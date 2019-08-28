WEST UNITY — Losses of two four-way skill players, plus four linemen, make the 2019 football season a challenge for coach Nathan Massie as the Hilltop Cadets prepare for Toledo Area Athletic Conference play.
Last season, the Cadets finished 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the TAAC.
Massie will be without the services of Jacob Champion and Christian McKinney, who did just about everything last season for Cadets.
McKinney passed for 661 yards with seven touchdowns, plus ran for 339 yards and six more scores on offense. He also had two interceptions on defense and returned 13 kicks. Champion bounced around on offense, led the team with 64 tackles and had a 36.6 average on 31 punts.
The Cadets, who finished 4-6 and 3-4 in the TAAC last season, do have some building blocks on offense. One is Hayden Brown, who also did a little bit of everything last year. Brown ran for 613 yards and eight scores, plus hauled in 34 passes for another 440 yards and seven touchdowns.
The line will look different after losing four starters. Dan Shilling, Hunter Leupp, Evan Schoover and Carson Malhman look to be solid pieces up front.
“Health will be a key to the season,” stated Massie, who is in his third season. “If we can stay healthy our depth at the skill positions will be an advantage. The offensive line development will be key as well.”
Much of the same names will be on defense as well for the Cadets. Shilling and Mahlmnan will anchor the line, with the two combining for nearly 90 stops last season. Brown, who will be in his fourth season, returns to the secondary after tying McKinney with a pair of thefts.
Up front, sophomore Ty Creamer and freshman Tyzon Palfrey will be key building blocks. Andy Haynes is back after a season where he had an interception and Wyatt Beltz brings back experience.
“To rebuild the team, we need to start getting players experience and understanding our offense and defense,” mentioned Massie. “We have a few kids who are ready to step up as sophomores and take on a bigger role for the team.”
The team will need to search for a new punter after Champion.
Like many teams in the TAAC, numbers are a bit of a concern.
Massie also has two teams above the rest in the league.
“Northwood returns a lot,” said the Hilltop coach. “So does Edon. It should be an interesting race for first place. The rest of the teams should be competitive for the rest of the spots in the league.”
