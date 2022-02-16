PAULDING — It’s never a bad time to come home.
Steve Ferrell is hoping that’s the case in Paulding as the 1990 PHS graduate and former Defiance College football player will take on the reins at his alma mater in hopes of bringing the Panthers back to prominence for the first time since he donned Maroon and White.
Ferrell spent the last three seasons coaching at Tipp City Bethel in the Dayton area, recording seven wins in three seasons, including a 1-9 mark in 2021 that saw the Bees drop two other games by single digits.
The former Panther has about a decade of head coaching experience and is entering his 23rd year of coaching high school football after leading Victory Christian Academy in Virginia for four years along with assistant coaching stops at Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) and Colorado Springs Christian.
The decision to move even closer to home was spurred both by family and by a desire to see his alma mater succeed.
“The last three years at Bethel, the school and administration were great but it just didn’t quite feel like home,” said Ferrell. “I had a couple friends call me and say Paulding’s looking for a new coach, you ought to think about it and after talking things over with my family and my son, I thought I’d like a crack at this. I’ve got family still here that’s getting a little older so if I can come back to the area, be closer to my parents and my family and at the same time help Paulding football, it just made sense.”
Ferrell’s time as a player with the Panthers coincides with the last extended run of success for Paulding as the Panthers won the 1988 Northwest Conference title and were .500 or better in conference play from 1986-89 under head coach Jim Caserta.
Caserta, who is the last Paulding coach to finish with a winning record (33-17, 1985-89), was an influence on Ferrell’s coaching style and the new Pather mentor hopes to bring that mentality back.
“I looked up to coach Caserta, he’s a phenomenal coach and man and he held us accountable,” said Ferrell. “I still do a lot of the things in game planning and practices that I saw him do. Part of that hope is to bring that old-school mentality back that Paulding used to have and has been missing for a while.”
“We’re very excited to announce Steve as our head football coach at Paulding High School,” said Paulding athletic director Tyler Arend, who stepped down in December after seven seasons and a 12-58 mark. “Steve is a Paulding graduate with over 20 years of high school coaching experience, including nine of those years as a head coach. It was easy to see that Steve has a passion for coaching high school athletes to be the best they can be on and off the field and we look forward to great years ahead under his leadership.”
With the head coaching position filled, Ferrell has turned his focus towards building his culture in the program and forming his coaching staff.
“I’m hoping to find the right coaches, I’ve already done some reaching out to the guys who were on staff last year,” explained Ferrell. “I want to get the right men in here and get back to the old smash-mouth way Paulding used to play. I’m a hard-nosed aocch, a high-intensity coach and it’s going to be tough. We need to establish ourselves in the weight room, first and foremost.
“It’s about establishing culture. I want to set the tone from the very beginning.”
Paulding finished 0-10 in 2021 in its first season back in the Green Meadows Conference with just one game decided by single digits. The Panthers have not finished a season with a winning record since 2008 and have had more than three wins in a season just once since that year and just three times since 2000.
“I do think we can have success at Paulding,” said Ferrell. “I think we’ve got a good core of kids, there’s some young talent on this team and there’s some good numbers coming up. It’s our job to love them and it’s about showing them that and building that love for this program in them.”
“It just feels right. It feels good to be home,” added Ferrell. “I get to see my family now, my son’s going to be playing at the school I played at. It just feels right.”
Ferrell noted that any interested assistant coaching candidates can reach out to him via email at stevenpferrell@yahoo.com.
