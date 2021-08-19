HICKSVILLE — It is a new season for two teams that underachieved last year, as Hicksville and Patrick Henry get set to showdown in week one of the high school football season.
The Aces went 5-5 while the Patriots went 3-7. Both will be looking to get off to a good start amidst some uncertainties heading into the game.
“Especially for the team that we have to get off to a good start is really important. Right now we get too down after a couple of bad plays or if we get down a couple of scores you can start seeing the guys hanging their heads,” Hicksville head coach Lucas Smith said.
“Everybody wants to get that first win to get you some confidence,” noted Patrick Henry coach Bill Inselmann. “So I think it is really important for our team that we do that and start believing with this new offense. Hopefully with that confidence they will practice even harder.”
Patrick Henry’s new offense consists of a heavy spread look, with no tight ends on the field. It will be the first time in 29 years an Inselmann coached offense hasn’t featured that position.
“It is kind of a learning curve here at the beginning of the year not just for the players but for the coaches,” Inselmann said of the new look offense. “So as our offense adjust and the coaches learn what to look for on game night and how to make adjustments.”
Leading that offense will be either Gavin Jackson or Nash Meyer and they will be the key to making the offense click.
Noah Kistner, who ran 46 times for 236 yards and six touchdowns last year, will take over main duties at running back.
The rushing game is still in need of improvement leading into Friday according to Inselmann.
“We are still not happy with our running game yet. We are working hard in practice this week to try and get more balance so we can run the ball better and not just be a spread team that throws the ball,” Inselmann said.
Hicksville will be led by their star senior Jackson Bergman who will make the switch from wide receiver to quarterback this season. As a junior, Bergman totaled 27 catches for 339 yards.
Their running back will also be converted from wide receiver as junior Brody Balser will take most of the carry load. He caught 20 passes for 195 yards last season.
All of this change has led to some trouble for Smith and the Aces, something that they are still hoping to fix leading up to the week one showdown with the Patriots.
“Last week in our scrimmage, we turned the ball over too many times and gave our opponent good field position that they were able to capitalize on and the score went from a one score game to a three or four score game pretty quick,” Jones said.
The Aces will be led by just five seniors and six returning starters on each side of the ball. The Patriots, though much more experienced this year, still have just six seniors.
“They were pretty young last year, they have a lot of returning starters. Coach Inselmann does a great job over there, they have good assistant coaches and a rich tradition,” Smith said.
“We are an improved team this year. The interesting thing is we only have six active seniors on our roster so we are still a young team. But we are more experienced. We are hoping that our defense is going to be the strength of our team early in the season,” Inselmann said.
Kistner will be the anchor of the Patriot defense, as he led the team with 86 tackles last year. The Patriots will also sport an experienced defensive front, that Inselmann and company hope can keep the Aces off the scoreboard and give the new-look offense some room to breathe.
No matter what the end result ends up being though, both coaches are just happy to see high school football getting back to normal.
“A lot of things are going to be back to normal, we are going to have a bigger crowd. Just all of those neat things that take place that you weren’t really able to experience last year,” Smith said.
“It is definitely exciting and the neatest thing of all is the kids know it is going to happen,” Inselmann said. “It feels more normal because there are less rules. So I think the kids are just going to out and play and not have to worry about any of the additional rules outside of the game of football. It is going to be exciting.”
