Following a full season of gridiron action in the Northern 8 Football Conference, the state’s only eight-man football league announced its all-conference honorees.
League tournament champion Holgate saw multiple honorees, led by Special Teams Player of the Year Isaac DeLong, a junior, and Northern 8 Coach of the Year Colton Wagner after defeating Toledo Christian in the league championship game.
DeLong did it all during the season for Holgate, earning first-team honors at special teams and second team honors for the quarterback/running back/wide receiver team with 55 rushes for 469 yards and four TDs, 26 catches for 470 yards and four TDs, three kick return touchdowns and a punt return touchdown.
Other Tiger honorees included QB Xavier McCord (first team QB, second team linebacker/defensive back, 127-of-191, 2,348 yards, 26 TDs, 101 rushes, 456 yards, 10 TDs, 24 tackles, five INTs, two defensive TDs), sophomore offensive lineman Ethan Showalter, freshman defensive lineman Adon Corser (first team, 46 tackles, seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss), and Dylan Boecker (second team LB/DB, 93 tackles, 15 TFLs, three sacks)
Stryker also saw league honors come its way following an outstanding season. Senior Jaydin Rethmel was a first-teamer on both the offensive and defensive lines with fellow senior Levi Barnum (138 rushes, 1,254 yards, 15 TDs, 48 catches, 609 yards, 14 TDs, 78 tackles, 2.5 sacks) on the first team QB/RB/WR list and the LB/DB list. Senior Elijah Juillard was a second teamer on the defensive line.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.