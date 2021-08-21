The return of the Liberty Center vs. Tinora football rivalry did not disappoint, as Wes Wymer’s kick found the center of the uprights with 22 seconds left in the game to give the Tigers a 23-21 victory.
The kick connected from 38 yards out and pushed the Tigers to 1-0 on the season. Tinora falls to 0-1 with the loss.
“It is big, whether it is a big game or it is not a big game you want to start off the season with a win. It gives you some momentum for the rest of the reason and when you play a team like Tinora, they are for real,” Liberty Center head coach Casey Mohler said.
The eventual jubilation following the 38-yard kick didn’t come without some struggles beforehand.
The Tigers had the ball inside the 10-yard line on third down with under a minute left, leaving a virtual extra point for the win, but two false starts pushed the Tigers back.
But the farther the Tigers moved back, the more it solidified Mohler’s decision to kick the field goal.
“I don’t know if it was so much confidence as it was that we didn’t really have much of a choice.” Mohler said of his choice to stay with the field goal unit. “I have confidence in Wes and all of our kickers really. My belief is if you show confidence in them, they are going to have confidence in themselves. He stepped up in a big spot.”
And though the end result was great for the Tigers, the game didn’t start out great for the Tigers as it was about as good of a start to the game as Tinora could have asked for.
The Rams recovered a fumble on Liberty Center’s second play from scrimmage, then followed that up with a 25-yard touchdown run by Christian Commisso on their first play from scrimmage. The extra point was blocked but the Rams still held a 6-0 lead.
After that though, the Tigers took hold of all of the momentum, driving 42-yards for a touchdown capped off by a eight-yard rush by Teejay Moore, giving them a 7-6 lead just before the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers added on to that score in the second quarter after recovering a fumble on a Tinora completed 15-yard pass to Cole Commisso. They capitalized on the mistake, turning it into a six minute drive ending in a two-yard touchdown rush by Matthew Orr.
Tinora continued to have no success on offense in the second quarter, and after a 51-yard punt, Liberty Center had the ball up 14-6 with four minutes left in the half.
The Tigers started to drive towards Ram territory before everything was derailed by an errant throw from Zane Zeiter and an interception return for a touchdown by Tinora’s Brandon Edwards.
The Rams converted the two-point conversion and tied the game at 14 just before halftime.
Tinora received the ball to begin the second half and despite seeing almost no success in the passing game to this point, connected on two big pass plays on this drive.
The first was a 21-yard connection between Nolan Schafer and Cole Commisso, the second was a 28-yard touchdown pass to Grady Gustwiller on 4th and 1 to give the Rams a 21-14 lead with 7:22 left in the third quarter.
But after the 14 unanswered points from the Rams it was the Tigers that responded in a big way.
After a few stalled drives from both teams, Liberty Center got it going in the fourth quarter capping off a long drive with a touchdown pass coming from Zeiter to Evan Conrad.
After throwing a pick six that flipped the game on its head in the first half, the pass marked something of a redemption script for Zeiter.
“Zane Zeiter is an ultimate competitor, even though he threw that pick, it didn’t affect him. He is ultra competitive, ultra confident. He is a great competitor. He just kept coming back and chipping away. He is inexperienced at that position but he is going to get better with every rep,” Mohler said.
Zeiter would also make a few big passes that eventually put the Tigers in field goal position to win the game as well. He finished the game going 9-of-12 through the air for 160 yards and one touchdown.
Teejay Moore led the Tigers on the ground carrying the ball 15 times for 54 yards and a touchdown. Matthew Orr led the team in carries with 18 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown.
On the defensive side, Owen Long led the Tigers with six tackles.
For Tinora, Schafer was efficient through the air completing 7-of-9 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Seven players carried the ball for the Rams in the game with Christian Comisso leading the pack with four carries for 31 yards and a touchdown. KP Delarber led the team in carries with nine for 16 yards.
Gavin Eckert led the Rams on defense with nine tackles.
For Liberty Center, who will now play Napoleon, the win marks a jumping off point to a gauntlet of a start of the season. For Tinora, they will look to rebound against Delta.
“I’m proud of my guys and how they fought, how our coaches coached and got these guys ready. Hopefully that sets the tone for the upcoming weeks.” Mohler said.
LCHS THS
First Downs 18 7
Rushing Yards 50-116 25-69
Passing Yards 160 92
Total Yards 276 161
Passing 9-12-1 7-9-0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties 6-40 5-52
Liberty Center 7 7 1 9 — 23
Tinora 6 8 7 0 — 21
T — Ch. Commisso 25-run (kick blocked).
LC — Moore 7-run (Wymer kick).
LC — Orr 1-run (Wymer kick).
T — Edwards 36-interception return (Wolfrum pass from Schafer).
T — Gustwiller 28-pass from Schafer (Camp kick).
LC — Conrad 23-pass from Zeiter (kick blocked).
LC — Wymer 38-field goal.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Liberty Center — Moore 15-53; Orr 18-45; Zeiter 14-7; Long 3-11. Tinora — Delarber 9-16; Ch. Commisso 4-31; Schafer 4-18; Anders 4-8; Edwards 1-5; Eckert 1-(-8). PASSING: Liberty Center — Zeiter 9-12-1-160. Tinora — Schafer 7-9-0-92. RECEIVING: Liberty Center — Conrad 4-93; Chapa 2-38; Foster 1-16; Orr 1-8; Moore 1-5. Tinora — Co. Commisso 5-56; Gustwiller 1-28; Delarber 1-8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.