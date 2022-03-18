NAPOLEON — After nearly a decade as part of the Napoleon football coaching staff, Tyler Swary will take on the biggest role in his career as the Wildcat defensive coordinator was announced as the program’s next head football coach on Friday morning.
Swary served as DC for the Wildcats for the past six seasons and has been a part of the staff overall for nine campaigns under previous head coach Tory Strock, who retired in January after 14 seasons, 79 wins and five playoff trips with Napoleon.
With Strock stepping down and Swary's time spent in the program, the timing was right to make the move.
"Obviously I've lived and taught in the district for nine years and I absolutely love Napoleon," said Swary. "The last few years, Tory and I have talked about his time being close to being done and he told me, if this is what you want, start preparing yourself. I love this community and I think I'm ready to run the program. I wanted to be head coach at Napoleon and I knew if I didn't go for it now, I didn't know when another chance would be there."
Swary currently works within the district as a sixth-grade teacher at Napoleon Elementary. The former Pandora-Gilboa and Ohio Wesleyan standout will take over a program that went 4-6 a season ago, but finished strong with a 4-1 finish after an 0-5 start.
The program’s consistency has also been a point of pride as Napoleon has finished with a losing record just four times in the new millennium and has had less than four wins just once since 1999.
“I am very pleased to introduce Coach Swary as our next head football coach,” said Napoleon athletic director Andy Ham in a statement released Friday. “I have seen Coach Swary grow as a coach and a teacher in my time at Napoleon and I fully believe he is ready for the challenge to lead our Wildcats football program … Throughout the interview process, Coach Swary showed that he is extremely prepared and has a vision for the Napoleon football program and I am excited to work with him to fulfill that vision.”
Along with his assistant football coaching duties, Swary has also served in other coaching capacities as a freshman coach and assistant in the Wildcats’ girls basketball program for the last three seasons and as head coach for the Napoleon Middle School boys track team for the lsat six years.
"I've learned a lot being on those three girls teams and being with coaches like Tory, (girls basketball head coach) Corey (Kreinbrink) and (varsity wrestling coach and junior high track coach) Jason (Seiler), they've helped shape my coaching philosophy," explained Swary. "The three main things I want people to see, whether it's a practice, a team meeting or a game, is that we're physical, we're disciplined and we're well-prepared. That's Napoleon football already, I'm not coming into a program that's five-wide and changing it to a power run game."
Swary’s hire will be made official in April by the Napoleon Area Schools Board of Education, pending approval.
For Napoleon, the hire marks just the third head coaching change since 1994 when John Snoad was hired. Snoad won 96 games in 14 years with the program before departing after the 2007 season, which marked the first year of Strock’s tenure at Napoleon.
The continuity of a familiar face taking the reins of the program was also an important factor in Swary's decision to take over as head coach.
"It's what I told the kids when Andy 'introduced' me this morning to the team, you guys know me, you know my expectations, you know everything about me," said the new Wildcat mentor. "I've had most of these guys in class and built relationships with them for a long time now. That's a big thing for me."
Swary’s first game as head coach with the Wildcats will come in friendly confines on Friday, Aug. 19 at Buckenmeyer Stadium in Napoleon in the 100th meeting between the Wildcats and rival Defiance.
