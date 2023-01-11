SHERWOOD — For the third-straight year, Fairview High School football will be spending their offseason searching for a new leader of their football program, as Jon McCord will be stepping down as head coach of the Apaches’ program.
McCord leaves the Apaches after one season in 2022 where they went 0-10. He took over a program that lost a sizeable senior class that went 3-7 after a three year stretch from 2018-2020 where the program went 28-7 and reached the regional finals twice.
“The decision to step down was not an easy one and several factors went into it. First and foremost was the time needed to give the players and team what they deserve,” McCord said of his departure. “Since I am not employed at Fairview my responsibilities were difficult to balance. It was becoming clear that I couldn’t sustain all I wanted to continue and do for the players and program.”
The Apaches will now start the search for a new head coach but according to McCord a plan is already set in place for the coming season.
“I made the decision knowing that a plan is in place that will only benefit the team and players. I am hoping for a smooth transition to all we built and established this year,” McCord said.
“I have nothing but admiration and respect for the players who gave their best this past season,” McCord continued. What they learned through their determination, fortitude and work ethic became life lessons that will benefit them in their future endeavors.”
The new coach will take over a Fairview team that graduated 10 seniors from the squad that went 0-10 a season ago but saw a freshman gain major playing time at quarterback and were young at several positions.
McCord leaves thankful for the help that he had in his first season as a varsity head coach.
“I was very fortunate to have had great assistant coaches who always had the players’ best interest as their top priority. I am very thankful for everything the parents did in support of the team. No one could ask for more,” McCord said.
