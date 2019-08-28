EDGERTON — Potential and expectations are not always easy to meet, let alone exceed.
In 2018, however, the Edgerton Bulldogs proved they were even better on the field than they were on paper heading into the season.
Built with strength, speed, power, athleticism and just about everything else needed to win games and guided by a knowledgeable coaching staff, the Bulldogs ran over opponents for the better part of three months.
School records were broken as the well-oiled Bulldog machine ripped off 12 wins, won the program’s first (and second) playoff game and captured its fourth-ever Green Meadows Conference title — the first since 1983.
Managed from the sidelines by the Division VII Coach of the Year, Ben Wilhelm, and guided on the field by four players receiving all-Ohio recognition, Edgerton roared to Week 13 where they came up short against McComb, which went on to win the state championship.
“I think the success the teams have had over the past few years has certainly helped with our numbers. We are blessed to have 46 young men on this year’s team and they all come in knowing what we do and what we expect of them as members of the program,” remarked Wilhelm, whose teams have put up a 27-7 mark over the last three seasons. “That said, every group has its own dynamic and that is a good thing; you get different types of kids and different personalities but they know they can execute at a high level.”
Twelve Bulldogs were named first team GMC and an additional five earned second team honors, a testament to just how good of a team they had in 2018.
With a dozen seniors returning to lead the way — 10 as letterwinners — the 46-man roster boasts a balance of experience — 13 lettermen overall — and a group of youngsters ready to continue to build off of the past success while also blazing their own trail.
OFFENSE
Five familiar faces return to their usual places in a potent offense that helped the team outscore its opponents 642-107 over the 13-week span.
Edgerton scored 536 points in its 10 regular season games, opening the year with a 68-point game against Hilltop. In all, the Bulldogs eclipsed 50 points on seven occasions and went 60-plus three times.
Conference Player of the Year Hunter Prince ran over everyone and everything in his path as a junior, finding massive holes created by a big and strong offensive line. Prince piled up 2,221 yards and amassed an unprecedented 35 touchdowns on 240 carries.
Clayton Flegal had the enviable task of handing the ball off to Prince and continued to show his efficiency in the pass game where he completed 68-percent of his passes (41-for-60) for 893 yards and 10 touchdowns to go with just two picks.
Flegal’s four-year career as signal caller of Edgerton’s offense came to a close in 2018 and now it’s Jaron Cape’s turn to run the offense.
“I have been very impressed with Jaron Cape. He has served as the backup quarterback the last two seasons and is more than ready and willing to leave his mark at that position,” said Wilhelm. “He has a solid demeanor running the offense and what helps is he is not ‘new’ to varsity action having started at defensive back last season.”
In limited action as a junior backup quarterback, Cape completed 11-of-24 pass attempts for 153 yards and a score and now has the chance to work with Prince out of the backfield.
“Anytime you have experience in the backfield it helps,” Wilhelm said of Prince providing a veteran presence with a new quarterback and fullback taking over. “Adjustments can be made easily and the guys can operate with a confidence that they know what they are doing, which helps them play fast.”
Junior Craig Blue takes over for Greg Roth (83 carries, 990 yards, 13 touchdowns) at fullback after showing flashes of his abilities a year ago where he ran the ball 21 times for 63 yards.
Although understandably a run-oriented offense a year ago, players such as Logan Showalter (17 receptions, 378 yards), Braydon Cape (16 receptions, 351 yards) and Colin Gary (nine receptions, 193 yards) ranked as the top three in the receiving game, combining for 10 touchdowns. Braydon moves on but Showalter is back at tight end and Gary gives the receiving corps some returning experience and two big targets to throw to, as both stand at least 6-2.
Senior Jared Swan (6-1) and 6-0 sophomore Gannon Ripke should see plenty of time on the gridiron as wideouts with 6-2 senior Arryn Pahl also rotating in. Their size not only provides viable passing options, but also gives the offense a number of guys ready to make key downfield blocks and aid the running attack.
“What the staff appreciates about the attitude of all our guys, top to bottom, is even though they have been doing the same things for, in some cases, four years now, they approach their practice reps as opportunities to improve and remain coachable,” exclaimed Wilhelm.
Of course, to make things happen it all starts in the trenches where every starter from last year’s squad earned, at the very least, all-league recognition.
The Eustace brothers return for their senior seasons, with Trevor (5-11, 210) back at left guard and Tyler (5-10, 210) at center. With Showalter (6-3, 190) at tight end, the line should once again be strong.
