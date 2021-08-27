NAPOLEON — Liberty Center used 24 first half points to ultimately defeat their country rival Napoleon 38-7 on Friday night.
The Tigers scored 14 points in the first quarter and followed that up with 10 in the second to open up a 24-7 first half lead over the Wildcats.
Liberty Center only added to that scoreline in the second half scoring 14 more and shutting out the Wildcats.
Zane Zeiter was good through the air for the Tigers going 7-of-9 for 66 yards, but was even better on the ground, leading the team in rushing with 8 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown.
Teejay Moore had 13 carries for 73 yards 2 touchdowns and Matthew Orr had 16 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown.
For Napleon, Blake Wolf was 6-of-13 through the air for 120 yards and a touchdown. They were led on the ground by Tanner Rubinstein who had 14 carries for 69 yards.
L. Center 14 10 7 7 — 38
Napoleon 7 0 0 0 — 7
N — Wolf 80-pass to Grant (Grant kick).
LC — Moore 25-run (Wymer kick).
LC — Orr 6-run (Wymer kick).
LC — Wymer 32-field goal
LC — Zeiter 1-run (Wymer kick).
LC — Moore 1-run (Wymer kick).
LC — Amstutz 19-run (Wymer kick).
Tinora 23, Wauseon 13
WAUSEON — Tinora (1-1) bounced back from an opening season loss last week to defeat Wauseon (1-1), 23-13.
The Rams dominated statistically with 349 total yards to Wauseon’s 122, and led 14-7 at halftime before holding on.
KP Delarber led Tinora with 112 yards rushing on 21 carries and one touchdown while Brandon Edwards added 82 yards on nine carries and one score.
Tinora QB Nolan Schafer completed six of 10 passes for 74 yards.
The Ram defense held Wauseon to four rushing yards while the Indians’ QB, Elijah McLeod, passed for 118 yards and one TD, completing 11 of 18 throws.
Tinora 7 7 6 3 — 23
Wauseon 7 0 0 6 — 13
T — Anders 21-run (Camp kick).
W — Rodriguez 18-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
T — Edwards 52-run (Camp kick).
T — Delarber 9-run (conversion failed).
T — Camp 21-yard field goal
W — Tester 89-kick return (conversion failed).
Leipsic 41, Fairview 6
LEIPSIC — The host Vikings held Fairview to 10 rushing yards in easily taking this non-conference game, 41-6.
Leipsic (1-1) outgained the Apaches (0-2), 368-77, and cruised to a 20-0 halftime lead.
Hayden Hiegel led Leipsic’s ground attack with 148 yards rushing on only nine carries while scoring two touchdowns. Running mate Fabian Pena added 99 yards on 13 carries as well as two scores.
Leipsic QB Dillan Niese completed seven of 13 passes for 80 yards and two TDs.
Most of Fairview’s yards came on the arm on Beady Karzynow who threw for 67 yards, connecting on eight of 21 throws and tossing the Apaches’ only score in the fourth quarter.
Fairview 0 0 0 6 — 6
Leipsic 14 6 21 0 — 41
L — Hiegel 29-run (Schroeder kick).
L — Pena 2-run (Schroeder kick).
L — Schroeder 6-pass from Niese (conversion failed).
L — Hiegel 64-run (Schroeder kick).
L — Pena 2-run (Schroeder).
L — Liffick 18-pass from Niese (Schroeder kick).
F — Chapman 3-pass from Karzynow (conversion failed).
Crestview 44 Hicksville 18
CONVOY — Hicksville (0-2) was within striking distance of Crestview (2-0) at halftime before falling, 44-18 in a game that featured lots of offense.
The host Knights led 28-18 at halftime and held that lead into the fourth quarter before adding a couple additional touchdowns.
Hicksville QB Aaron Klima threw for 283 yards and two TDs, completing 21 of 35 pass attempts.
Brody Balser rushed for 81 yards on five carries for the Aces, with 65 yards coming on one TD run.
Crestview’s J.J. Ward threw for 199 yards on 10 of 14 passing, but the Knights’ ground game was even more effective with 282 yards on 34 carries.
Donovan Wreath piled up 133 yards on just eight carries for Crestview.
Hicksville 6 12 0 0 — 18
Crestview 14 14 0 13 — 44
Wapakoneta 28, O-G 13
OTTAWA — Wapakoneta (1-1) jumped to a 21-0 lead at halftime and went on to defeat Ottawa-Glandorf (0-2) in the Western Buckeye League opener for each school.
Wapak outgained O-G 393-284 in total yards with 306 of those yards on the ground.
Braeden Goulet registered 173 yards on 18 carries for the winners while teammate Jace Mullen added 112 yards on 12 carries. Each scored two touchdowns.
The Titans were led by QB Landen Jordan who connected on 12 of 20 passes for 156 yards and one TD.
Wapakoneta 7 14 0 7 — 28
O-G 0 0 7 6 — 13
Ayersville 33, D. Jeff. 26
DELPHOS — Ayersville picked up their second win of the season in narrow fashion on Friday, winning 33-26 over Delphos Jefferson.
The Pilots scored five touchdowns on the ground, with Jakob Trevino leading the way with 80 yards on 23 carries and three touchdowns. Owen Berneradded 97 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns.
Ayersville 7 0 19 7 — 33
D. Jefferson 0 6 13 7 — 26
A - Berner 21-run (Young kick).
DJ — Baily 43-pass to Voorhees (Scalf kick no good).
A — Trevino 18-run (Young kick)
A- Trevino 5-run (Young kick no good).
DJ- Baily 4-run (Scalf kick).
A- Berner 13-run (2-point conversion no good).
DJ- Simmons 2-run (Scalf kick no good).
A- Trevino 8-run (Young good).
DJ- Baily 4-run (Scalf good).
Col. Grove 52, Paulding 7
PAULDING — Columbus Grove scored 34 first half points en route to a 52-7 win over Paulding on Friday.
The Bulldogs were boosted by four touchdown runs from Colin Metzger. Metzger finished with 173 yards on 22 carries as well.
Paulding’s lone touchdown came on a pass from quarteback Jacob Fife to Larkin Yates. Fife was 5-of-9 through the air for 34 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions.
C. Grove 14 17 7 14 — 52
Paulding 0 0 0 7 — 7
CG- Metzger 4-run (Verhoff kick).
CG- Barrazza 57-punt return (Verhoff kick).
CG- Metzger 11-run (Verhoff kick).
CG- Schroeder 39-INT return (Verhoff kick).
CG- Verhoff 35-field goal
CG- Metzger 3-run (Verhoff kick).
CG- Metzger 5-run (Verhoff kick).
P- Yates 24-pass from Fife (Fife kick).
CG- Reynolds 65-run (Verhoff kick)
Other scores:
Evergreen 44, Montpelier 12
Archbold 44, Liberty-Benton 14
Bryan 49, Maumee 0
Delta 42, Cardinal Stritch 0
Ottawa Hills 24, Swanton 13
Edon 41, Antwerp 26
