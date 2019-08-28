2018 marked a step forward in the Kevin Kline era at Defiance.
The Bulldogs won the most games since a 6-5 season in 2013 by finishing 4-6, including winning four of their first six games for the program’s best start in a decade.
Playoffs were even a word thrown around in serious fashion before a four-game swoon to end the year, including the final three against the top three teams in the WBL standings, made things tough on Defiance in the late goings.
However, that growth and resurgence has Kline and the Bulldogs optimistic entering 2019 with some valuable experience.
“That’s the big thing,” explained Kline, 8-22 at Defiance and 67-48 overall in stops at Bryan and Edgerton in his head coaching career. “We’re hoping to improve on that and build on what we did last year. We have a long way to go to get to where we want to get but this group has worked really hard to continue that.
“We’ve got some big holes to fill on both sides of the ball and it’s going to be interesting to see who will step up.”
With 18 seniors suiting up on a roster of 67 this fall, the Bulldogs have eyes on improvement, both in the Western Buckeye League and in Region 10 of Division III for potentially the program’s first postseason bid in six years.
The road through the 2019 slate will start with three straight home games, headlined as always by a season-opening fracas at home against river rival Napoleon at Fred J. Brown Stadium and concluding with games against playoff participants Wapakoneta and St. Marys to end the year.
OFFENSE
Consistency will be the major key for the Bulldogs this fall, as an offense that found 35 points in a win over Napoleon last year and 42 points in a heartbreaking loss to Elida also only managed seven points over four games in October and was shutout in the final three weeks.
Continuity will come somewhat as Aaron Cruz will set up under center for the second straight year and hope to improve on last season’s line of 646 yards (48-of-119), three touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The 5-11 senior did bring a valuable aspect to the offense with his legs, scoring a team-best six touchdowns on the ground on 69 carries for 260 yards.
The running game does take a hit, however, with the departure of graduated Chris Fluker, with his 924 yards and five TDs off to Division II Urbana. Set to replace him will be a committee of running backs as the Bulldogs transition to more of a smashmouth running attack.
“One thing about coaching here at Defiance, looking back we’ve had good blue-collar kids and good running backs,” explained Kline. “We have kids that will run downhill and run hard. Fluke set the bar kinda high and J.D. McNett did the year before him. We’re still looking for that consistency back here.”
A familiar face will transition to the backfield as senior Tyrel Goings, who caught eight passes for 175 yards and a score last year as a tight end, will slide back to a fullback spot in a three-man backfield. Jackson Rey (Sr., seven rushes, 55 yards), Ben Pry and Jaden Sepeda (five rushes, 22 yards) will see time at wingbacks.
The offensive line also loses some stalwarts as honorable mention all-WBL tackle Michael Nihiser (three-year starter) departs, along with seniors Keagan Maynard, Noah Santos and Jonah Schlegel.
Current senior Zach Parrish does return, however, and will be the focal point on the offensive front, with players like Alec Ehlinger (Sr.), Jose Fernandez (So.), Mason Beauprez (Jr.), Johnny Ceballos (Sr.) and Andrew Heilman (Sr.) looking to fill the gaps and protect the offensive backfield.
“As much as we see the stats put up, we return two with Friday experience and what we’ve been working on in the offseason has been replacing the three guys we lost,” noted Kline. “We’re still trying to develop that depth in there. We’ve had to juggle some people around a little bit. By the time Napoleon comes around, we feel like we’ll have that.”
Cruz’s leading receiver also returns as 6-4 Caden Kline will suit up out wide after catching 28 passes for 359 yards and a pair of scores last season. Senior Romero Pearson will also see time in the starting lineup at tight end while fellow seniors Jacob Hutcheson and Cameron McDonald and junior Simeon Sweeney will also be potential targets.
DEFENSE
The defensive side of the ball was where Defiance saw vast improvement a year ago, as the Bulldogs’ defensive unit held a pair of teams to single digits and helped the team rally from a two-score deficit to beat Lima Shawnee in week two and hold a potent Celina offense to just 14 points.
The heart of that defense, graduated linebacker Nick Herzog, is gone, however. Herzog led the Bulldogs with 102 tackles last year and five sacks while forcing three fumbles en route to a first team all-WBL nod. Logan Elkins (72 tackles), Fluker (47 tackles, four sacks) and Schlegel (35 tackles) also depart from the front seven, forcing defensive coordinator Steve Rittenour’s unit to band together.
“We have a lot of guys returning on the defensive side but Herzog was the heart and soul of that defense,” said Kline. “Defensively, we only lost one up front but where we’re hurting is depth there. We feel like those guys up front, if they come to play every night, we should have a real strength.”
That strength will come from the 6-4 duo of Ceballos and Goings. The pair combined for 75 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, eight sacks and 34 QB hurries while harassing backfields all season.
Grouped with a gritty Parrish at a nose tackle spot that saw him tally 39 tackles, three sacks and a team-best three interceptions last year, offensive lines across the WBL will have to take extra note of the Bulldog front.
Senior Calvin Held (25 tackles), who saw time in the defensive backfield a year ago, will move into a linebacker spot in Defiance’s 4-3 defensive unit, along with Pearson (29 tackles), Beauprez (16 tackles), Jaden Sepeda and Jackson Rey.
The defensive backfield will also see some senior leadership with Kline, McDonald and Connor Bujalski suiting up in their final go-rounds. Junior Simeon Sweeney, who recorded an interception return for a touchdown in a 35-21 win over Napoleon last year, will also see action on Friday nights for the Bulldogs.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Special teams will be an interesting spot for Defiance to replace in 2019 as the team’s placekicker and punter, Jon Weisgerber, will depart. Weisgerber was second in the Western Buckeye League in yards per punt at 38.1 on 47 boots while hitting a pair of field goals and making 21 of his 22 extra points.
The battles for those positions are still ongoing as Kline and the DHS coaching staff also try to replace longsnapper Michael Nihiser.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
A main goal coming into the season last year was an improvement in discipline, as Defiance racked up 59 penalties for nearly 500 yards in 2017 and turned the ball over 27 times. That improvement was evident a year later, with the Bulldogs finishing with the second-least penalties while forcing 18 turnovers of their own.
Another step forward will be expected of the Blue and White this fall with experience in meaningful games last year potentially being the fuel for the 2019 campaign. After all, a 42-17 lead against Elida turned into a stunning 46-42 loss and the Bulldogs managed just seven points in a dreary 9-7 home loss to Ottawa-Glandorf.
Those six points, turned the other way around, could have led to a 6-4 record and a potential playoff spot.
“I think you can look at our record and say what’s the big deal about a 4-6 team but there’s more there,” said Kline. “Our kids played hard for all 10 weeks. We competed in more games last year. One or two plays here or there, the year could have been different and I think that’s in the back of those kids minds.”
Core players still remain in the WBL, as standout fullback Evan Kaeck returns for league co-champ Wapakoneta while state semifinalist St. Marys will bring back plenty from a 12-2 team last season.
Graduating losses to playoff squad Van Wert and a 6-4 Kenton squad, along with some new faces at places like Celina and O-G, will certainly provide an intriguing field in the league this season.
“If I’m being honest, we’re still a little top-heavy in the league,” said Kline. “The rest of us, we’re all kinda thrown in there together. I don’t see a lot of separation between the No. 3 team and the No. 10 team. The teams that were down near the bottom with us, they have a lot of young talent coming back.
“We’ve got to be unselfish. We’ve got to be a team that doesn’t panic in big situations. We have a good group of seniors coming back that wants to build on what we did last year. We really want our kids to be selfless this year and play hard for each other.”
