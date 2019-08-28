LEIPSIC — After winning ten games and advancing to the regional semifinals in 2018, the Leipsic Vikings enter the 2019 season with key returnees on the defensive side and question marks offensively.
The Vikings have seven starters returning to a 4-3 defense that allowed only 16.5 points per game last season for head coach Joe Kirkendall, who enters his tenth season with an overall record of 76-26.
Returning for Leipsic are a trio of senior linebackers in Juan Pena (5-10, 192), Caleb Lammers (6-2, 208) and Cole Williamson (5-10, 194). Junior linebacker Lorenzo Walther (6-1, 201) is also expected to be in the mix.
Sophomore Fabian Pena (5-8, 167) and senior Drew Liffick (5-8, 152) come back in the defensive backfield for Leipsic. Freshmen Caleb Ellerbrock (5-6, 141) and Haydn Hiegel (5-7, 140) also are looking for playing time as defensive backs.
Up front, the Vikings welcome back a pair of defensive tackles in senior Grant Steingass (5-7, 205) and senior Ryley Spangler (6-4, 248).
“We have seven starters back defensively so that is a strength for us,” noted Leipsic head coach Joe Kirkendall. “Our top five leading tacklers are back as well.”
Offensively, Leipsic averaged nearly 37 points a game last year but the Vikings are going to have a different look in 2019 as sophomore Dillan Niese (6-2, 181) takes over the quarterback duties.
The Vikings do welcome back a pair of starters at running back in Juan Pena and Williamson, both of whom will look to take advantage of an experienced offensive linemen.
Ryley Spangler, senior Hunter Spangler (6-0, 224), senior Evan Schroeder (6-2, 198) and sophomore Adrian Carrillo (5-10, 200) are expected to start on the offensive line for Leipsic.
“We do have a lack of depth at the varsity level so that is a little bit of a concern,” Kirkendall added.
Leipsic will open the season on Friday when it hosts Carey.
