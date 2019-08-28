BRYAN — In 2018, Bryan took a huge step forward under third-year head coach Grant Redhead with a return to the postseason, its first appearance since 2013.
Replicating and bettering that will be the goal for the 2019 edition of the Golden Bears after finishing 7-4 (5-2 NWOAL) with a 20-6 loss to Clear Fork in week 11.
With 66 players out this season, Bryan will have depth but will also be very young in the lower grades. Even so, optimism is high in Bryan and Redhead believes it is all due to the return to the playoffs.
“There is something about making the playoffs that is addicting,” he explained. “When you can get kids to finally get there, it makes them hungry and they work for it every year. And that’s what we’ve seen in our offseason, this is the best offseason numbers since I’ve been here. The kids are committed, we’ve done a lot of commitment-type, team training and they know what it is to be committed and what is to be a leader. We’ve done a lot of stuff like that, and this was a group I can do it with, because they are special.”
A number of key pieces return for Bryan including 14 contributors from a year ago and with another year of experience behind, Redhead thinks his team could be in the mix for an NWOAL title.
“The team has the potential to finish in the top of the NWOAL and return to the playoffs,” he remarked. “Focusing on the little things will make a big difference. You can look good on paper but after a few injuries, you’re done.”
Behind a number of solid skill players on offense including dual-threat quarterback and NWOAL player of the year a season ago, Nate Miller, the Golden Bears return one of the most dangerous offenses in the league.
Some inhibiting factors could be the loss of some key pieces on the offensive line, graduations of key defensive players and the loss of kicker Chandler Jackson.
A return to the playoffs was checked off Bryan’s goal list last season, but this season the bar has been raised again. This time just getting to week 11 won’t be enough according to Redhead who previously was a successful coach in Florida.
“Our goal is to go and stay,” he said. “In Ohio, it’s really difficult to get into the playoffs, it’s more difficult than it was in Florida. There, when you win your league, you’re automatically in. They call them districts down there and you have three-team districts. So it didn’t mean as much, here it means a lot. And to make it and to stay is what your goals always have to be.
You don’t want to be a first round flash in the pan. So that and winning the league are two of our goals that the seniors have come up with and they want it.”
OFFENSE
Everything begins and ends for Bryan behind Miller (Sr., 143-203, 1,836 yards, 16 TDs) who will be the spark plug for the multiple spread offense.
“NWOAL Player of the Year on offense, you know he’s special,” stated Redhead of Miller. “He’s bigger, stronger and faster. As a junior, is wasn’t that it was too fast for him, but it took him three games to really get into the season. I think this year, he’s just hit the ground running. He’s got experience and all that but he’s a very humble kid.
Dom James (Sr.) will again anchor the rushing attack while Connor Arthur will play a big role in the wide receiving corps along with tight end Titus Rohrer (32 catches, 494 yards, 4 TDs).
The loss of Keegan Brown (DE/OL, 3 letters) on the line, running back Drew Peters (RB, 4 letters) and wide receiver Brycen Andrews (WR/SS, 3 letters, 1st team all-NWOAL receiver) will force the Golden Bears to look for replacements quickly.
Redhead knows that Miller will be the target of every team, but that could help the offense to get someone else open.
“We’re looking forward to, to see what he can do with the pressure,” he said of Miller. “I know everybody’s going to key on him. But that also means one less defender that I have to worry about if they’re assigning somebody to the quarterback.”
DEFENSE
“I think we lost three really good players on defense in Matt Herold, Alex Potvin and Brycen Andrews,” admitted Redhead. “But you know, we still have seven other guys that were pretty good.”
Herold (DE/OL, 4 letters, 1st team all-NWOAL DL) played a huge role on the defensive line along with Noah Bany (DT, 2 letters) and Eion Moor (DT, 2 letters) while Potvin (LB/RB, 3 letters, 1st team all-NWOAL LB, 155 tackles, 1.5 sacks) anchored the line-backing corps.
This year, Redhead has taken a more hands-on approach to the defensive unit and figures to turn it around quickly.
“I know the preparation is going to be there so as long as kids execute, they’ll be better.” he replied. “I think it’s going to be exciting to see what we can do. My teams were always one of the top defenses in the area in Florida and I’m looking to try and do that here.”
The 4-2-5 defensive unit will get an instant boost thanks to Miller and Arthur at the heart of the secondary.
“Our secondary will be strong,” stated Redhead. “We have to find a strong safety after losing Brycen (Andrews). We’ve got a couple linebackers that we’re looking at, so the bottom didn’t fall out of the defense. I know for sure that we’re going to be more aggressive.”
So what will that aggressiveness look like?
“More stunts and blitzing all by down and distance and tendencies,” answered Redhead. “If you put in the time and the homework you can really pinpoint somebody. I call it the computer blitz. Now that I’m calling it and when you do the breakdown, it’s just natural to know when you want to or don’t want to do it. It’s hard to pick it up by an offense.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
With the graduation of Jackson, Adam Fireovid will handle kicking duties while Titus Roher will take on the punting role.
“Adam kicked at times last year, and he is more than sufficient,” explained Redhead. “I don’t want to undersell because he didn’t really like it. But he told me he’ll do it because the team needs him to. I told him, ‘I’ll never yell at you for it and I just want you to give me your best.’ He can get them down to the five on kickoffs so he’s pretty consistent. He’s seven out of 10 on extra points, so he does all right.”
Kick returning duties are still up in the air in the early season.
OVERALL
Returning to the playoffs has only turned the spotlight back on a Bryan program that many felt would return to be a powerhouse in the NWOAL.
Having that natural target is something Redhead embraces with the realization how competitive the league has become.
“The league is very strong,” he explained. “PH returns a ton and they won the league. LC, Wauseon and Archbold are all good teams as well. Not much separates all of us. It’s a tough league, anybody can beat anybody on any day.”
Tough opponents in the non-league schedule including a newly renewed rivalry with Fairview and WBL foe, Van Wert only reinforce the importance of not overlooking any opponent.
“It’s one game at a time, I tell the boys it’s hard and it’s really easy to trip and fall,” added Redhead. “Van Wert was 11-2 last year and they’re not falling off the deep end. Fairview is for real and we have to be ready. Playing better schools got us in the playoffs because of good competition. We’re not going to shy away.”
Execution and noticing the little things seem to be at the heart of everything Redhead preaches and in the end, he believes they are the key to a season outcome.
“We start with fundamental techniques and stress doing them when you’re tired,” he concluded. “It’s about being mentally sound to not have a missed assignment or being lazy with your step lane. Everybody can be good for one, two or three plays but what happens when you get to play seven, eight or nine in the drive. Are you going to start making mental mistakes? We focus on that, how to step with the proper foot and using proper hands. This makes all the difference in winning and losing.”
