trip to the playoffs, finishing ninth in Division VI, Region 22.
Like many teams, the Red and White lose a handful of players, perhaps none more noticeable than impact play-maker Parker Thiel (11 touchdowns — six receiving, four rushing, one kick return) and leading tackler Zac Brickel (97 tackles, 4.5 sacks).
While the need to fill key holes exists on both sides of the ball, 16 of the players on the 29-man roster are returning lettermen to mix in with several younger players ready to make a difference.
“I have been extremely impressed with this year’s team,” exclaimed Hicksville front-man Lucas Smith. “They have been one of the hardest working and most coachable teams I have had in recent times. Kids are pushing each other, and not just the seniors. They seem hungry to want to get better, they want coached, and they wanted pushed.”
OFFENSE
Seven starters are back from an offense that averaged 27.6 per game and scored at least 30 points on five occasions.
Jacob Miller played admirably in his first season taking the reins of the Aces’ offense. As a junior, Miller threw for 16 touchdowns and 1,345 yards while completing 98 of his 186 pass attempts. In leading Hicksville’s read-option offense, he also took off 87 times for 299 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“Jake has a solid understanding of what we are trying to accomplish on offense,” said Smith. “He is anticipating throws well and making good reads in our option game. He wants the ball in his hands and is ready to make plays.”
Miller is without Thiel (31 carries, 176 yards, four TDs) and Brickel (132 carries, 536 yards, eight TDs) as options in the run game but will have Mason Commisso, who himself proved to be a solid play-making option. The 5-11, 168-pound Commisso was the second leading rusher (53 carries for 334 yards, five scores) and receiver (25 catches, 383 yards, four TDs).
“We have several guys who we trust with the ball and who can make big plays,” began Smith. “Mason Commisso will step in at tailback but will also play in the slot. Both Mason and Braden Langham have been starters since they were freshman and have been making big plays for us. We will lean on them along with Jake Miller, Jonah Gipple, Kyler Baird and Landon Turnbull to create the bulk of our offensive production. They all bring different strengths and our job is to get them in the right spots and then let them make plays.”
Langham, who returns at tight end, and Turnbull each pulled down a dozen Miller passes a season ago, totaling 199 and 139 yards, respectively, while combining for six receiving touchdowns. Gipple, a senior, and Baird, a sophomore, will get extended time in the receiver slots with the 6-6 Jackson Bergman, a sophomore, expected to get some targets rotating in off the bench.
Smith and the offense also expect to have Kole Wertman, a 5-11, 166-pound sophomore, getting snaps out of the backfield when Commisso is in the slot.
There is a mixture of experience coming back and some new blood manning the trenches this season.
Center Travian Tunis (60, 191 pounds) and right tackle Boston Hootman (5-11, 225 pounds) join Langham as returning players to the offensive front.
Junior Ian Greutman (6-1, 221 pounds) slides in at left tackle next to left guard Chase Railing (6-0, 249 pounds, junior). Lex Koerber and his 6-foot, 229-pound sophomore frame rounds out the line as the new starting right guard.
“This is the strongest line we have had in several years,” lauded Smith. “They want pushed and they are intelligent. We also have a lot of experience with this group. They communicate and work well together. We need to work on our consistency and the ability to give our skill guys options with the ball.
“We have play-makers in every offensive skill spot and we have the strength and speed from our offensive line to be an extremely explosive offense. We just need to stay hungry and get better every practice.”
DEFENSE
Experience and improvements on the defensive side of the ball are two areas the Aces will lean on as they look to cut down on the almost 26 points per game allowed a season ago.
Opposing teams were able to score at least 22 points on eight occasions in 2018 and reached 34 or more in three of those meetings.
“We spend a lot of time on our A.S.K. acronym,” noted Smith. “A-lignment: We need to make sure we get lined up right. We made too many mistakes and were beat before the ball was even snapped because we weren’t lined up properly. S-tance: After we are aligned properly we need to get the appropriate stance so we can carry out our assignments. K-ey: We have to know our reads, landmarks, responsibilities, and do our jobs.”
All of the team’s starting linebackers and defensive backs are back to lead a defense that has four “new” players starting up front.
Commisso is the team’s leading returning tackler with 77 and is back in his middle linebacking spot alongside Langham (60 tackles, four sacks). Baird (45 tackles, four interceptions) and Wertman (one interception) will flank the two senior inside linebackers.
Turnbull (four interceptions) is back as one of the last lines of defense for Hicksville where he’ll patrol the defensive secondary as the team’s starting free safety while Gipple (45 tackles, three picks) and Miller line up as the corners. Freshman Brody Balser is also slated to see time in the secondary, spelling Miller and others as needed.
“Our back seven guys are as good as we have had in a long time and our front four are stronger then we have had in the past,” said Smith. “We are senior led and have great juniors and sophomores who are filling huge roles. We can run well and are good tacklers. We are trying to develop as many guys as possible so we can have a solid rotation.
Three offensive linemen are slated to start on the defensive front as well with Greutman and Railing the defensive tackles and Hootman one of the ends. Bergman is the other starting end where his length will come in handy in knocking down passes at the line. The Aces are looking to rotate six to eight players in along the line.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Hicksville has never been afraid to throw some wrinkles in on special teams be it an onside kick, reverses on returns and regularly going for two.
With Commisso back again on kicks and punts, and Gipple and Turnbull expected to take on bigger roles in Thiel’s absence, the weapons are there to flip a field and a game quickly.
“Again, we have a lot of returning starters in our return game,” remarked Smith. “This has been a big weapon for us and we are planning to maximize those athletes.
We need to score, create turnovers and flip the field position.”
Tunis returns as the team’s kicker with Wertman taking over for Langham (33.8 yards per punt) as the punter.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
Archbold, Crestview and Edon have been the mainstays in the opening weeks and have proven to be valuable tests to measure where Hicksville stacks up each season.
With those three, who finished a combined 25-8 last year, and the addition of Lakota (Division V, 4-6 in 2018) the Aces will quickly find out once again just how good they can be.
“Our numbers are low, so health will be important,” said Smith. “We also need to be internally motivated and not be content when we ‘practice’ well, but we need to prepare everyday like we are playing for the GMC title.”
Although the numbers are not where some of the other schools stand, Hicksville has shown the ability to make the most with the cards it’s been dealt.
“This will be the same as any other season,” concluded Smith. “(This year) will be a success if we can find a way to maximize our talent and to control the things we can control. Wins and losses don’t always define what a ‘successful’ season is. I want to impact these kids and help them become better people off the field. Teaching is what I love to do, and I plan to use my knowledge in all areas (physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual) to teach them as much as I know, and then it’s up to them on how they are going to use that new knowledge.”
