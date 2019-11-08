The Northwest Conference recently announced its all league football teams. Quarterback Blake Reynolds from Columbus Grove, who threw for 1,863 yards and 25 scores, plus ran for 803 yards and added 14 TDs, was named the offensive player of the year.
Paulding running back Jacob Deisler was named to the all-league first team while Caleb Manz was a second-team receiver and Cole Mabis was named to the second team on both offense and defense.
Fernando Garcia (defensive line) and Deyton Price (defensive back) also earned second team honors.
Eli Yahl, a linebacker from Spencerville and Blake Hershberger, a linebacker from Allen East, were named co-defensive players of the year.
Allen East coach Wesley Schroeder, who led the Mustangs to the playoffs and a share of the league title with Spencerville and Columbus Grove, was picked as the league coach of the year.
First Team Offense
Offensive Line — Eli Yahl (Spencerville); Mitch Douglass (Columbus Grove); Brennan Davies (Allen East); Isaiah LaTurner (Crestview); Jackson Goecke (Spencerville). Receivers — Alex Schneider — (Columbus Grove); Cole Fletcher (Allen East); Zac Swaney (Ada); Bradden Crumrine (Allen East). Running Backs — Brody Brecht (Crestview); Jacob Deisler (Paulding); Joel Lotz (Spencerville). Quarterback — Blake Reynolds (Columbus Grove). Specialist — Rece Verhoff (Columbus Grove).
First Team Defense
Defensive Line — Gunner King (Columbus Grove); Isaiah LaTurner (Crestview); Garrett Neth (Allen East); Mason Myers (Spencerville). Linebackers — Eli Yahl (Spencerville); Blake Hershberger (Allen East); Brody Brecht (Crestview); Jared Basinger (Columbus Grove). Defensive Backs — Bradden Crumrine (Allen East); Jon Banal (Columbus Grove); Logan Gerardot (Crestview); Logan McCluer (Allen East); Tyson Shutler (Bluffton).
Second Team Offense
Offensive Line — Jared Basinger (Columbus Grove); Eli Myers (Allen East); Mason Myers (Spencerville); McCormick Ault (Bluffton); Carson Kreischer (Crestview); Cole Mabis (Paulding). Receivers — Gabe Clement (Columbus Grove); Caleb Manz (Paulding); Eli Harter (Spencerville). Running Backs — Garrett Neth (Allen East); Gunner Grigsby (Spencerville); Tucker Neff (Bluffton).
Quarterback — Brandon Hull (Ada). Specialist — Bradden Crumrine (Allen East).
Second Team Defense
Defensive Line — Gabe Criblez (Allen East); Hunter Reynolds (Columbus Grove); Reece Hodge-Miller (Spencerville); Fernando Garcia (Paulding). Linebackers — Jackson Goecke (Spencerville); Ezra Jones (Columbus Grove); Travis Wilson (Allen East); Ryan Bogart (Columbus Grove); Cole Mabis (Paulding). Defensive Backs — Zac Ridenour (Columbus Grove); Deyton Price (Paulding); Cody Bockey (Spencerville); Evan Schroeder (Columbus Grove).
Honorable Mention Offense
Offensive Line — Ezra Jones (Columbus Grove); Colby Swager (Crestview); Alex East (Delphos Jefferson); Bryce Paul (Ada); Ethan Halker (Columbus Grove); Brandon Dues (Spencerville); Brendan Hornish (Paulding); Landen Luginbuhl (Bluffton); Riley Coil (Paulding); Jeff Meyer (Columbus Grove). Running Backs — Fernando Garcia (Paulding); Caylib Pruett (Crestview); Tyson Shutler (Bluffton); Keegan Hull (Ada). Receivers — Logan McCluer (Allen East); Daniel Mattson (Ada); Ayden Lichtensteiger (Crestview); Will McBride (Ada). Quarterbacks — Bryce Belcher (Allen East); Josh Henline (Spencerville). Specialist — Kyle Koontz (Bluffton).
Honorable Mention Defense
Defensive Line — Jackson Wilson (Bluffton); Evan Shaffer (Allen East); Jacob King (Paulding); Isaiah Pugh (Spencerville); Landen Luginbuhl (Bluffton); Ty Miller (Ada). Linebackers — Jordan Motter (Allen East); Tanner Matthewson (Delphos Jefferson); McCormick Ault (Bluffton); Hunter Paxson (Allen East); Jacob Deisler (Paulding); Riley Coil (Paulding); Seth Estle (Delphos Jefferson); Keegan Goecke (Spencerville). Defensive Backs — Kaden Short (Crestview); Caylib Pruett (Crestview); Brandon Hull (Ada); Dylan Baughman (Spencerville); Trent Teman (Delphos Jefferson); Caleb Manz (Paulding).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.