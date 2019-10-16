A chance encounter working a sideline as a radio reporter has led Napoleon resident Joel Miller to be named the first commissioner in the short history of the Northern 8 Football Conference.
The conference has made history, as it’ll be the first eight-man football conference in the state of Ohio.
“I’m excited about it,” said Miller. “I see this as an opportunity for the schools and a good opportunity for me to do something that is fun and innovative. It offers a lot of opportunities to a lot of different schools, not only around here, but around the whole state of Ohio. That’s what makes it fun for me. To be able to keep Friday night for some of these kids.”
The league was made necessary after teams like Holgate were stuck in a situation of not having enough players to field full teams.
“None of these schools want to be in the situation they were in this July,” stated Miller. “None of them want to put their conferences in this situation that last-minute they’re saying they don’t know what they’re going to do. If this can provide some sort of security, some sort of stability – and allow other schools to take a jump into this – we’ll hopefully grow from there.”
Miller came into the opportunity while working for WNDH Radio in Napoleon. He is the sideline reporter for football broadcasts and their week three game took them into Toledo, where Holgate was playing an eight-man game against Toledo Christian.
It gave Miller the chance to catch up with Tim Wensink, the current athletic director at Toledo Christian and a Patrick Henry graduate.
“Once we saw Joel was interested, it was a great fit,” said Wensink. “We wanted to get our name out there and he was the perfect guy.”
Miller has been on the job for about a week and is learning what his duties will be.
“I’m new to it,” Miller said of both 8-man football and the league. “I’ve only been around it for a couple of weeks. It started when we did (radio) coverage of the Toledo Chistian-Holgate game. Obviously, I keep track of the development (of eight-man football) over the summer. Come to find out, they are getting some schools together for a meeting and reading an article about, I reached out to them.”
Leading the way in the formation of the league has been Wensink and Toledo Christian. He recently announced a meeting between schools, and now the Northern 8 will start with commitments from Toledo Christian and Stryker, with Holgate and Danbury expected to join.
“At the moment, we’re looking to see if some of the other schools are looking at their situation,” Miller said of more schools joining in. “Some of them might come to us at the end of the season. The optimistic look at the Northern 8 is that some other schools will want to come along with this.”
Miller is also optimistic some schools will look at eight-man versus 11-man and choose the former. Schools beginning football programs will be given the eight-man option.
“I think some of those schools will reach out to the league,” said Miller. “North Central makes some sense with them starting up a program. For other schools, its a big leap for some of them. Some are in a spot where they can’t play (11-man football), so this is what they turn to. It’ll be a wait and see attitude.”
Wensink believes the 8 in Northern 8 will serve a dual meaning, as eight-man and eight members.
“I can see us having eight members by next year,” admitted Wensink.
Early meetings within the league have set rules for conference games. Quarter length will not be the traditional 12 minutes and the field will be slightly narrow than a customary field.
“When they formulated the league, they set down some rules,”said Miller. “They solidified the size of the field and minutes of each quarter. The rules themselves will be the same.”
Despite having three less players a side, Miller wants everybody to know the game still looks like football.
“Once you take a look at it, it’s not a lot different,” Miller said of the 8-man game. “The penalties are the same, the way you play the game is the same. There is just less individuals out there. The kicking game is kind of minimized a little bit. Punting is a little more difficult. There are more teams going for it on fourth down. But play for play, it was pretty much football.”
Much like its 11-man counterpart, Miller is telling everybody there is different ways to play the eight-man game.
“The fun of it, and I’ll say this to any coach, is that you can be an innovative as you want,” stated Miller. “A team like Holgate stacks it up and plays power football. It’s a lot of hard-running plays and they’ve been successful with it. Toledo Christian is going to throw the ball around more and look to utilize their speed on the outside. All of that works. Mixes of that works. I think that’s the thing people are learning.”
While getting its roots in the northwest part of the state, Miller is willing to share what he’s learned about eight-man football to the rest of the state to help grow the game in other sectors.
“We’re willing to share this,” said Miller. “I know in my view of this, anything I do I want to do it to a level that we can all look at each other at the end of the night and say that we really thought this thing through. There is always things to learn and things to improve on, but if we can get this hit out of the park at the very beginning, we can quickly turn it around and give an opportunity to other schools around the state in their area.”
Miller, and everyone involved in the Northern 8, believe in going all-out to make sure the league, and eight-man football in Ohio, becomes successful.
“I take it serious like that and I think all the schools that will be in will be the trailblazers in this,” said Miller. “If we can do it as close to right as we believe we can, I think we all want to be a blueprint for other leagues in other portions of the state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.