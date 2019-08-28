METAMORA — After going 4-6 in Aaron Schmidt’s first two years at the helm, Evergreen is hoping to improve on that mark and achieve a winning record during his third year.
The Vikings have six returning starters on both sides of the ball, including fourth year starter quarterback Jack Etue. Evergreen also has a solid group of offensive linemen who could help make the winning record goal come true.
OFFENSE
There is one huge void the Vikings will have to fill, after losing speedy running back Hunter Van Wert, a 1,000-yard rusher and an NWOAL second-team choice.
“We will replace Hunter with a three-headed monster, three hard-nosed, physical running backs in Brian Floyd, Trent Coopshaw and Jack Krispin,” Schmidt said.
Krispin was a strong receiver out of the backfield last year, catching 13 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Coopshaw, good in short yardage situations last season, had 299 yards rushing and scored five touchdowns.
In addition, Evergreen will be switching its offense from the run and shoot last year, to the spread this year.
The one responsible for making it all work is fourth-year starting quarterback Jack Etue, who possesses good speed and is elusive in the open field. An NWOAL honorable mention choice last year, Etue completed 51 percent of his passes (95-188), for 1,253 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“While we want to be balanced on offense between the run and pass, we want to run Jack more, to take advantage of his athleticism,” Schmidt said.
Backing up Etue are junior Tanner Pollard and sophomore Payton Boucher.
Another key will be if the offensive line continues to play well, like it has in its scrimmages.
“If our offensive line can continue to be dominant, we can control the ball, chew up clock and keep the games close, giving us a chance to win,” Schmidt said. “We are big on the line and have some of the league’s biggest offensive linemen.”
Returning on the offensive line are the two biggest guys, seniors Nick Beemer (6-4, 260) and Will Smithmeyer (6-3, 270), a 2018 NWOAL honorable mention choice. Other starting offensive linemen are junior Logan York, sophomore Cody Sheller and senior Levi Moore.
Others battling for playing time are sophomore Joe Mitchey, junior Jacob Fuller, sophomore Ashton Sayers, senior Cole Gillen, senior Tyler Peppers and junior Brenden Matuszak.
Returning starter at wide receiver is Jacob Riggs. The other starting wide receivers are sophomore Lane Schoendorf and junior Colin Smith. Other candidates at wide receiver are sophomore Brock Hudik, senior Tristin Cordray, junior Jadine Young, sophomore Tyler Burzynski and sophomore Landen Vance.
DEFENSE
If the Vikes are going to improve on the last two years’ 4-6 records, they will need to get better on defense, where they surrendered 30 points per game in seven league contests.
Senior linebacker Beemer is possible the league’s biggest linebacker at 6-4, 260, after putting on mainly 30 pounds of muscle since football season. He recorded 108 tackles last season.
“Nick is pretty much immovable, a mountain in the middle,” Schmidt said.
Along with Beemer, also returning at linebacker are senior Floyd (60 tackles), an NWOAL honorable mention choice and Krispin (64 tackles), another honorable mention selection.
Other linebackers who could see time are Pollard, sophomore Karter Herdman and senior Cole Gillen.
Returning on the line are ends and Fuller and tackle Smithmeyer. A new starter is senior tackle Levi Moore.
Others battling for a spot are tackle Coopshaw, end Vance, tackle Sheller, end Mitchey, Sayers, tackle Peppers and tackle Matuszak.
The weak spot on defense right now is at defensive back, where all four starters are newcomers. The new starters are Boucher, Smith, Riggs and Young.
Other defensive back candidates are Etue, Hudik and Burzynski.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Krispin or Vance will handle the punting duties, while kicking will be handled by either Krispin or Alex Peete.
Punt and kickoff returns will likely be either Etue, Riggs or Floyd.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
“Our team will have every opportunity to be successful, if the kids take to the coaching and build upon an improved team from last year,” Schmidt said. “Our seniors need to step up and be leaders and our underclassmen need to follow. This group has the potential to be as good as they want and work to be.”
