SHERWOOD — If the 2017 season was a “big step” for the Apaches under head coach Doug Rakes, then the 2018 season was undoubtedly a giant leap for the program.
In their sixth year under Rakes, last year’s Apaches hammered out nine wins and came seconds from reaching the state semifinals, falling just short against Seneca East 26-21 in Week 13, the furthest postseason run in program history.
So what’s in store for 2019?
“There is definitely a lot of excitement after last year’s playoff run,” stated Rakes. “All offseason we hammered home the point that last season’s efforts won’t beat this season’s opponents. Our core group of upperclassmen have embraced that and continue to work really hard.”
The underclassmen stood tall the past couple of years and now, with a strong junior class of 17 and a dozen seniors leading the 52-man roster, this group is ready to continue to put up wins.
Eight offensive and eight defensive starters return and the remaining starting spots are all filled by returning letterwinners, so experience is not lacking on this team.
With experience on the sidelines and on the field, talent and a strong work ethic, the 2019 season has the makings of a special one in Sherwood.
OFFENSE
“Air Apache” best summed up what the offense did as the Black-and-Gold is coming off a season where the passing game put up 3,644 yards and was complimented by a 1,059-yard rushing performance.
“Coming into the season, we were hoping that we would be able to pick up close to where we left off last November,” said Rakes. “We just finished up two-a-days and are further along than we were at any point last season. That is a testament to the extra work that guys put in in the offseason and to the chemistry they have with each other.”
Signs that could spell doom for the opposition, given what Fairview’s offense was able to do a season ago.
In his first full season at the helm, Cade Polter torched defenses for 3,437 yards and 37 touchdowns on 281-of-461 passing with 61-percent completion percentage.
Polter is back for one more run guiding the Apache offense, which was instrumental in putting up 444 points in 2018.
“Cade had an excellent season last year, but in all honesty was still learning the offense even during the playoff run,” admitted Rakes. “He is a really smart kid and put in a lot of time studying film, and that has shown in his grasp of the offense this season. On top of that, he had over 100 days in the weight room and has gotten significantly stronger.”
Six players finished with at least 30 receptions in 2018, and each one of them returns.
Caleb Frank led the team with 78 receptions and 1,049 yards as a sophomore while finding his way into the end zone 10 times. Frank’s 10 receiving touchdowns was a stat second only to Riley Lucas, who scored on 12 of his 42 receptions that totaled 672 yards. Luke Timbrook (42 receptions, 695 yards, eight TDs) led the team in yards per catch at 16.5 while Doug Rakes (60 catches, 432 yards, two TDs), Russ Zeedyk (38 catches, 392 yards, three TDs) and Cade Ripke (30 receptions, 368 yards, three TDs) all return big numbers as well.
When Fairview did elect to keep the ball on the ground, it was given to Timbrook on 99 occasions. The halfback totaled 690 yards and 11 touchdowns, with Polter carrying the ball 106 times for 77 yards and two scores.
“Our first group really has an understanding of what we are trying to do, which allows them to be athletes and not think as much,” Rakes said of his returning receivers and backs. “They have done a really good job of helping to bring along our next five skill guys, which has been huge. We have 10 guys who play the running back and receiver positions who we feel very confident in.”
Kaden Blair and Noah Hagerman are in the mix for added targets this year, as is move-in Sam McGuire. McGuire had been a workhorse under center for Ayersville the past two seasons where he ran the ball 394 times for 1,824 yards and threw for 1,376 yards on 103-of-246 passing. Although his understanding of the game as a quarterback could add another element to the Fairview offense, the senior’s 6-3, 185-pound frame certainly gives the team yet another solid weapon at receiver.
Up front, Rakes and company return just two starting junior linemen in center Bryan Lucas (5-11, 240) and right guard Aaron Layman (5-11, 185). The two pass-protecting, hole-making Apaches, however, are joined by three letterwinners, with senior Riley Puffinberger (6-2, 255, two letters) taking over at left guard.
