The Northern 8 Football Conference announced Thursday the conference will forgo its plan for a championship game and has given its league championship in the first year to Danbury.
“Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of discussion on whether we’d play that last week’s games,” said N8FC commissioner Joel Miller in a statement. “I believe the AD’s and school administrators took two areas into consideration when making their decision to not host a championship this year. One, our early discussions focused on the game being a conference championship game or state playoff games that would involve our conference teams and other team around the state. Once COVID took away other schools moving to 8-man football, that took away the state playoff option. Two, with Danbury going undefeated, beating each of the other conference schools twice, our schools felt as through Danbury had earned the right to be conference champions.”
The N8FC, comprised of Holgate, Stryker, Toledo Christian and league champion Danbury, is planning for another full season in 2021.
