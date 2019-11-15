The Northwest Ohio Athletic League has selected its all-league football teams for the 2019 season. For the second year in a row, Bryan quarterback Nate Miller was chosen as the league offensive player of the year. He set a new league record with a 7 TD pass game this season, and finished the year with 2,031 yards passing with 25 touchdowns to three interceptions.

The top defensive player in the league was also a repeat in Patrick Henry nose guard TJ Rhamy. Through 11 games, Rhamy has 71 tackles, five sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Liberty Center’s Casey Mohler, who led the Tigers to a share of the league title with Archbold, was selected as the league’s coach of the year.

All-NWOAL Football

First Team

Offense

Quarteback — Nate Miller (Bryan). Running backs — Zach Bowers (Liberty Center), Wil Morrow (Patrick Henry), Noah Gomez (Archbold). Receivers — Kolton Holloway (Patrick Henry), Antonio Cruz (Archbold), Trent Murdoch (Liberty Center). Linemen — Garrett Schwiebert (Patrick Henry), Mason Babcock (Archbold), Jake Fuller (Evergreen), Spencer Gerschutz (Patrick Henry), Matthew Gladieux (Archbold).

Defense

Linemen — Brendan Keith (Swanton), Sammy Sosa (Wauseon), TJ Rhamy (Patrick Henry), Alex Righi (Liberty Center), Sean Brock (Wauseon). Linebackers — Maguire Vollmer (Liberty Center), Carson Meyer (Archbold), Nick Beemer (Evergreen), Isaac Wilson (Wauseon). Defensive backs — Connor Keller (Liberty Center), Elijah Zimmerman (Archbold), Noah Tester (Wauseon), Connor Arthur (Bryan).

Specialist

Riley Hensley (Swanton), Devin Witte (Archbold), Hunter Tresnan-Reighard (Delta).

Second Team

Offense

Quarterback — Cody Figy (Wauseon). Running backs — Max Phillips (Liberty Center), Jack Krispin (Evergreen), Caleb Hogrefe (Archbold). Receivers — Josh Vance (Swanton), Connar Penrod (Wauseon), Connor Arthur (Bryan). Linemen — Will Smithmyer (Evergreen), Payne Frank (Bryan), Owen Johnson (Liberty Center), Shane Eicher (Archbold), Jaden Banister (Wauseon).

Defense

Linemen — Caleb Ranzau (Archbold), Logan York (Evergreen), Owen Box (Liberty Center), Adrian Juarez (Archbold), Carter Hoffman (Bryan). Linebackers — Xavier Wiemken (Swanton), Noah Kistner (Patrick Henry), Evan Perry (Delta). Defensive backs — Tony Grime (Archbold), Devon Crouse (Swanton), Connar Penrod (Wauseon), Jonas Tester (Wauseon).

Specialists

Jack Krispin (Evergreen), Devon Crouse (Swanton), Adam Fireovid (Bryan).

