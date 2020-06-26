As football coach and athletic director, Paulding’s Tyler Arend has his hands full. Not only must he try to put a winning product on the field, but he must also rework all the sports schedules at Paulding as the Panthers head to the Green Meadows Conference for the 2021-22 school year.
Even tougher for Arend is the fact that his three non-league games (Wayne Trace, Fairview and Antwerp) become league football games, creating three open spots on the schedule.
“I don’t know if was the hardest part,” Arend said of needing to fill the first three weeks of the 2021 football season. “We still have boys basketball, girls basketball and volleyball games to fill. It definitely wasn’t easy.”
The other sports have one luxury football does not have.
“That makes it easier when you have Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday to play,” Arend said of the other sports. “Each league is different on when they play conference games.”
The first spot filled was Week 3. It’ll be a battle of the Panthers as Paulding has agreed to a deal with Delta. The first one will be played at Paulding.
“Delta was the first game we were able to schedule,” said Arend. “We had played them back when I was in high school.”
The two teams have a bit of a history with each other. They have met 10 times total, with Delta owning a 6-4 all-time series lead. Most recently, the two schools had a four-game set from 2006 through 2009 with both schools winning two games each.
The benefactor of the Paulding move to the GMC is Leipsic. Also needing to fill spots on its schedule, the Vikings added the former Delta opponent in Week 3 in Tinora.
It’s not the only GMC school the Vikings have added for 2021.
Like Paulding, Leipsic had one of its non-league games become a league game.
For Week 2, Leipsic had Columbus Grove, which will now be a Northwest Conference game. Attempting to fill open spots, Paulding will continue its series with the Bulldogs, one that has seen the teams play each other 54 times with Columbus Grove owning a 32-22 advantage.
With Leipsic now needing a Week 2 opponent, Fairview stepped in for Paulding. Like Tinora’s game against the Vikings, it’ll be the first-ever matchup between the Defiance County and Putnam County teams.
According to Arend, finding a new opening week opponent was the hardest.
“That took a little research,” admitted Arend.
Using some tools as the Athletic Director, he was able to see who has open games for Week 1. He had a message, which led to a call.
“I got a message from Riverdale,” Arend noted about a possible new team. “That was a little far. I had to look up who Riverdale played. I figured if Riverdale was open, so was their opponent. It was Arlington, so we asked them.”
Arlington is a Division VII school from Hancock County. The Red Devils have been to the playoffs three of the past five seasons. In 2019, they finished 7-4, with a loss to Patrick Henry in the first round of the playoffs.
It’ll be the first meeting between Paulding and Arlington.
It might not have been the teams Arend wanted, but in the situation he was in, he did the best he could.
“I had a group of schools,” Arend said of putting the schedule together. “I’m pretty happy with the way it turned out.”
Leipsic had no need to find a new opening opponent. Carey will remain on the schedule.
Paulding's first gridiron matchup as a Green Meadows Conference member will kick off at Keysor Field in Paulding in week four against Fairview while Leipsic will inaugurate its NWC slate at Spencerville.
