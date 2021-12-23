SHERWOOD — After just one season at the helm, Fairview head coach Phil Mauro is departing from the sidelines.
Mauro resigned Monday as Apache head football coach two months after coaching his lone season in northwest Ohio, leading the Black and Gold to a 3-7 record (3-4 GMC) in 2021. Mauro, 66, cited a need to be closer to family in the northeast part of the state as the impetus for the move after just one year.
“We’ve got a situation on the other side of the state where my son lives with a young family and we’re going to have to relocate and help out,” said Mauro, whose stop at Fairview marked his 10th head coaching position in just under 40 years of coaching. “That’s pretty much it, a family need.”
Mauro took over the position in May replacing Doug Rakes, who guided the program to back-to-back Green Meadows Conference championships and 49 wins in his eight seasons, including three straight years with at least one playoff win.
After being decimated by graduation on both sides of the ball, the Apaches started off slow at 0-3 but earned conference wins over Paulding, Edgerton and Hicksville while falling to Wayne Trace by two points and playoff-bound Ayersville by eight during GMC play.
After allowing 40 points or more in their first three games, the Apaches didn’t allow more than 27 until a week 10 loss to Tinora, including a stretch of four games in five weeks where the team allowed 15 points or less in each contest.
Mauro departs with a 196-127 career record in a job listing that dates back to 1982 but was effusive with praise for his most recent stop.
“It was a great place, the kids were awesome,” said Mauro of his year with Fairview. “I loved working with the kids and the administration. I’m leaving with nothing but positives.”
Mauro also expressed optimism about the future of the Apache program.
“The middle school went undefeated and won the GMC and there’s a lot of young talent coming up to be excited about,” added Mauro, noting that players like Jackson Grine and Klayton Boland will return next year after missing much of the football season with injury. “They’re great kids, this is a tremendous community and the future looks super bright for them. I’m excited to see them have success in the coming years.”
