With 17 returning letterwinners from a team that finished 8-4 last season, expectations are high for Columbus Grove in 2019.
The Bulldogs, who are picked by many as the favorites for the Northwest Conference championship, are expected to be explosive offensively with the return of three-year quarterback Blake Reynolds.
Columbus Grove, which averaged 31 points and 322 yards per game last season, looks to be even better in 2019.
Reynolds (6-4, 180), a junior signal caller, threw for 1,368 yards in completing 94 of 173 passes with a dozen going for touchdowns and is the top runner after running for 326 yards last season.
Columbus Grove brings back eight starters offensively in all, half of which will lead the Bulldogs up front. Protecting Reynolds and leading the way across the offensive line are senior Dylan Sargent (5-10, 245), junior Jeff Meyer (5-11, 265), senior Jared Basinger (6-1, 240) and junior Ezra Jones (6-2, 180).
Junior Gabe Clement (6-1, 160) comes back as well after catching 14 passes for 366 yards as does junior tight end Ethan Halker (6-2, 190) and senior wide receiver Zac Ridenour (5-11, 155).
“Offensively, we have a lot of experience back,” noted Columbus Grove head coach Andy Schafer. “Blake (Reynolds) is a three-year quarterback and has a clear understanding of our offense. An experienced offensive line will give him good protection and allow our receiving corps to get open.”
Schafer also hopes to get contributions from sophomore running back Colin Metzger (5-9, 180) and senior wide receiver Alex Schneider (6-2, 160).
“Colin has the capability to be an impact player in our run game,” Shafer added. “Alex is one of the most athletic kids we have and should be a great addition in our run/pass spread attack.”
Defensively, the Bulldogs will try to improve after allowing 17 points and 243 yards a contest a year ago.
Seven starters return for Columbus Grove with the back end of the Bulldogs defense mostly intact.
Ridenour, senior Evan Schroeder (6-0, 175) and junior Jon Banal (6-0, 160) are back as defensive backs while Basinger, Jones and Halker all are expected to handle the linebacker position and Meyer is the lone returnee across the defensive front.
“We lost three of our four linebackers so we need some kids to step in early,” Schafer added. “We will need some players to step up early as our schedule is very tough on the front end.”
Columbus Grove will open the season against county rival Pandora Gilboa on the road before hosting county rival Leipsic at Clymer Stadium in week two. The Bulldogs then visit Northwest Ohio Athletic League favorite Patrick Henry in week three.
