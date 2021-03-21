Defiance College football coach Manny Matsakis one goal in mind for his team. He simply wants to see his team get better.
Getting wins helps a little, too.
The Defiance College football team was able to make plays when they needed to – especially after trailing most of the first half – to score a 22-16 win over visiting Manchester in a HCAC spring football contest on Saturday afternoon at Justin F. Coressel Stadium.
“More than anything else, for us, every game is an opportunity to improve,” said Matsakis after the win. “What we were able to do as a team was, we got a little better. That’s what it comes down to. In the end, if we keep improving, the wins will come.”
The Yellow Jackets were able to take the lead for good very early in the final quarter. Opening the quarter at the Manchester 5, quarterback Daylon Lange was able to fool everybody on a designed rollout to get into the endzone on the opening play of the quarter. Lange hit Terry Geiger on a two-point conversion to send DC to a 14-9 lead.
Manchester was poised to take the lead back on the ensuing possession. Starting at their own 40 after a squib kick, the Spartans were able to reach the Defiance 29 in nine plays. On a second-and-13, quarterback Zac Montgomery threw a pass into the endzone that was intercepted by Defiance’s Malique Lawson.
It was one of two interceptions the Yellow Jackets came up with in the endzone.
Defiance needed just six plays to march 80 yards to make the Spartans pay for the mistake. After an incomplete pass, Tyshaun Freeman rumbled for 17 yards. Two plays later, the Yellow Jackets were faced with third-and-10 when Lange hit Geiger for a 28-yard pass. On the next play, Freeman was able to break free and hit the far sideline and score from 35-yards out to up the score to 22-9 after the two-point conversion.
Freeman finished the game with a game-high 151 yards.
“He’s tough to tackle,” Matsakis said of the freshman running back. “Tyshaun is a great protector and when he runs, you can’t arm tackle him.”
Geiger did a little bit of everything as well. The senior from Columbus led the Jackets with four catches for 74 yards, plus added 32 and 20-yard punt returns to get DC out of trouble.
“He is a great football player,” Matsakis said of Geiger. “He’s an even better person. I can’t tell you how many times our opponents coaches tell me they like the way he plays. I tell them they would like to have him as a teammate, which is more important. He’s really a good person.”
Manchester did get a late score when Montgomery found Harrington Greer for a 19-yard strike with 1:17 left.
“I think we fell asleep a little bit on that,” Matsakis said of giving up the late score.
The Spartans took the opening kick of the game and used 6:25 off the clock to go 64 yards. On the 15th and final play of the drive, quarterback Bryce Tomasi hit Darren Lathrop on a five-yard pass.
After a forced fumble, Defiance came up with an answer. On a third-and-9 from the Manchester 47, the Yellow Jackets went to Machari Bighams for a jet sweep, and Bighams was able to turn the corner and get upfield. Once he got into the open field, Bighams was able to get into the endzone.
Looking for the PAT to tie, the Defiance kick was blocked and returned by Manchester to give the Spartans a 9-6 lead after the score.
The game stayed 9-6 until the final period. Tomasi had a pass intercepted by Steven Lucas deep in DC territory on the ensuing possession to end a scoring threat. In the third quarter, Lawson kept Manchester off the scoreboard by snagging his first pick in the endzone.
“Our defense did a nice job creating turnovers,” said Matsakis. “You can see there is improvement.”
Defiance (1-3) will held to Mt. St. Joseph next week.
MU DC
First Downs 23 18
Rush-Yds 25-39 47-213
Passing Yards 272 95
Totals Yards 311 308
Passing 39-54-3 7-20-0
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0
Penalties 5-31 8-55
Manchester 9 0 0 7 – 16
Defiance 6 0 0 16 – 22
M – Lathrop 5-pass from Tomasi (Kibler kick).
D – Bighams 47-run (Manchester returns kick).
D – Lange 5-run (Geiger pass from Lange).
D – Freeman 35-run (Bighams pass from Lange).
M – Greer 19-pass from Montgomery (Kibler kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Manchester – Smith 10-33; Montgomery 7-21; Rodgers 2-(-3); Tomasi 6-(-12). Defiance – Freeman 26-151; Bighams 3-41; Geiger 2-13; Lange 7-5; Williams 6-4; Wu 1-1; team 2-(-2). PASSING: Manchester – Tomasi 30-41-186-2; Montgomery 9-13-86-1. Defiance – Lange 7-20-95-0. RECEIVING: Manchester – Lathrop 13-85; Greer 9-64; Powell 7-52; Canniff 2-23; Smith 2-15; Abiagom 1-14; Vizcarra 1-9; Pratt 3-8; Sheckells 1-2. Defiance – Geiger 4-74; Wu 1-14; Amison 1-4; Bighams 1-3.
