PAULDING — After serving as interim head football coach for Paulding in the 2022 season, Paulding graduate and former assistant Jim Menzie will take the reins of the program in full capacity in 2023 after being approved by the Paulding Exempted Village Schools Board of Education during Tuesday’s meeting.
Menzie, who was a two-way starter for the Panthers in his high school career, took over as interim coach on the Tuesday before the first game of the regular season following the resignation of previous hire Steve Ferrell before the latter had coached a game.
Under Menzie’s interim leadership, the Panthers finished 1-9 and earned their first win of the season in week five at Fairview, 29-10.
For Menzie, the opportunity to lead the program as a member of the program’s most recent heyday was something meaningful.
“It's an honor,” said Menzie, who was a fullback and linebacker on the 10-0 1988 Northwest Conference champion team that is the most recent conference champion in school history. “A lot of my peers that I graduated with, a lot of them are teachers now. You can talk about the past to a lot of people but the new generation, they're not about the past, they're about the next 15 minutes. It's about getting the kids to understand, it's not about the X's and O's, it's about how we can influence them in a positive way that when they graduate, they come back and say 'hey, you helped me get here and achieve these things.'”
As a part of the assistant coaching staff a season ago before the move to interim coach, Menzie had built connections and relationships with the current crop of players. Those relationships were evident in recent weeks as students, parents and coaches attended the Dec. 22 Board of Education meeting with verbal support of Menzie to be hired for the position.
“He had some on-the-job training during the season, taking over early last year and he did a good job with it,” said Paulding athletic director Tyler Arend, who served as head coach for seven years before stepping down in Dec. 2021. “We’re excited to see what he can do with a full offseason.
“He has a vested interest in this program. He’s a member of this program, he’s a member of our community and he understands how badly this community wants a winning football program. We’re going to do whatever it takes to go get it done.”
Noted Menzie: “I grew up here, graduated here and I moved to Fort Wayne for a while, started semi-pro football teams there and helped coach some high school football. For me coaching, it's about love of the game, but it's the love that the kids give back."
The program has fallen on hard times since the team’s most recent winning record, a 6-4 campaign in 2008. Since that season, no Paulding team has won more than four games in a season under four different head coaches and has not finished with a conference record above .500 since 1997 in Steve Clark’s second coaching stint. From 1955-1989, every head football coach at Paulding had a winning record in their stint but none since that time have done so.
“When Steve Ferrell asked me to coach, my grandson was a freshman this past year and we'd wanted to move back home,” said Menzie of his desire to return the program to the roots he is familiar with. “I'd seen Paulding's record and they were taking it on the chin but these kids want to lift, they want to learn.
"We can already feel the change. It's amazing to hear them say, we're dedicated (and) when can we start? I didn't push it in terms of the hiring process. I knew if God wants me to do this, the answer will come. The kids backed me, the parents, the coaches and then the school now backed me. It's something to cherish to give back.”
Paulding will kick off the 102nd season of Panther football on Friday, Aug. 18 at home against the Swanton Bulldogs at Keysor Field before opening Green Meadows Conference play at home against Ayersville on Sept. 8. County rivalry games against Antwerp and at Wayne Trace will be the final two games of the regular season on Oct. 13 and 20, respectively.
