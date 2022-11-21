HICKSVILLE — For any coach, there comes a point where the balancing act of family and the job simply doesn’t balance anymore.
For Hicksville coach Lucas Smith, that see-saw balancing act concluded officially Monday after an outstanding run leading the Aces football program as Smith’s resignation as head football coach was accepted by the school’s Board of Education during Monday’s meeting.
Smith steps aside as the winningest coach in program history, racking up a 95-67 record since taking the reins in 2008. In those 95 wins across 15 seasons leading the program, Smith guided the Aces to the playoffs seven times and coached the 2011 team to an 11-3 mark that included a Green Meadows Conference championship and a Division V Region 18 championship.
“The building of a culture on a football team, expanding that into the school and then into the community has been some of the many pleasures I have enjoyed as a coach at Hicksville,” said Smith in his resignation letter. “Unfortunately, I no longer enjoy some of the other responsibilities that come with being a successful football coach. I have missed a lot of my own kids’ games and activities and I no longer want to live with that regret.
“After 15 years as a head coach and 21 years overall, I feel it’s time for the football program to move forward without me.”
When Smith took over the program ahead of the 2008 season, the Aces had hit a bit of a skid with three straight losing seasons following the Cinderella run to the state semifinals in 2004 under head coach Charlie Bostelman.
Smith’s Aces hit the ground running, winning the first eight games of the 2008 season and narrowly missing a playoff berth in D-V before bettering their 8-2 mark with a 9-1 season in 2009 that earned the school just its third playoff berth in program history.
That consistency was something that did not leave the program, as Hicksville rattled off 10 straight seasons of .500 or better football after a 4-6 campaign in 2010. In that stretch, Hicksville won playoff games in back-to-back seasons (2016-17) and had players like Seth Klepper (2011 GMC Defensive Player of the Year), Jacob Greer (2017 GMC Offensive Player of the Year), Payton Tunis (2017 GMC Defensive Player of the Year) stand out through the years.
Smith also earned his share of recognition, being named Crescent-News Coach of the Year in 2008 and 2015.
Ultimately, the time spent with family was the deciding factor for the Aces’ grid mentor.
“Selfishly, I want to coach my son in a few years. Coaching him has always been a dream of mine,” said Smith. “However, I’ve always said the football program is more important than any one person and it’s time for me to walk my talk. At this time, I don’t have the passion and commitment to do the job to the level the kids, coaches, school and community deserve. I don’t know what my future holds, but I do know who holds my future.”
The Aces have fallen on hard times the last two seasons with three combined wins. Of the program’s 10 playoff wins all-time, seven have come under Smith’s tutelage.
“I want to thank everybody for believing in me and trusting me to lead this football program for the past 15 years,” said Smith. “I still love the kids (and) coaches and using the great sport of football to help teach life lessons.
“I want what is best for this program and I’m excited to see this football team and program continue to do uncommon things in the hands of whomever is hired next. Thank you Hicksville community, all the coaches that have coached beside me, my past and present players and especially my wife and kids, who have sacrificed more than most people will ever know. I have been blessed to coach this great sport with great people at a great school in a great community for the past 15 years. What a ride!”
