AYERSVILLE — New is old again in Ayersville as Chris Dales has returned to pilot the Ayersville football team for the 2019 season. Dales, who won 82 games coaching the Pilots from 2004 through 2016, said the school needed some help and he decided to step in.
“They (the school) came and asked me,” said Dales. “(It) was a tough decision. My life has been great, being an assistant for three varsity sports and watching my son play college football. Basically, I did it for the school and community.”
He takes over a team that finished last season 2-8 overall and 0-7 in the Green Meadows Conference.
“The kids’ attitudes have been great,” Dales said of the team. “Their work ethic has been great. They are listening to their coaches real well. We’re executing and keeping things simple.”
OFFENSE
Ayersville boasts 15 returning letterwinners, with most of the experience coming on the line.
“It’s going to start up front,” mentioned Dales. “Most of our seniors are lineman, both offensively and defensively. I think that’s where our strength is.”
Seniors Brady Fishpaw and Trevor Okuley, along with juniors Evan Clark, Ryan Clark and Alex DeSota are all back up front.
Sophomore Jakob Trevino, who did see some action at quarterback last season, is ready to take over the reigns.
“We’re making progress,” Dales said of the younger players. “We have a young quarterback, he’s doing well. We have a good mixture of young and old. We have a little bit of experience out there. We’re hoping that plays a big part of our offense.”
The experienced offensive line should help the Pilots run the ball effectively in 2019. Senior Isaac Schindler plus sophomores Hayden Dales and Ike Eiden all saw action last year.
“We have the capability of running the ball,” said Dales. “We know that. If we want to do it well, we have to be able to throw some, because we know we’ll get the box stacked up. We’re really working on some play action and some things our quarterbacks can do.”
DEFENSE
The plan is to be simple and sound for the Pilot defense for the upcoming season. Most of the same names on offense will also play defense. Okuley is the top stopper back, with 64 tackles.
“We’re going to try to be as fundamental as we can,” Dales said of his defense. “We practice tackling every single day. We’re going to work on takeaways. We work on a strip drill every day. We want to work on striping the ball. We have to line up right. If we line up right and do our assignments, we’ll be okay.”
Dales is hoping the experience will help the team out.
“The game experience, that’s what’s important,” said the returning coach. “I think we are going to be a little bit more calmer in game situations. People don’t realize what game experience will bring to you. I think that’s a big thing. Hopefully, that experience will let us do some good things.”
With different looks out of team offensively in the GMC, Dales said it was important to be able to offer different looks defensively.
“It all depends on who we are seeing, because of the versatility of our opponents,” mentioned Dales about playing a base defense. “If we do the fundamentals and line up right, good things will happen.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Trevino, Dales and Dakota Oswald all took turns as the punter last season. The Pilots will also need to look for a new placekicker.
“I have a new snapper on punts,” added Dales. “Every day we work on snapping and kicking. We work on coverage every day.”
OVERALL OUTLOOK
Dales believes Fairview is the team to beat this season in the GMC.
“Fairview has a lot of people back,” he said. “They went a long ways last year. I expect them to be tough. We have our work cut out for us. Our goal is to be 3-0 going into league play.”
Getting to play 10 games this season took some scheduling gymnastics. With Holgate and Toledo Christian moving to 8-man football, schedules around the area had to be changed, which affected the Pilots.
“My number-one concern was playing 10 games,” said Dales. “You always want your seniors to play 10 games. Number two is playing an opponent that is your caliber or division, or close to your division. It’s not going to do us much good to go play a Division III or IV team and get the snot kicked out of us. We spent a lot of time on the phone. It was basically a four-way team with us, Edon, Waynesfield-Goshen and Newark Catholic working it out so we could all have 10 games.”
Instead of opening the season at Edon, the Pilots will now travel to Waynesfield-Goshen to start the season. Instead of the trip to Holgate in week 9, the Pilots will play at Edon.
