COLUMBUS - The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football region assignments for the upcoming 2021 season on Tuesday. The 10-week regular-season begins the week of August 16, with the top 16 schools in each region qualifying for the playoffs that begin October 29-30.
As previously announced, schools’ divisional assignments for the upcoming 2021-22 school year will remain the same as the 2020-21 school year in all sports.
In all sports, coaches have an unlimited number of days from June 1 through July 31 to conduct voluntary conditioning, strength training and instructional opportunities. In football, helmets may be worn during summer voluntary sessions.
Also in the sport of football, there is a mandatory five-day acclimatization period for all student-athletes prior to contact. Two of those days can be completed in July so that shoulder pads can be worn on the first day of practice August 1.
Locally, the breakdown will be the same as last year. Defiance will be the lone local team in Division III's Region 10, with Bryan, Napoleon and Wauseon in Division IV Region 14. Ottawa-Glandorf and Swanton will play in Region 18 in Division V.
The majority of the local teams will play in the smallest two divisions. Archbold, Delta, Evergreen, Fairview, Hicksville, Liberty Center, Montpelier, Paulding, Tinora and Wayne Trace will play in Division VI Region 22 while Antwerp, Ayersville, Edgerton, Edon, Hilltop and Patrick Henry will be in Division VII Region 26.
