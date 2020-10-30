Ayersville could not hold on to a one-point halftime lead as Pandora-Gilboa pulled away to score a 37-14 win over the Pilots.
The Rockets took a 16-14 lead with 8:10 left in the third quarter when Elam Suter hit a 32-yard field goal. Silas Schmenk found Bryan Pugh for a 29-yard TD pass 21 seconds later to extend the lead to 23-14.
Jacob Trevino had a hand in both Ayersville scores. He hit Ike Eiden with a 30-yard pass to cut an early Pandora-Gilboa lead to 7-6, when ran in a score from a yard out to put the Pilots on top.
Trevino completed 17-of-28 passes for 216 yards. Eiden hauled in seven of the passes for 80 yards. Blake Hauenstein added five catches for 75 yards.
Schmenk finished 19-of-25 passing for 273 yards with three scores. He also added a rushing TD.
Pandora-Gilboa 7 6 17 7 — 37
Ayersville 6 8 0 0 — 14
P-G – Schmenk 5-run (Suter kick).
A – Eiden 30-pass from Trevino (kick failed).
A – Trevino 1-run (Eiden pass).
P-G – Basinger 51-pass from Schmenk (kick failed).
P-G – Suter 32-field goal.
P-G – Pugh 29-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).
P-G – Morris 16-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).
P-G – Burkholder 7-run (Suter kick).
Hicksville 33,
Antwerp 20
ANTWERP – Hicksville ended the GMC season with a 33-20 win at Antwerp.
With the game tied at 14 at the half, Aces quarterback Landon Turnbull scored three times in the second half on runs of 4, 96 and 11 yards. He started the game with a 1-yard run to give him four rushing scores on the night.
Kole Wertman added a 45-yard run to finish a hook-and-ladder play for Hicksville
Antwerp quarterback Carson Altimus fired three TD passes for the Archers, with Dylan Hines, Jagger Landers and Parker Moore each catching one.
Hicksville 14 0 12 13 – 33
Antwerp 6 8 0 6 – 20
H – Turnbull 1-run (Perez kick).
H – Wertman 45-run (Perez kick).
A – Hines 30-pass from Altimus (kick blocked).
A – Landers 34-pass from Altimus (Landers pass).
H – Turnbull 4-run (kick failed).
H – Turnbull 96-run (run failed).
H – Turnbull 11-run (Perez kick).
A – Moore 25-pass from Altimus (pass failed).
Carey 48, Tinora 7
Cade Crawford had two touchdowns running and two receiving as the Carey Blue Devils made the trip to Tinora and came away with a 48-7 win over the Rams.
Crawford started the game with a 55-yard run on Carey’s first possession of the game. He added a 10-yard run in second period.
Crawford opened the second half with a 24-yard pass from Derek Lonsway. He closed the scoring for the Blue Devils with a 64-yard pass from Lance Rickle.
Tinora’s lone touchdown came on a 80-yard kickoff return by Brandon Edwards.
Tinora (6-2) will attempt to play one more game this season. If Fairview loses on Saturday, the two teams will meet at Tinora for the GMC title. If the Apaches win, Tinora is planning a trip to Lake.
Carey 7 13 21 7 – 48
Tinora 0 0 7 0 – 7
C – Crawford 55-run (Bell kick).
C – Crawford 10-run (kick failed).
C – Kemerley 52-punt return (Bell kick).
C – Crawford 24-pass from Lonsway (Bell kick).
C – Vallejo 38-pass from Lonsway (Bell kick).
C – Nash 5-run (Bell kick).
T – Edwards 80-kickoff return (Camp kick).
C – Crawford 64-pass from Rickle (Bell kick).
Liberty Center 20,
Allen East 17
HARROD – The visiting Tigers built a 20-9 lead in the third quarter and hung on for a 20-17 win at Allen East in a rematch of two teams who met in the Division VI playoffs a year ago.
Max Phillips ran for 132 yards and scored a touchdown for the Tigers. Camden Krugh was 8-of-12 passing for 116 yards with a score.
Asa Killam added field goals of 47 and 35 yards for Liberty Center.
Liberty Center 0 10 10 0 – 20
Allen East 3 6 0 8 – 17
AE – Crumrine 26-field goal.
LC – Killam 47-field goal.
AE – Hershberger 3-run (kick failed).
LC – Phillips 1-run (Killam kick).
LC – Killam 35-field goal.
LC – Chapa 27-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
AE – Crumrine 15-pass from Clum Crumrine pass).
Bryan 40, Celina 21
CELINA – Caleb Kepler caught TD passes from AJ Martinez and Ethan Wasson, plus scored on a one-yard run as Bryan made the trip to Celina and came back with a 40-21 win over the Bulldogs.
Kepler hauled in a 46-yard pass from Martinez to give the Bears a 14-7 lead in the first quarter. He added a 23-yard pass from Wasson in a second quarter where Bryan led 27-7 at the half. He closed the scoring with a one-yard run.
Kepler finished with 130 yards rushing on eight carries, plus caught five passes for another 151 yards.
Bryan 14 13 6 7 – 40
Celina 7 0 0 14 – 21
B – Pelz 1-run (Brown kick).
C – Black 87-kickoff return (Altstaetter kick).
B – Kepler 46-pass from Martinez (Brown kick).
B – Lamberson 17-run (Brown kick).
B – Kepler 23-pass from Wasson (pass failed).
B – Rohrer 6-pass from Martinez (kick failed).
C – Andrew 5-pass from Adams (Altstaetter kick).
C – Staugler interception return (Altstaetter kick).
B – Kepler 1-run (Kepler run).
Evergreen 42,
Montpelier 6
METAMORA – Payton Boucher threw for two scores and ran for two more as Evergreen ended the season with a 42-6 win over Montpelier.
Boucher opened the scoring with a 41-yard pass to Tanner Pollard. Pollard also had a 32-yard TD pass from Boucher in the fourth quarter. Boucher, who had 216 yards passing and 103 rushing, added scoring jaunts of 1 and 16 yards.
Brock Hudik, who led the Vikings with 163 yards rushing, had TD scores of 30 and 16 yards.
Collin Crisenbery, who led the Locos with 111 yards on the ground, scored Montpelier’s lone touchdown on a 79-yard run.
Montpelier 0 0 6 0 – 6
Evergreen 14 7 7 14 – 42
E – Pollard 41-pass from Boucher (kick failed).
E – Boucher 1-run (Hewson pass).
E – Hudik 30-run (Dunbar kick).
M – Crisenbery 79-run (kick failed).
E – Boucher 16-run (Dunbar kick).
E – Pollard 32-pass from Boucher (Dunbar kick).
E – Hudik 16-run (Dunbar kick).