Meanwhile, juniors Noah Volz (6-3, 260, one letter) and Austin Bostater (6-2, 255, two letters) are projected to flank the interior trio at left and right tackle, respectively.
“We knew coming in that we would have to replace three starters on the offensive line,” remarked Rakes on his staring line that averages 6-1, 239 pounds. “So far the guys who have won those spots have done a good job. The starting group has good size and communicates really well. Depth is a concern right now, so younger guys are going to have to step up in order for us to be where we need to be.”
DEFENSE
With an offense putting points up quickly throughout most of the season, the defense was often times back on the field with little delay.
On five occasions the Apache D held opponents to seven points or less with two shutouts. But in the other eight contests, the opposition was able to score at least 20 points and four times they hit or eclipsed 30.
Having experience back at all three levels and an abundance at that, the Apaches are hopeful that they can cut down the nearly 21 points allowed per game a season ago.
“Any time you have experience, guys are going to be more comfortable in their roles,” said Rakes. “What we have seen early on is guys reading and recognizing more quickly, and communicating much more effectively.
“Athleticism and team speed stand out with this group. As a coaching staff, in the offseason we made the decision to really simplify things and allow our kids to just play and not think so much. The kids have really responded to that early on.”
Puffinberger once again anchors the defensive front with Volz sliding in as the other defensive tackle and 5-11, 235-pound junior Wes Bowers in between.
Returning leading tackler Chayse Singer (151 tackles, 7 1/2 sacks) and Layman (64 tackles, three sacks) are back in their middle linebacking slots, with Zeedyk (28 tackles) back at one of the outside linebacker spots and Riley Lucas (28 tackles) taking over as the team’s other starting linebacker.
Frank (87 tackles, three interceptions) and Timbrook (109 tackles) return as the respective starting free and strong safeties, with Ripke, who had a team-high four interceptions, back as one of the corners. Rakes (25 tackles) rounds out the all-junior starting secondary as the other corner on a defense that should be able to rotate a number of players across the field.
“We currently have 52 players, which is more than we have had in over a decade,” noted the Fairview head coach, also saying he’d like to see more “consistency” on defense. “That depth lends itself to not having to play two-way starters on all special teams and to being able to sub more freely. Being able to roll out fresh guys in the third and fourth quarter should be an advantage.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Frank is handling kicking duties once again after converting 36-of-41 PATs and making two of his four field goal attempts. Chayse Singer takes over punting duties from Timbrook (27.8 ypp).
“Special teams are a big part of the game and offer opportunities for huge momentum swings,” said Rakes. “Coach (Craig) McCord does a tremendous job coordinating for us and we really stress their importance.”
With a number of return threats to choose from, Lucas will start as the deep man on punts and join Rakes and Hagerman to open the season on kick return duties.
“We feel like we have a number of kids we can put back on kickoffs and punts that are capable of making good things happen,” noted Rakes.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
In terms of the Green Meadows Conference, there’s little reason to doubt that the Apaches will have a strong say in who claims the top spot after finishing 5-2 in the conference a year ago. While it will take knocking off the undefeated league champs from a year ago (Edgerton) and avenging a close loss to Hicksville, Fairview has the power to make plenty of noise as one of the most experienced teams heading into the season.
“The GMC has become a really competitive league,” noted Rakes. “A number of schools have made deep playoff runs recently, which I think can be attributed to having to prepare against great coaching week in and week out. The league will be a grind again this year. Edgerton returns a number of key pieces from last year’s championship team and will be the team to beat until someone knocks them off. Hicksville and Wayne Trace have the athletes to compete with anyone in the league and Tinora will be much improved.”
With Holgate dropping to an 8-man team and barring any last-minute addition, the Apaches are looking at a nine-week schedule and will essentially get a bye in Week 10.
Whether or not that serves as a break before another long playoff run remains to be seen. For now, it’s a matter of taking it one week at a time and improving on a daily basis.
“For us, success is measured by competing to the best of our ability everyday,” concluded Rakes.
