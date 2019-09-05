A heartbreaking week one for Fairview and Paulding has only fueled the fire for an explosive week two between two very hungry programs at Keysor Field in Paulding on Friday.
The Apaches (0-1) enter the contest coming off a 17-14 loss in the closing seconds to Wauseon in the opener behind a late field goal by Wauseon kicker Sam Blanco.
“We need to clean things up in pass protection and run blocking in order for our offense to operate the way it’s supposed to,” explained Fairview coach Doug Rakes.
The Apaches were able to post some impressive numbers in the offensive attack against the Indians behind quarterback Cade Polter who completed 34 of 49 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns.
What really hindered the Fairview gameplan was 15 penalties for 152 yards, cutting short offensive drives that could have led to points.
Discipline and a better approach on defense are the keys to rebounding in week two, according to Rakes.
“We have to be very disciplined on our reads and fly to the football,” he said.
Polter spread the ball around to seven different receivers including Caleb Frank, Luke Timbrook, Russ Zeedyk, Riley Lucas, Doug Rakes, Cade Ripke and Noah Hagerman.
Frank and Timbrook each had seven receptions for 59 yards while Zeedyk caught six balls for 56 yards.
Wauseon held Fairview to just 73 yards on the ground as Polter finished with 14 carries for 43 yards.
“I expect Fairview to come out ready to get the ball to their playmakers and make plays in space,” explained Panther coach Tyler Arend. “We will have to do a great job of communicating and flying to the football to get those guys down in space”
The Panthers, meanwhile, came up just short, 28-27, against rival Wayne Trace on a failed two-point conversion try, which would have given Paulding the lead and likely the victory with 1:45 remaining.
The Raiders rallied back in the fourth after trailing 21-14 after three, scoring 14 points in the closing minutes setting up the climactic finish.
“Paulding has a nice mix of size, speed and physicality,” stated Rakes. “Offensively they do a good job of mixing things up and have shown the ability to pass and run effectively.”
Fernando Garcia rolled to 177 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns for the Panthers, while quarterback Payton Beckman completed eight passes for 87 yards while throwing for one and running for another touchdown.
“We will have to be great tacklers this week in open space and take advantage of opportunities to make plays on the ball defensively,” related Arend.
The Paulding defense held Wayne Trace to just over 100 yards rushing (104) while forcing three interceptions, one each by Dominic Carnahan, Deyton Price and Brendan Hornish.
“From a defensive standpoint they are solid up front against the run and have athletes in the secondary to cover well,” related Rakes.
Seth Dysinger secured six tackles to lead the Panthers including two for loss while Cole Mabis, Price and Fernando Garcia each chipped in with five.
Meanwhile on the offensive end, Garcia exploded for Paulding as the 5-7 junior rumbled for 177 yards on 28 carries, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the loss to the Raiders.
The Panthers will be looking pick up their first win in the series since the renewal of the rivalry in 2015.
In four games, Paulding has scored 15 points or less in each contest while allowing the Apaches to post 32 points on average.
“I want to see us come and execute better offensively early in the game and get into a rhythm early,” concluded Arend.” I expect this to be a great matchup and we’re excited for Friday.”
