PAULDING — For the third time in the last eight months and just three days before kickoff of the 2022 football season, Paulding will have a change at the varsity football head coaching position.
The Paulding Exempted Village Schools Board of Education received and accepted the resignation of head football coach Steve Ferrell at its Tuesday meeting, ending Ferrell’s return to his alma mater before it started.
Citing ‘personal reasons,’ Ferrell steps away from the program ahead of a Friday season-opening contest at Arlington after taking over for Tyler Arend, who resigned in late December 2021 after seven seasons at the helm.
“We would like to thank coach Ferrell for his service as our head football coach and we wish him the best,” said Arend, who currently serves as athletic director for Paulding.
Ferrell graduated from Paulding in 1990 before playing at Defiance College. The now-departed mentor coached the last three seasons at Tipp City Bethel and had stints coaching in Virginia as a head coach along with assistant coaching stops in California and Colorado.
Following the announcement, assistant coach Jim Menzie was named as the interim coach for the program for the 2022 season.
Menzie is a 1989 Paulding High School graduate and has ties to the program’s heyday. Menzie played fullback and linebacker for the Panthers under head coach Jim Caserta, starting three seasons for Paulding in a span that marks the high-water mark of 24 wins from 1986-88. The Panthers finished the 1988 season 10-0, winning the Northwest Conference and out-scoring teams 42-6 on average while snapping a 49-game win streak by Delphos Jefferson.
That year’s conference title marks the most recent league title in the program’s history as Paulding has had just one winning record since the turn of the century with a 6-4 campaign in 2008.
Paulding will play its first two home games under Menzie in week two against Spencerville and week three against Delta before back-to-back road games at Ayersville and Fairview in weeks four and five to start Green Meadows Conference play.
