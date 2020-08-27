The Northwest Ohio Athletic League starts with a couple games as in the unusual 2020 season, the year starts with league play. Two games that may decide the title early has Liberty Center traveling to Wauseon and Bryan will visit Archbold.
Liberty Center and Archbold, who both shared the league title, were two of the four playoff teams the NWOAL had last year.
Both the Tigers and Indians won playoff games last season.
LIBERTY CENTER AT WAUSEON
Both Liberty Center and Wauseon were expecting tough season openers, not games against each other.
“If we were playing our normal schedule, we’d have been opening with Tinora, who’s going to be really good this year,” said Liberty Center coach Casey Mohler. “Then we’d play Napoleon who’s going to be really good and then Otsego who’s going to be good too.
“Any way we cut it, we were going to have to be ready for a battle right from the get-go and this is no different,” added Mohler. “Wauseon is going to be extremely good and well-coached. We’ve got to be ready to play no matter what.”
For Wauseon, the Indians are looking to break in a new quarterback. The new quarterback will have a couple experienced targets to throw to in Connar Penrod and Jonas Tester.
That will work against the Tigers, who are looking to at new faces in the secondary.
In a year where computer points will take a back seat, the game still means a lot to both teams.
“I think they’re just excited to get the opportunity to play,” Mohler said of his team. “Hopefully we can continue to each week. I think once you get on the field and start playing, you don’t think about we’re living in this time of COVID, you’re just playing. It’s a place where the kids can forget about all that stuff and play the game they love.”
BRYAN AT ARCHBOLD
Bryan is looking to avoid a slow start in the Golden Bears’ 2020 season opener. In what ended up a 5-5 season last year, the Bears stumbled to a 1-3 start. Bryan is also looking to do more than playing close games against tough competition.
The task does not start out simple, however, as the luck of the draw handed the Golden Bears a season-opening trip to defending NWOAL co-champion Archbold.
Bryan has proved it can hang with the top of the league, as they handed co-champion Liberty Center its only loss of the year in league play last year and nearly knocked off the Streaks in a 35-33 setback.
Archbold, who advanced to the Division VII regional final, has holes in both the offensive and defensive lines. Bryan is along the same mindset, looking to be a more physical bunch.
Coach David Dominique is also hoping the experience the Blue Streaks have will be key against the Golden Bears.
“We are going to really rely on our experience returning players to help our underclassmen get a feel for varsity football,” he said.
The core of the Bluestreak skill position group does return, however, with leading passer DJ Newman (2,017 yards passing, 623 rushing, 28 total TDs), rusher Noah Gomez (976 rushing yards, 12 TDs) and receiver Antonio Cruz (64 catches, 952 yards, 13 TDs) back again.
PATRICK HENRY AT SWANTON
Patrick Henry, who also went deep into the playoffs in 2019 with a run to the Division VII state semifinals) take a revamped lineup into Swanton.
The Patriots will replace the two-headed rushing attack of T.J. Rhamy and Wil Morrow (2,599 combined rushing yards, 36 rushing TDs) and big-play wideout Kolton Holloway (48 catches, 1,154 yards, 10 TDs) with sophomore QB Gavin Jackson and a host of skill players like Corbin Johnson (238 rush yards, six TDs) and Owen Jardine in the backfield and Clayton Feehan (16 catches, 255 Yards), Aiden Behrman (So., 6-3) and junior Timmy Johnson at receiver.
Noah Kistner, a second team all-NWOAL linebacker as a sophomore, also is back following a 91-tackle, five-sack season. The back half of the Patriot secondary is still dangerous with Jardine and Kijano Hill at linebacker and Feehan and Johnson seeing time in the secondary.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are coming off a 2-8 season and will be in their second year under Denton Saunders.
A total of 15 lettermen are back for Swanton, including starting QB Trent Wiegel, who threw for 630 yards and six scores. His main target, 6-2 senior Josh Vance is also back after earning second team all-NWOAL honors (44 catches, 461 yards, four TDs).
DELTA AT EVERGREEN
Two teams looking to get the season started with a win meet Friday as Delta visits Evergreen.
The Panthers are coming off an 0-10 season, but bring back plenty of experience at key positions.
Evergreen, who went 4-6 for a third consecutive season, will need to replace do-everything man Jack Etue as the signal-caller.