Senior Hunter Hamblin (6-0, 165) slides into the starting right guard spot, where he’ll take over where Eli Branham once punished defenses. Further, juniors Ashton Miler (6-3, 230 pounds) and Jordan Warner (5-8, 185) take over for Micah Ritter and Ethan Brown as the team’s tackles.
“We have a number of older guys that remain as seniors in Tyler Eustace, Trevor Eustace, and Hunter Hamblin,” began Wilhelm on his line. “Ashton Miler, Jordan Warner, and Nolan Swank have moved in and are playing well. They work hard in practice and know every rep can make them better players.”
DEFENSE
Edgerton’s defense was as stingy as the offense was greedy in 2018.
To put it into perspective, while the team totaled 68 points scored in the first week last year they allowed just 66 for the entire regular season, and many of those points came with games well in hand. Fairview (29) and McComb (33) were the only teams to muster double-digit points against Edgerton over the 13-week season, and both of those teams were among the best offenses in their respective leagues.
The unit also recovered 16 fumbles — scoring once — and had 13 interceptions — scoring twice.
Like the offense, just five starters return on this side of the ball but with a good mix at all levels. Many of the “new” starters also come in with experience at those positions from last year, rotating in regularly and seeing valuable action in some of the lopsided games.
“We are in a spot where we did not graduate an entire position corps on either side of the ball,” said Wilhelm. “That certainly helps when new players come in and the older guys can bring them along.”
Four of the team’s top five tacklers — Brody Degryse (25 solo, 60 assists, 6.5 sacks), Tylor Hartman (20 solo, 61 assists, 10 sacks), Flegal (23 solo, 31 assists) and Braydon Cape (24 solo, 17 assists) — are gone from a defense that posted five shutouts. Throw in Branham (nine solo, 39 assists, 4.5 sacks) and Roth (14 solo, 25 assists), and there are plenty of holes to fill and tackles to be had on defense.
“All those guys were good players. What made them great teammates was their ability to lead those around them and pay it forward with the rest of the group,” said Wilhelm of all the seniors from a year ago. “We are seeing that now out of this year’s seniors and upperclassmen. They had a lot of valuable playing experience last year and they know it will pay dividends very soon.”
Showalter is back at defensive end after finishing with 23 solo and 57 assisted tackles, as well as eight sacks. Prince and Miler will see time as the other end where Branham once stood while Tyler Eustace and Hamblin (nose tackle, 12 solo, 32 assists) step in for Hartman and Ritter (11 solo, 25 assists) in between the ends.
Trevor Eustace (12 solo, 37 assists) is back at middle linebacker with Isaiah Kellogg (6-0, 200, sophomore) manning the other inside spot. Flanking the pair will be returning starter Nolan Swank (13 solo, 24 assists) and sophomore Gannon Ripke.
Jaron Cape, who finished with three picks, is back at free safety with Gary also returning as a starting corner. Pahl gets a crack at regular minutes in the defensive secondary, which should prove to be formidable with a combination of speed and size as all three stand at least 6-2.
“Simply knowing where to line up and force the football is big,” Wilhelm said as key to this team being stingy defensively once again. “Everyone has a job in their part of the field, and not trying to play a position you are not lined up in is a concept that always needs to be stressed. Speed is a must.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Showalter will once again handle kickoff duties for the Bulldogs. Although used sparingly compared to many teams, Braydon Cape earned second team GMC honors as punter, which will now be handled by Swank.
“I like the attitude our guys are bringing to the kicking game,” said Wilhelm. “They know it is an opportunity to play defense and put points on the board on the offensive end.”
Prince and Canales are among those getting first dibs in the kick return game while Canales and Pahl will be deep on punts.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
The 2018 season is going to be tough to match for Edgerton, but the pieces are still in place to make it happen.
With four non-conference games to open the slate as Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic (Division VII, 5-5 in 2018) fills in the Holgate void, the Bulldogs will have plenty of time to set the tone for the season and prepare for what is perhaps the most anticipated game in the GMC.
Week 5 sees an experienced and battle-tested Fairview Apaches team invade the Bulldogs’ home turf in a game that will put one team in the driver’s seat for league supremacy.
“The league is going to be competitive every week. There are a lot of returning players on every roster,” noted Wilhelm. “We want to put ourselves in a position to compete week in and week out, with guys getting better each day at practice and carrying it over to execution on game days.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.