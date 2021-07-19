The four-school group of 8-man football pioneers will grow to five for the next two seasons as the Northern 8 Football Conference announced that Sandusky St. Mary’s Central Catholic will join the fold for the 2021 and 2022 seasons on Monday.
Per a release from the N8FC and commissioner Joel Miller, the invitation to join for the next two seasons was extended on June 18 and officially accepted at the conference’s June 29 meeting.
“The future is bright for 8-man football in Ohio and the Northern 8 Conference would be very happy to include St. Mary Central Catholic High School as a member and pioneer for the opportunities ahead.”
SMCC competed at the 8-man level in 2019 and 2020 and served as a non-league opponent for all four of the conference’s schools a year ago. The Panthers had hopes to return to 11-man football in the 2021 season but announced on June 18 that the program will continue at the 8-man level.
A move back to the 11-man game would have kept the Panthers in the Sandusky Bay Conference’s River Division but, according to an article in the Sandusky Register, coach Toby Hammond had said the program “was looking at a group of about 20 kids to make up its football team.”
“We are excited to become a member of the Northern 8 Football Conference,” said SMCC principal Ryan Wikel in the conference’s press release. “Over the past two seasons, we were able to compete against the other league members and look forward to continuing to grow the positive relationships we have started. The Northern 8 Conference gives SMCC football players a chance to compete for a league title and earn postseason awards for their efforts, which is exciting for our student athletes.”
Sandusky SMCC played eight games in 2020, finishing with a 2-6 record. The Panthers were 1-5 against current N8FC members Danbury (lost 40-8 and 42-12), Toledo Christian (lost 48-16), Holgate (lost 39-20) and Stryker (lost 36-22, won 54-12).
The Panthers will compete in the Sandusky Bay Conference in its other sports while beginning play this fall in the Northern 8. SMCC’s first conference game will be Sept. 3 against Toledo Christian at Springfield and the Panthers will travel to Stryker on Oct. 1 and host Holgate on Oct. 9. SMCC and Holgate will also play on Aug. 28 in Holgate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.