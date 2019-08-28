EDON — With all the pieces in place, the Edon Bombers have a good chance to reach the top of the Toledo Area Athletic Conference this fall.
Ten starters on defense and nine on defense are back to lead an Edon team that finished 7-3 last season for 10th-year coach Scott Staten.
“We look to be competitive each and every week and play fundamentally sound football,” said Staten. “We have a large senior class with a lot of varsity experience.”
It starts at quarterback, and the Bombers have a good one in sophomore Drew Gallehue. As a freshmen last year, he threw for 1,492 yards and ran for another 428 with 20 total touchdowns in the spread offense.
Gallehue will have targets to throw to. Senior Kelby Sapp is back for his fourth year of varsity action. He had 609 receiving yards and four scores last year. Seniors Tatum Schaffter, Conner Skiles and Chase Reed are back as well.
The best target Gallehue has might be another senior in Austin Kiess, who is listed as a tight end. Last season, he caught 22 passes for 412 yards and seven scores.
“We are counting on them to be leaders on and off the field,” Staten said of his seniors.
In the backfield, two more seniors in Keegan Romine and Dylan Mason will look for playing time.
Gallehue has experience blocking for him up front. Two seniors in Justin Estep and Jacob Dulle, plus junior Jobe Carlson, will anchor the line.
Most of the same names will be key on defense.
The defense will start with Kiess, who was named the TAAC defensive player of the year after 63 tackles and three sacks.
Senior Shane Zulch is back at defensive end after a year last year where he had 63 tackles and three sacks, which would good enough for him to be named all-TAAC first team. Big sophomore Cassius Hulbert will be solid at defensive tackle.
The linebacker spots return a ton of experience. Schaffter led the team last year with 8.5 sacks while Carlson had three fumble recoveries. Another senior in Chris Farris is back, who led the team in tackles last season with 68.
Romine leads a secondary that also brings back experience. He had three thefts in 2018.
The return game is in good hands with Reed, who averaged 37 yards a return last year in being named the TAAC special teams player of the year.
Kiess returns to do the punting after a 39-yard average.
“We have had a great offseason and have used hard work as a driving force to prepare ourselves for this season,” added the veteran coach. “We will need players to elevate their individual play while also playing as a unit to improve on last year’s record.”
Edon had to make a change to the non-league part of the schedule. Instead of the usual opener with Ayersville, that game will be played on Oct. 25 as the Pilots needed to fill a week nine opening opened up by Holgate’s move to an eight-man schedule.
The Bombers will now open with Newark Catholic at Ohio Northern in week one.
